Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made one of the best catches you'll ever see

Cleveland Indians center fielder Austin Jackson made what will likely go down as the catch of the year with one of the best catches you'll ever see.
On a long fly ball to center field at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, Jackson leaped in the always tricky bullpen area, robbed Hanley Ramirez of a home run and then fell into the bullpen while holding on to the ball.
Here is the catch:
He timed it perfectly.
Here is the replay:
