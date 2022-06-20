Indianapolis SEO Company Local Blitz Is Promoting Evergreen SEO Strategies To Drive Business Growth

North Las Vegas, June 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

Local Blitz is an SEO and digital marketing company with offices in San Diego and Indianapolis. It is educating existing and potential clients on the importance of implementing SEO strategies that can deliver consistent long-term results. The company’s slogan, “Digital Marketing Done Right”, is emblematic of its approach to solving its clients’ digital marketing problems as it uses a data-driven and scientific process to help them.

San Diego SEO expert and co-founder of Local Blitz, Nick Bennett talks about the need to constantly stay on top of SEO by saying, “In the world of digital marketing, if you are not growing, you are shrinking. Remaining stagnant, especially on the internet, is not a luxury that businesses can afford today. Moreover, Google, the largest search engine and the gateway to the internet for most of the world’s internet users, is always tinkering with its algorithms in the quest for better search results. If you are not prepared to upgrade your SEO strategy to meet the expectations of these algorithm updates, you are going to lose customers to your competition. Most recently, in May 2022, Google released an update to its core search functionality. Website rankings will undoubtedly be affected by this update. The drop or rise in traffic may or may not be immediate but it will happen nonetheless. This is because every time that Google tweaks its algorithms website traffic swings up or down. The Mountain View search giant’s proprietary algorithms act as the judge, jury, and executioner for a business’s long growth potential. Don’t get caught on the wrong side of this juggernaut. We can help you protect your business and your income from these changing tides. SEO is our bread and butter and we are chefs at serving up a toasty SEO strategy. Call us today and we will help you secure your business’s future for years to come.”

Local Blitz prides itself on only using true in-house experts and never outsourcing its tasks. It pledges honest communication that is aimed squarely at improving the fundamentals of a business’s online marketing efforts. It offers a range of digital marketing services such as SEO, PPC (Pay Per Click) advertising, social media marketing, and email marketing. It serves a diverse range of clients such as doctors, dentists, weight loss companies, and plastic surgery providers from the healthcare industry, restoration companies, roofers, HVAC installers, and foundation repair experts from the construction, and manufacturing industry, auto glass replacement, mechanic shops, and car rentals from the automotive industry, restaurants, yoga studios, tattoo shops, and performing artists from the service industry, mortgage providers, realtors, and property management companies from the real estate industry, and several other niche domains.

The other co-founder of the Indianapolis SEO company, Simon White, talks about how Local Blitz can help businesses meet their digital marketing challenges by saying, “A lot of SEO companies out there will make vague promises and implement even more nebulous strategies. Soon after hiring them, you will, more likely than not, be left with a depleted marketing budget and there will be barely any difference in your metrics such as lead flow, lead sources, audience retention, page views, and other critical KPIs. The situation is so dire that the average SEO agency is only able to keep a client for around 6 months before they become frustrated by the lack of concrete results. Local Blitz was built from the ground up to improve upon these glaring shortcomings in the SEO industry. We have served some of our biggest clients for years such as Hollywood Connection, Children’s Primary Care Medical Group, Precision Metals, Fairbanks Pharmacy, and more, and we are always attracting more through the sheer power of word of mouth. Get in touch with us at our Indianapolis or San Diego office and let us help you build a thriving online marketing strategy.”

Local Blitz’s Indianapolis office can be contacted at (317) 672-1156. Its San Diego office can be reached at (858) 225-6877. Readers can also keep up with news and announcements from the company by following its press releases at the link: https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/san-diego-seo-company.

