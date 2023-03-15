Indianapolis Lawyer Buddy Yosha Passes the Torch to Son Brandon Yosha

Super Lawyers Recognizes A Lineage of Civil Advocacy at Yosha Law

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2023 / After practicing law for six decades, renowned Indiana lawyer Buddy Yosha, founder of Yosha, Cook & Tisch, has decided to let his son Brandon Yosha take center stage at the firm. Buddy spent 20 years on the Indiana Super Lawyers list, and today, he looks forward to watching his son grow as an attorney.

Attorney Brandon Yosha

Buddy Yosha has tried more injury cases than any lawyer in the history of Indiana, and Brandon is off to a running start when it comes to following in his father's footsteps. Only five weeks out of law school, he and fellow attorneys at Yosha, Cook & Tisch obtained $20.3 million in damages from Indiana's largest power company.

Brandon Yosha had dreams of playing for the NFL, and he was the nation's number seven-ranked collegiate prospect running back - until he was permanently sidelined by the injury that his father Buddy said: "Ultimately sent him to law school." After being inspired by watching his father take the stand in court, Brandon entered law school. He was admitted to the bar in 2020.

Last year, the father and son personal injury lawyers had the opportunity to represent a woman whose own mother had been successfully represented by Buddy Yosha 20 years earlier. Her mother said Yosha "did an amazing job for her," and they did the same for her injured daughter when they secured a $2.2 million verdict for her at trial after the insurance company only offered $188,000.

Going forward, Brandon Yosha plans to continue "fighting for the little guy," just as his father has. When someone calls Yosha Law for help, he will answer.

ABOUT YOSHA LAW

The personal injury lawyers at Yosha Law are committed to fighting for full justice for their clients in Indiana. They are tireless advocates who never stop fighting for the rights of those who have been injured through an act of negligence. Insurance companies will try to offer discounted justice to injury victims. Yosha Law has advocated for full justice since 1963.

