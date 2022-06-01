U.S. markets close in 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,119.67
    -12.48 (-0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,901.85
    -88.27 (-0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,062.03
    -19.36 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,861.89
    -2.16 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.60
    +0.93 (+0.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.20
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    21.92
    +0.23 (+1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0660
    -0.0077 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9300
    +0.0860 (+3.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    -0.0111 (-0.88%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1320
    +1.4560 (+1.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,150.52
    -1,541.89 (-4.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    654.64
    -29.57 (-4.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.95
    -74.71 (-0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

India's $32.14+ Bn Home Decor Market, 2027: Featuring Leading Players - Ashley Furniture Industries, D'Decor, Pepperfry, Urban Ladder Among Others

·5 min read

DUBLIN, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "India Home Decor Market (2022-2027) by Products, Price, Distribution Channel, Location, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

India's Home Decor Market is estimated to be USD 32.14 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 39.44 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.18%.

Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of India's Home Decor Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.

As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.

Market Segmentation

  • India's Home Decor Market is segmented based on Products, Price, Distribution Channel, and Location..

  • Products, the market is classified into Hair Care Products, Skin Care Products, Bath and Shower, Oral Care, Cosmetics and Makeup, and Beauty Tools and Accessories.

  • Outlook, the market is classified into Vegan, Organic and Inorganic.

  • Distribution Channel, the market is classified into Specialist Retail Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Pharmacies/Drug Stores and Online Retail Channels.

  • Category, the market is classified into Mass and Premium.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Ashley Furniture Industries, Samson, Indigo Interiors, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Home Decor Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses India's Home Decor Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of India's Home Decor Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.


Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Consumer Demand in Emerging Countries
4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Online Home Decor Products
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Availability of Low-quality & Counterfeit Products
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Surging Demand for Trending and Unique Products
4.3.2 Inclination Towards the Adoption of Eco-friendly Products
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Material

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 India's Home Decor Market, By Products
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Home textile
6.3 Floor covering
6.4 Furniture
6.5 Wall Decor
6.6 Lighting
6.7 Others

7 India's Home Decor Market, By Price
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Premium
7.3 Mass

8 India's Home Decor Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Specialty Stores
8.3 Ecommerce
8.4 Retail stores
8.5 Others

9 India's Home Decor Market, By Location
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Indoor
9.3 Outdoor

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Competitive Quadrant
10.2 Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Initiatives
10.3.1 M&A and Investments
10.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
10.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

11 Company Profiles

12 Appendix
12.1 Questionnaire

Companies Mentioned

  • Ashley Furniture Industries

  • Samson

  • Pepperfry

  • Kompass

  • Urban Ladder

  • D'Decor

  • Bombay Dyeing

  • Indigo Interiors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dvcpin

Media Contact:

Research and Markets 
Laura Wood, Senior Manager 
press@researchandmarkets.com 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indias-32-14-bn-home-decor-market-2027-featuring-leading-players---ashley-furniture-industries-ddecor-pepperfry-urban-ladder-among-others-301559410.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Livent Stock Dropped 8% Today

    Shares of lithium production company Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) tumbled in Tuesday trading to close down 7.8% from Friday's close. You can blame Goldman Sachs for that. A 2019 spinoff from chemicals company FMC, Livent isn't the world's biggest lithium producer, but it's a sizable "tier 2" kind of a company that did $420 million in sales last year -- but just barely broke even.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped 9% Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged this morning and had shot up 8.9% as of 10 a.m. ET as investors lapped up the latest delivery numbers from the electric vehicle (EV) maker, which seem to put to rest some of the market's major concerns. This morning, Nio reported it delivered 7,024 EVs in May, which was up 38% from April and just about 5% year over year. Nio confirmed its production picked up pace in May after a shutdown, and said it plans to ramp up production and deliveries even further in June.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Despite being not yet operational, and having no revenue to its name (much less profits), Lithium Americas stock has had a terrific run as investors bid up lithium assets in anticipation of booming demand for the metal, which is used to make the batteries that power electric vehicles. With lithium currently priced at $60,000 a ton, Goldman sees that slipping 10% to $54,000 later this year -- a pothole that precedes a bigger fall off a cliff. By next year, the banker believes, lithium prices will average just $16,000, a staggering 73% decline from present-day prices.

  • Why Bitcoin, Coinbase, and Silvergate Capital Are Falling Today

    Over the last 24 hours, the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), had fallen roughly 5% as of 12:55 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares of the large crypto exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) traded more than 12% lower, while crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) was down nearly 10%. Bitcoin rebounded over the weekend and early this week, with some investors eying a potential bottom.

  • ‘It is like watching a plane crash’ — Michael Burry thinks the market has plenty of room to plunge. But he finally sees value in these 4 stocks

    Burry’s not bullish. But he’s beginning to nibble.

  • Why Digital Turbine Stock Plunged Today

    The share price took a hit after management offered soft revenue guidance and made changes to the company's financial reporting.

  • 5 large companies that will emerge from the tech wreck as even more fearsome

    Technology companies that provide a real value for the economy will stand apart from those that benefited from pandemic-era hype.

  • China stocks gain, Amazon approves 20-for-1 stock split, bitcoin rallies

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several stocks tied to leading industry stories, including how Chinese stocks are recovering from China's COVID lockdowns.

  • Russia Fails to Meet Bond Obligations, Triggering Swaps Payout

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia was judged to have breached the terms on a bond after missing a $1.9 million interest payment and triggering an insurance payout potentially worth billions of dollars. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk’s Ultimatum to Tesla Execs: Return to the Office or Get OutReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksJamie Dimon Says JPMorgan Is Bracing Itself for Economic ‘Hurricane’One-Third of Americans Making $250,000 Live Paycheck-to-Paycheck, Survey FindsBiden’s New Weapons for Ukra

  • Elon Musk tells Tesla staff: return to office or leave

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk has asked employees to return to the office or leave the company, according to an email sent to employees and seen by Reuters. "Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in the email sent on Tuesday night. "The more senior you are, the more visible must be your presence,” Musk wrote.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in June

    Although there are a lot of successful strategies to make money on Wall Street, riding Warren Buffett's coattails has, arguably, been one of the most profitable for the past 57 years. Since the Oracle of Omaha, as Buffett has come to be known, became CEO of conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) in 1965, he's overseen the creation of close to $695 billion for his company's shareholders, and has led Berkshire's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an annual average return of 20.1%. In other words, when Warren Buffett buys shares of a publicly traded company, Wall Street and investors rightly take notice.

  • GameStop to report earnings Wednesday: What to watch

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines what to expect from GameStop's earnings report tomorrow.

  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. Closes Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing

    Aurora Cannabis Inc. ("Aurora" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, has announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering of units of the Company (the "Units") for gross proceeds of approximately US$172.5 million (the "Offering"). The Company sold approximately 70.4 million Units at a price of US$2.45 per Unit, including approximately 9.2 million Units sold pursuant to the exercise in full of th

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Brand-Name Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    While the blue-chip-heavy Dow Jones Industrial Average is down 11% from its all-time high, the growth-tilted Nasdaq Composite is officially in a bear market, having fallen 27% from its previous high. Adding some growth stocks to your nest egg can grow your money a little faster over time. Three Motley Fool contributors recently selected three top stocks that could rebound strongly once the dust clears.

  • S&P suspends forecast, warns of 'extraordinarily weak' bond market

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss a note from S&P Global that suspended its full-year forecast for the bond market.

  • Amazon Stock Extends Gains Into 20-For-1 Split Slated For Friday

    Amazon shares moved higher Wednesday, potentially extending their recent winning streak to a sixth consecutive session, ahead of an end-of-week stock split for the world's biggest online retailer. Amazon said shareholders approved the 20-for-1 split, which was first made public in March, in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing last Friday. Amazon said shareholders of record on May 24 will receive 19 extra shares of the group for each one held.

  • Salesforce beats on earnings, plans to slow hiring

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Salesforce.

  • Analysts Expect Breakeven For Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Before Long

    Chewy, Inc. ( NYSE:CHWY ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some...

  • Better Oil Stock: Murphy Oil or Devon Energy?

    Most energy stocks have a modest valuation and a decent dividend yield -- offering solid value to investors fleeing the lofty valuations and dividend-free zone of the high-growth technology sector. Murphy Oil is an independent oil and gas producer founded in 1950 and headquartered in Houston, Texas. Murphy's operations are based across three regions: Western Canada, Texas, and The Gulf of Mexico.

  • Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 will ‘likely’ plunge another 40% minimum — here are 3 shockproof stocks in his portfolio to help limit the pain

    Grantham remains ultra bearish. But this trio may offer some protection.