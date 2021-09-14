U.S. markets open in 5 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,466.25
    -2.75 (-0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,861.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,419.50
    -17.25 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.30
    -3.80 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.91
    +0.46 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.50
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1832
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.57
    -1.38 (-6.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9980
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,801.29
    +1,431.50 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,168.03
    +25.15 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,044.37
    -24.06 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,670.10
    +222.73 (+0.73%)
     

India's August WPI inflation quickens to 11.39%

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price inflation rose to 11.39% in August from the previous month's 11.16%, mainly due to increases in the cost of fuel and manufactured items, government data showed on Tuesday.

Fuel and power prices rose 26.09% in August year-on-year compared with 26.02% in July, while manufactured product prices rose 11.39% compared with 11.20% in the previous month.

However, wholesale prices of food rose at a slower pace of 3.43% in August on-year compared to 4.46% in the previous month.

(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Recommended Stories

  • GII to Buy Health Company as Part of $1 Billion Saudi Expansion

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Islamic Investments LLC, a financial services firm that oversees nearly $2 billion, is preparing for what could be its biggest deal yet as it looks to grow investments in Saudi Arabia and India and considers a listing in the next three years.GII, as the firm is known, plans to buy a stake in a Saudi health-care company for around $600 million, co-founder Mohammed Alhassan said in an interview, declining to give specific details. The goal is plow around $1 billion into the kin

  • UK employee numbers surge above pre-pandemic level

    Tuesday's data show continued recovery in Britain's job market as the government phases out its furlough support programme, which will finish on Sept. 30. Businesses reported more than 1 million vacancies in August - an all-time high - and the unemployment rate fell slightly to 4.6% in the three months to July, the Office for National Statistics said, in line with economists' expectations in a Reuters poll. "The latest data brought more signs that labour market slack is declining fast and that labour shortages are contributing to faster underlying pay growth," said Ruth Gregory, economist at Capital Economics.

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 Returns to Bubble-Economy Level Seen in 1990

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks advanced for a third day, lifting the Nikkei 225 Stock Average to a level last seen during the nation’s bubble economy more than three decades ago.The blue-chip gauge closed at 30,670.10 in Tokyo, surpassing this year’s previous peak in February to end at the highest since August 1990. KDDI Corp. and Fanuc Corp. were the largest contributors to the Nikkei’s 0.7% gain. Electronics makers and car companies gave the biggest boosts to the broader Topix, which advanced

  • Fortescue sets up new mining pact with Aboriginal group

    Fortescue Metals Group has reached a deal with the Wintawari Guruma Aboriginal Corporation (WGAC) to oversee development of new mines at its Solomon Hub iron ore operations in Western Australia, the groups said in a statement. The pact comes as miners revise the way they negotiate with traditional land owners, following Rio Tinto's destruction of culturally and historically important rock shelters last year. The destruction cost Rio's chief executive and two senior leaders their jobs, sparked a public furore and a parliamentary inquiry set to deliver its findings next month.

  • U.K. Payrolls Hit Pre-Pandemic Level With Record Vacancies

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The number of workers on U.K. company payrolls climbed above its pre-pandemic level as vacancies hit a record high with companies battling staff shortages created by Brexit and lockdowns. The figures from the Office for National Statistics suggest the labor market remained buoyant over the summer even as a resurgence in virus cases and supply disruptions weighed heavily on overall econo

  • BP's renewables boss Sanyal quits in surprise departure

    LONDON (Reuters) -OKBP's head of low carbon and natural gas Dev Sanyal will leave the energy company at the end of the year, BP said on Tuesday, an unexpected departure at a time when BP seeks to rapidly grow its renewables business and shift away from oil. Sanyal, who joined BP 32 years ago, will be replaced by Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, who until recently was chief executive officer of RWE Renewables. Sanyal's departure comes 19 months after Bernard Looney took over as BP CEO with an ambitious strategy to turn the oil and gas company into a major renewables and power company.

  • SHOP Stock: Will it Continue to Shine?

    Leading e-commerce platform Shopify (SHOP) continues to blow away the expectations of even the most bullish investors and analysts. Indeed, SHOP stock has continued to be one of the best performing Canadian growth stocks, fueled by impressive earnings. During Shopify's most recent quarter, the company crushed analyst estimates. This earnings beat allowed SHOP stock to remain stable at around all-time highs. (Shopify ran up into earnings in a big way). The company's revenue surged 57% to $1.11 bi

  • Cryptocurrencies are a durable asset class with real upside: BlackRock fixed income CIO

    BlackRock's chief investment officer of global fixed income Rick Rieder breaks down why he owns cryptocurrencies on Yahoo Finance Live.

  • Interactive Brokers launches cryptocurrency trading

    Interactive Brokers Group on Monday said it launched low-fee cryptocurrency trading on its platform, making it the latest online retail brokerage to add digital assets to its offerings. U.S. clients of the brokerage will now be able to trade and custody bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash alongside stocks, options, futures, bonds, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, the company said. "As financial markets evolve, sophisticated individual and institutional investors are increasingly seeking out allocations to digital currencies as a means of achieving their financial objectives," said Chief Executive Officer Milan Galik.

  • Steve Bannon–linked media venture to pay $539 million settlement for fundraising violations

    Bannon and exiled Chinese billionaire Guo Wengui formed GTV Media Group in 2020 and were accused by the SEC of running an illegal, unregistered stock and coin offering.

  • COVID-19 may cause Gates Foundation to fall short on reaching ambitious 2030 goals

    The Gates Foundation has 17 ambitious goals to help improve the world by 2030, but the pandemic means reaching those goals could be tough -- if not impossible -- to achieve. Yahoo Finance sits down with Gates Foundation CEO Mark Suzman.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for huge free cash flow — you could too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • Buyers Are So Hungry for LNG That Tankers Are Lining Up Off Qatar

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a dozen liquefied natural gas tankers are waiting their turn to fill up at Qatar’s port of Ras Laffan in a clear sign of how tight the global gas market has become. South Korean and Pakistani buyers are among those seeking to maximize shipments under long-term supply contracts with the Middle Eastern emirate, one of the world’s biggest natural gas exporters, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. The cargoes are linked to oil prices and cost about half of the

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Natural Gas Prices Can Still Double From Here

    Natural gas prices have absolutely exploded this year, reaching levels not seen since 2014, and the rally is still far from over

  • Energy Crunch Deepens as U.S. Warns Europe Isn’t Doing Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s energy crunch is deepening, with gas and power prices hitting fresh records after the U.S. warned the continent isn’t doing enough to prepare for what could be potentially a dire winter.With about a month to go before the start of the heating season, Europe doesn’t have enough natural gas in storage sites and isn’t building inventories fast enough either. Amos Hochstein, the U.S. State Department’s envoy for energy security, said on Friday he was worried about supplies th

  • Oil Just Broke $70. Why It Can Go to $100.

    The price of oil has enjoyed a mini run of late, but that is just a precursor to a potential 36% gain from here, according to Bank of America.

  • Proxy advisers split on FedEx CEO Smith's pay

    Proxy advisers Institutional Shareholder Services Inc (ISS) and Glass Lewis & Co gave diverging recommendations to investors on voting on FedEx Corp CEO Fred Smith's $54 million pay package, after a labor union challenged the plan. The pay package for Smith, a billionaire, faces a challenge at FedEx's annual shareholder meeting later this month after labor union the International Brotherhood of Teamsters said the company's decision to cancel a bonus program while giving him an option award instead, only to then re-instate the bonus program, amounted to double-dipping. ISS said in a report released on Sunday that "cautionary support" was warranted because Smith's awards have not led to a misalignment of pay and performance.

  • Ex-Wells Fargo execs square off with U.S. regulator in trial over phony account scandal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The civil trial of three former Wells Fargo & Co employees over their alleged roles in a scandal involving phony accounts kicked off on Monday, a rare public confrontation between a top U.S. banking regulator and former high-level bank executives. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is squaring off against executives it says are partly culpable for the San Francisco lender's misconduct before an in-house OCC judge in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in a hearing expected to last at least two weeks. The long-running scandal over Wells Fargo's pressurized sales culture that led staff to open millions of unauthorized or fraudulent customer accounts has cost the bank billions of dollars in civil and criminal penalties and has badly damaged its reputation.