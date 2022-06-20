U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.54
    +0.98 (+0.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,839.80
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2249
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1050
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,594.21
    +97.51 (+0.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.66
    +3.73 (+0.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Indianapolis SEO Company Local Blitz Is Promoting Evergreen SEO Strategies To Drive Business Growth

Local Blitz
·4 min read

North Las Vegas, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

Local Blitz is an SEO and digital marketing company with offices in San Diego and Indianapolis. It is educating existing and potential clients on the importance of implementing SEO strategies that can deliver consistent long-term results. The company’s slogan, “Digital Marketing Done Right”, is emblematic of its approach to solving its clients’ digital marketing problems as it uses a data-driven and scientific process to help them.

San Diego SEO expert and co-founder of Local Blitz, Nick Bennett talks about the need to constantly stay on top of SEO by saying, “In the world of digital marketing, if you are not growing, you are shrinking. Remaining stagnant, especially on the internet, is not a luxury that businesses can afford today. Moreover, Google, the largest search engine and the gateway to the internet for most of the world’s internet users, is always tinkering with its algorithms in the quest for better search results. If you are not prepared to upgrade your SEO strategy to meet the expectations of these algorithm updates, you are going to lose customers to your competition. Most recently, in May 2022, Google released an update to its core search functionality. Website rankings will undoubtedly be affected by this update. The drop or rise in traffic may or may not be immediate but it will happen nonetheless. This is because every time that Google tweaks its algorithms website traffic swings up or down. The Mountain View search giant’s proprietary algorithms act as the judge, jury, and executioner for a business’s long growth potential. Don’t get caught on the wrong side of this juggernaut. We can help you protect your business and your income from these changing tides. SEO is our bread and butter and we are chefs at serving up a toasty SEO strategy. Call us today and we will help you secure your business’s future for years to come.”

Local Blitz prides itself on only using true in-house experts and never outsourcing its tasks. It pledges honest communication that is aimed squarely at improving the fundamentals of a business’s online marketing efforts. It offers a range of digital marketing services such as SEO, PPC (Pay Per Click) advertising, social media marketing, and email marketing. It serves a diverse range of clients such as doctors, dentists, weight loss companies, and plastic surgery providers from the healthcare industry, restoration companies, roofers, HVAC installers, and foundation repair experts from the construction, and manufacturing industry, auto glass replacement, mechanic shops, and car rentals from the automotive industry, restaurants, yoga studios, tattoo shops, and performing artists from the service industry, mortgage providers, realtors, and property management companies from the real estate industry, and several other niche domains.

The other co-founder of the Indianapolis SEO company, Simon White, talks about how Local Blitz can help businesses meet their digital marketing challenges by saying, “A lot of SEO companies out there will make vague promises and implement even more nebulous strategies. Soon after hiring them, you will, more likely than not, be left with a depleted marketing budget and there will be barely any difference in your metrics such as lead flow, lead sources, audience retention, page views, and other critical KPIs. The situation is so dire that the average SEO agency is only able to keep a client for around 6 months before they become frustrated by the lack of concrete results. Local Blitz was built from the ground up to improve upon these glaring shortcomings in the SEO industry. We have served some of our biggest clients for years such as Hollywood Connection, Children’s Primary Care Medical Group, Precision Metals, Fairbanks Pharmacy, and more, and we are always attracting more through the sheer power of word of mouth. Get in touch with us at our Indianapolis or San Diego office and let us help you build a thriving online marketing strategy.”

Local Blitz’s Indianapolis office can be contacted at (317) 672-1156. Its San Diego office can be reached at (858) 225-6877. Readers can also keep up with news and announcements from the company by following its press releases at the link: https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/san-diego-seo-company.

###

For more information about Local Blitz, contact the company here:

Local Blitz
Nick Bennett
(317) 672-1156
nick@localblitz.com
815 E 63rd Pl Suite 201, Indianapolis, IN 46220

CONTACT: Nick Bennett


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon’s warehouse problems? It’s running out of workers to hire, and has too much space

    Amazon’s no-frill, low-wage, high-turnover labor model is finally beginning to show cracks.

  • US Sanctions Helped China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maid

  • 'I trusted them with my savings:' Crypto investors scramble after accounts frozen

    Investors are rethinking their trust in some crypto firms, including Celsius Network, after the companies took drastic steps in the face of a liquidity crisis.

  • Elon Musk pumps Dogecoin amid lawsuit

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has gained 11% since billionaire Elon Musk said that he would continue to support and buy the cryptocurrency. See related article: Bitcoin, crypto return to red after rate hike rally wears off Fast facts According to CoinMarketCap data, the memecoin was up more than 12% in the past 24 hours to US$0.05788 on […]

  • Russian Oil Flows to Europe Have Quietly Started Creeping Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s resolve to stop buying Russian crude may be starting to ebb.The continent’s oil refineries took 1.84 million barrels a day of crude from Russia last week, according to tanker tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. That was the the third consecutive weekly increase and took flows from Russia to Europe, including Turkey, to their highest in almost two months.Partly it was about Litasco SA, the trading unit of Russia’s largest oil producer, taking barrels to the company’s refi

  • Gas prices: How to save at the pump, according to an expert

    As gas prices soar to record highs, here are some tips to save at the pump.

  • Intel seeks $624 million in interest from EU after antitrust fine win

    U.S. chipmaker Intel has filed a claim for 593 million euros ($624 million) in interest from the European Commission, five months after it convinced Europe's second-top court to scrap a 1.06-billion-euro EU antitrust fine, an EU filing showed on Monday. Europe's top court paved the way for such damage demands last year in a landmark ruling which ordered the EU executive to pay default interest on reimbursed fines in annulled antitrust cases. Intel in its application to the Luxembourg-based General Court said the Commission, which acts as the competition watchdog in the 27-country European Union, had refused to reimburse the company the default interest.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Tesla sued by former workers over Elon Musk staff cuts

    Tesla is being sued by former employees who have accused the electric car company for illegally laying off staff without notice during Elon Musk’s recent cuts.

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkrainePutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutFed’s Inflation Battle to Strip Workers of Rare Bargaining PowerGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage M

  • Revlon shares climb as buyout rumors follow bankruptcy filing

    A report that an Indian multinational conglomerate is considering buying Revlon Inc. out of bankruptcy drove up stock prices significantly on Friday. Shares went up by as much as 62% after Indian English-language business and finance news channel ET Now tweeted that Reliance Industries Ltd., a company with diverse holdings in industries including energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media and textiles that's controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, was considering an offer. Revlon (NYSE: REV) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Thursday June 16, citing liquidity constraints brought on by continued global challenges including supply chain disruption and rising inflation, as well as obligations to its lenders.

  • Conoco Sees Gas Volatility Lasting Years as it Invests in Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgePutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardConocoPhillips said volatility in global gas markets may last years, as it joined other Western energy companies investing in a $29 billion project to boost Qatar’s exports of the f

  • Why Orlando luxury home sales are cooling off

    Like every luxury real estate market in Florida, Orlando is considered a seller’s market, with more demand than available homes.

  • Labor Shortage Stymies Construction Work as $1 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Kicks In

    Contractors are dangling an array of benefits—from signing bonuses to housing allowances—to attract and retain workers.

  • Airbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday. "There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

  • Oil swings higher as tight supplies overshadow demand destruction

    Oil prices swung higher in volatile trading on Monday, as traders focused on tight supplies over slowing global economic growth. Brent crude futures settled up $1.01, or 0.9%, at $114.13 a barrel. "We've got two really competing narratives happening," said Houston oil consultant Andrew Lipow.

  • Are Oilfield Service Companies A Buy?

    The global boom in oil prices has been great for oil companies, but oilfield service companies haven’t quite kept up with the rush

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • Watch: Passengers Wait in Hours-Long Lines Amid Flight Cancellations

    Videos shared online show long lines snaking through U.S. airports as travelers faced flight delays and cancellations due to weather and staffing issues during the busy Juneteenth and Father’s Day holiday weekend. Airports around the world have also faced issues. Photo: Jonathan Pavlinec/Storyful