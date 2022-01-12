U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,703.50
    -1.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,130.00
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,822.25
    -8.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.30
    +0.90 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.42
    +0.20 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.90
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.78
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    -0.0340 (-1.91%)
     

  • Vix

    18.41
    -0.99 (-5.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3631
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2730
    -0.0370 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,676.04
    +903.50 (+2.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.60
    +20.19 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.37
    +46.12 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,582.51
    +360.03 (+1.28%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Indianapolis SEO Company Celebrates 13th Year In Business

Local Blitz
·4 min read

Encinitas, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indianapolis based Local Blitz is pleased to announce that they are celebrating their 13th year in business. The agency has been providing quality search engine optimization (SEO) services for over a decade, and their team hopes to continue to build on and grow their reputation for decades to come. Located in the Broad Ripple neighborhood, Co-Founder Nick Bennett heads up the Indianapolis office, which helps clients with a wide variety of Digital Marketing solutions that include SEO, Local SEO, Online Advertising, Email Marketing and Conversion Rate Optimization.

“As an Indianapolis SEO company, we are proud to call the circle city home,” says Local Blitz. “Whether you are a small independent business or a large organization, we have worked with clients of all sizes and many different business niches to get the SEO results that they are looking for. Search marketing and advertising is a moving target, which is why we focus on specific goals with our clients to ensure that we are all rowing in the same direction from the start of every campaign. We have established and grown our SEO agency simply because we have focused on pinning down KPIs (Key Performance Indicators) with our clients and then putting together an SEO strategy that will move the needle for them.”

Getting results for clients is considered priority number one for SEO experts like Local Blitz, and the company’s dedicated SEO team works tirelessly to produce systems that do exactly this. They are constantly looking to learn new things about SEO and online marketing in order to provide their clients with up-to-date strategies that are tailor made to meet their individual needs rather than providing cookie cutter solutions to everyone.

Local Blitz has been in the industry since 2009, and in all that time they have maintained focus on being fully transparent with their clients and community. They know almost everything there is to know about SEO and online marketing while many clients may be totally unfamiliar with the concept — and this is why Local Blitz makes it a point to educate their clients wherever the opportunity arises. By remaining totally transparent and keeping clients updated throughout the process, Local Blitz ensures that they are fully aware of everything that is happening with their business. As a result, they are better equipped to make decisions regarding future strategies.

The SEO company makes use of a unique but effective SEO process that follows four key steps; discovery, strategy & communication, project launch and implementation. The discovery phase is where the foundations of the rest of the project are set. Local Blitz says, “This phase is generally our first point of contact with a new client where we learn about what the SEO need actually looks like. Over the years we have worked in markets in 15+ US states and 4+ different countries, with this in mind, being an Indianapolis based SEO service provider gives us the unique advantage to apply our knowledge of the Indy market directly to your search marketing and advertising campaigns, but our experience in other markets allows for scalability and effective implementation of larger scale campaigns. All these and many other considerations are what is uncovered during the SEO Discovery Phase. We know that every business is different which is why we seek to gain a deep understanding of every unique need from the first interaction.”

The next step is strategy and communication where the Local Blitz team puts together a proposal for the client so they know how their SEO strategy might look. Following this is the implementation phase where, after the strategy has been finalized, the SEO plan is put into action. The third stage, project kickoff, is where Local Blitz explains to the client what to expect in the coming months. It serves as a way to get them on the same page regarding their SEO strategy. At Local Blitz, they believe a true SEO campaign is fluid in nature, so the final reporting and review phase has the team monitoring every SEO campaign closely to make sure that everything goes smoothly.

For more information on the top SEO company in Indianapolis, visit Local Blitz’s website. Simon White of Local Blitz can be reached for additional details as well.

###

For more information about Local Blitz , contact the company here:

Local Blitz
Simon White
8587712040
simon@localblitzmarketing.com
245 Meadow Vista Way
Suite 101

CONTACT: Simon White


Recommended Stories

  • World Bank warns global economy faces grim outlook

    The bank predicts a "pronounced slowdown", with global economic growth falling to 4.1% this year.

  • Jamie Dimon Sees ‘Huge Pressure’ on Wages for First Time in His Life

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 150 Countries and TerritoriesStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapJamie Dimon said that, for the firs

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • How Much Your Social Security Benefits Will Be If Your Income Is This Much

    How much will your Social Security benefits be in dollars if you have this much income now, before retirement?

  • China Covid-19 Lockdowns Hit Factories, Ports in Latest Knock to Supply Chains

    Toyota, Samsung and Volkswagen are among companies with production affected as economists warn of more challenging bottlenecks ahead.

  • Tesla is losing its head of human resources to a startup

    Valerie Capers Workman is joining the company behind the Handshake recruiting service as its chief legal officer

  • Oil Surges Alongside Equities as Powell Reassures Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameWest

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • Dual Income No Kids (DINK)? Ignore This Retirement Advice

    For DINKs—Dual Income, No Kids—the retirement rules are different. Advice that works for couples with kids doesn't always apply to DINKs. Learn what you can ignore.

  • Boston Scientific Leads Industry As a Most JUST Company

    JUST Capital and CNBC ranked Boston Scientific as the top company in its industry reflecting its commitment to employees and the global community

  • Why StoneCo Shed 80% of Its Value in 2021

    It's been a tough, and I mean really tough year for Brazilian fintech company StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE). Its stock shed 80% of its value, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The company shared a mixed earnings report recently, and it's dealing with inflation and macroeconomic changes.

  • Starbucks workers tally second union vote victory after ruling

    Starbucks (SBUX) baristas in upstate New York became the second store to unionize, both in the Buffalo area, adding momentum to an emerging effort for national recognition.

  • COVID-19: The idea of mild Omicron ‘needs to be eradicated,’ emergency physician stresses

    Dr. Adam Brown, an emergency physician and COVID-19 National Task Force chair at Envision Healthcare, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how COVID-19 vaccines, masking, and testing are all strategies for combating the latest rise in coronavirus cases.

  • FTC’s Facebook Antitrust Suit Can Move Forward, Judge Rules

    United States District Judge James Boasberg ruled the Federal Trade Commission can move forward with a revised antitrust case against Meta Platforms' Facebook unit.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO on making EVs: 'We'd never compromise'

    “It needs to be a true, perfect Rolls-Royce, and then number two comes electrification,” Müller-Ötvös says about the Spectre EV. “We'd never compromise the experience of what a Rolls-Royce stands for, just for the pure sake that we have a different drivetrain."

  • Users of Coinbase, PayPal, FTX.US and More Will Be Able to File Crypto Taxes for Free Through TaxBit Network

    Utah-based tax software firm TaxBit has launched the TaxBit Network – a supported network of 20 top crypto companies, including Coinbase, Gemini and SuperRare, that will allow clients of supported institutions to access 2021 crypto tax forms at no charge. Austin Woodward, co-founder and CEO of TaxBit, told CoinDesk he hopes to make the software more accessible – both in terms of cost and ease of filing – and thereby democratize and demystify the crypto tax process. Crypto taxes have historically been cumbersome, confusing and often expensive, with annual filing costs running into the thousands of dollars for many crypto holders, Woodward said.

  • China to keep tariffs on U.S. distillers grains while conducting review

    China's commerce ministry said on Tuesday it will maintain anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on imports of distillers grains (DDGS), a by-product of ethanol production used in animal feed, from the United States during a review. The ministry will conduct expiry review investigations on the anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures imposed on DDGS imports from the United States from Jan. 12 and it should end before Jan. 12, 2023, the ministry said in statements. "Corn prices in China are still high and corn processors are facing tight margins."

  • U.S. oil prices settle at a 2-month high on fading omicron worries, tight supplies

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, with U.S. prices marking their highest finish in about two months on expectations the omicron variant won't derail demand in the face of tight supplies.

  • Natural Gas Markets Have Second Elevated Day in a Row

    Natural gas markets have fallen ever so slightly during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to hang around the $4.05 level. Obviously, this is a market that continues to see a lot of hesitation, due to oversupply.

  • JPMorgan’s Dimon: Unvaccinated workers ‘risk losing their jobs’

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Anjalee Khemlani discusses the latest on COVID-19 workplace vaccine rules as Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase announce they are cracking down on unvaccinated employees.