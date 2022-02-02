U.S. markets open in 7 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,560.75
    +25.75 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,281.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,166.25
    +171.50 (+1.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.90
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    +0.16 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -3.40 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.07 (+0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1275
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.96
    -2.87 (-11.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3528
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6450
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,305.64
    -54.78 (-0.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    890.91
    -2.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,535.78
    +71.41 (+0.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

Indianapolis Digital Marketing Agency Local Blitz Hires New Employee To Its High Performing Team

Local Blitz
·4 min read

Encinitas, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Encinitas, California -

Local Blitz, considered by many of its clients to be the best digital marketing agency Indianapolis has to offer, has announced that it recently made a new hire to its team to better serve its clients in the city and the rest of Indiana.

Local Blitz has hired Jack Born, an Indianapolis native, as a digital marketing analyst. Jack’s responsibilities include analyzing data on a variety of campaigns including local and organic SEO (search engine optimization), PPC (pay per click marketing), and CRO (conversion rate optimization). His LinkedIn profile says that Jack is currently studying finance at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University and is expected to graduate in 2023.

A spokesperson for Local Blitz Marketing talks about the new hire by saying, “Jack's addition to the team has allowed Local Blitz to better serve new and existing clients who are looking for every edge they can get in the crowded local SEO landscape in Indianapolis. Tracking progress and setting benchmarks on marketing projects is crucial to understanding the next move with digital marketing. This is exactly what Jack hones in on for our clients. Currently, he is constantly reviewing what campaigns are working, what improvements can be made, and what channels are producing results for our clients. During the time that Jack has been with us, he has been watching over all our projects to ensure our clients are getting the most out of the digital strategies that we are implementing for them. We are confident that, without Jack’s extraordinary skillset, Local Blitz and our clients would be lost. We are extremely excited to welcome Jack to the team and we feel that his enthusiasm and dedication for digital marketing will allow us to garner even better results for our clients.”

The company offers a range of digital marketing services such as SEO analytics & reporting, content creation & optimization, digital advertising metrics & analysis, Google Ads management, social media marketing, and email marketing. The company’s local SEO services involve a focused effort that uses multiple different techniques to push its clients’ businesses to the top of the search results in the area that they are serving. This consists of using tools like Google My Business, Google Search Ads, content creation, optimized landing pages, and web citations. The techniques that are used are dependent on a number of factors such as the competition from other businesses in the client’s industry that serve the same geographic region, keyword research to rank for the search terms that it clients’ competitors are ignoring, and the potential for content creation to create a trustworthy brand image that can help find leads and drive more sales.

Google Ads are an untapped goldmine in the hands of a clever SEO strategist who can use their knowledge of the client’s industry and their acumen for understanding customer psychology such as search intent to bring traffic to their client. Running Google Ads is a costly proposition and a skilled SEO company such as Local Blitz has the experience to allocate budgets towards the strategies that offer the most potential for growth and then perform ample A/B testing to make sure the most profitable approach is given the maximum resources. This reduces waste, a problem that a client is most likely to face if they hand over the keys to their business to an inexperienced SEO agency. Local Blitz’s Google Ads services include a number of key specialized tasks such as improving the Google Ads Quality Score, defining broad match vs. exact match keywords, setting up Google Home Services Ads for Local Businesses, creating Google Display Ads, and selecting the best Google Ad type for the client’s needs.

Local Blitz has experience in helping businesses from diverse industries such as real estate, automotive, eCommerce, and more. The company was founded and is also currently led by Simon White, a veteran who brings over 17 years of experience in technology to benefit his clients’ bottom lines.

Local Blitz’s Indianapolis office can be contacted at the phone number (317) 672-1156.

###

For more information about Local Blitz , contact the company here:

Local Blitz
Simon White
8587712040
simon@localblitzmarketing.com
245 Meadow Vista Way
Suite 101

CONTACT: Simon White


Recommended Stories

  • How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement

    The investment options in your retirement plan may improve after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Northwestern University employees who alleged the university’s retirement plans had excessively high fees and simply too many options. In a six-page opinion published last … Continue reading → The post How a New Supreme Court Decision Could Help You Save For Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Ex-Goldman Banker Says Fund Told Her to Cut Firm From Her Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- An ex-Goldman Sachs Group Inc. banker said a London fund used the fact that she worked at the storied U.S. investment bank against her, telling her to remove any reference to it on her resume. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsIndia Finally Warms to Crypto With Tax, Digital CurrencyAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldP

  • The ‘best job in America’ pays $145,000, has 14,000 job openings — and offers a generous work-life balance

    Glassdoor released its top job for 2022 based on earning potential, overall job satisfaction rating and number of job openings.

  • SPACs: Some EV companies are ‘close to valueless,’ strategist says

    Muddy Waters Capital CIO Carson Block joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why SPACs have risen in popularity and the outlook for electric vehicle SPACs.

  • Qualtrics CEO on earnings beat: ‘The company could not be more relevant’

    Qualtrics CEO Zig Serafin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the company's fourth quarter earnings, the experience management industry, partnership growth, expansion plans, the U.S. labor shortage, and the outlook for business.

  • Alphabet Stock Is Soaring on an Earnings Beat. The Company Is Finally Splitting Its Stock, Too.

    The Google parent reported fourth-quarter sales of $75.3 billion, up 32% year over year. The company also announced a 20-for-one stock split.

  • Toyota apologizes for employee’s suicide after overwork, harassment

    Toyota has settled a lawsuit that blamed overwork and harassment for the suicide of one of its employees.

  • New Red Hat CFO talks priorities after latest C-suite shuffle

    For the third time in a year, Red Hat is replacing a retiring executive with a woman – a rarity in the tech world. And her priorities will focus on analytics.

  • Ford chooses big construction firm to lead Blue Oval City project

    Ford Motor Co. has picked its general contractor for the Blue Oval City site in West Tennessee. Now, the search for subcontractors and other partners in the $5.6B project has begun in earnest.

  • Starbucks earnings hit by inflation, rising worker costs and damp China sales

    Starbucks is out with its Q1 earnings report as Omicron and rising worker costs make an impact on the Seattle-based chain.

  • Taco Bell's Menu Has Something New (You Can't Eat It)

    The Yum fast-food brand Taco Bell wants to make sure its store leaders look like the people who eat and work in its restaurants.

  • Exxon Joins Chevron in Permian Oil Surge as Peers Preach Caution

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden, who has asked OPEC+ to raise oil production faster to tame runaway energy prices, just got a gift on his home turf instead: a blockbuster growth forecast for U.S. shale production from the country’s two biggest oil companies.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes

  • VMware Strips Leadership Role From Ex-AWS Manager After Blowback

    (Bloomberg) -- VMware Inc. is pressing ahead with plans to hire a former Amazon.com Inc. executive, but is scaling back his responsibilities after employees protested the appointment. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time

  • What 401(k) and IRA critics are missing

    The Individual Retirement Account and the 401(k) plan are coming under attack. The main argument is that these accounts have ended up being tax shelters for rich people rather than retirement assistance for the middle class. My colleague Bob Powell wrote about this recently.

  • What happens when colleagues know each other’s salaries

    A new academic study found that pay transparency makes wages more equitable and decouples performance from salary.

  • New York City Mayor Eric Adams converts first paycheck to crypto, loses around $1,000

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova details the growing trend of public figures accepting bitcoin salaries, including New York City Mayor Eric Adams, and the risks of bitcoin salaries regarding volatility, regulation, and taxation.

  • Oil Climbs Near Seven-Year High as Traders Count Down to OPEC+

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that may endorse another modest lift in output, with traders speculating that the actual increase delivered by members could again fall short of the headline figure.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe

  • TD Ameritrade Salesforce to Begin Advising on Schwab Products

    Charles Schwab's "dual registration" system will allow TD sales reps to sell Schwab products and migrate assets, while the company considers finding a partner to offer access to alternative investments.

  • Google Shakes Off Omicron With Shopping Ads and Cloud Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Google parent Alphabet Inc. posted fourth-quarter sales and profit that topped analysts’ projections, showing the resilience of its advertising business in the face of major economic upheaval as the pandemic persists. The shares soared in late trading.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsSeaWorld

  • Why Are So Many White Collar Choosing Work-Life Balance Over Salary?

    39% of so-called knowledge workers put work-life balance above compensation as the most important element of a job.