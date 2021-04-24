U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,180.17
    +45.19 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,043.49
    +227.59 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,016.81
    +198.39 (+1.44%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.86
    +39.24 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.04
    +0.61 (+0.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    -0.13 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2101
    +0.0083 (+0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5670
    +0.0130 (+0.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3879
    +0.0037 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    107.8650
    -0.0950 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,023.13
    +206.21 (+0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,157.37
    +33.47 (+2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,938.56
    +0.32 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,020.63
    -167.54 (-0.57%)
     

India's Bharat Biotech to supply Covaxin to states, hospitals at Rs 600-1,200 per dose

A man rides his motorbike past a parked bus of India's biotechnology company Bharat Biotech outside its office in Hyderabad

(Reuters) - India's Bharat Biotech said on Saturday that it will supply Covaxin directly to state governments at 600 rupees per dose, while it will supply the vaccine directly to private hospitals at 1,200 rupees per dose.

In a tweet, the company said it will develop, manufacture and supply Covaxin to India's central government at 150 rupees per dose. https://bit.ly/2S1W3zC

The company added that more than 50% of its vaccine capacities have been reserved for supply to the central government.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Roaring Reopening Trade Threatened With Boom Nearing Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- In a stimulus-crazed economy, everything goes faster. The recovery came quicker than forecast, the rally in reopening stocks was dizzying, and now the comedown may be upon markets sooner than anyone thought, too.Stocks that soared are starting to give the gains back in fits and starts. The small cap Russell 2000 Index -- at one point up 135% from the pandemic bottom -- is underperforming the Nasdaq 100 by roughly 4 percentage points this month, after largely dominating since the vaccine breakthroughs in November. Cyclical sectors such as financials and energy have trailed as technology powered ahead in the past month.Morgan Stanley is warning that the economic cycle is going to be “much hotter and much faster” than normal. With consensus building that growth is going to peak this quarter, the reopening trade that powered rallies in everything from cruise operators to casinos may peaking with it.“It’s time for investors to start moving out of many of the strategies, many of the sectors that work in that early cycle right after a recession period into things that work better when things get a little bit more mid-cycle,” Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, said in a Bloomberg TV interview.To be sure, the reopening trade is not dead, as evidenced Friday when strong data sparked a 2% rally in small caps and banks jumped. But with greater frequency, investors are rotating away from companies that benefit from a surging economy and into ones that perform well under most conditions.Exchange-traded fund flows reflect that sentiment. Quality ETFs -- which select companies based on balance-sheet strength and earnings -- have absorbed $233 million so far in April, on track for the first month of inflows since November, Bloomberg Intelligence data show. Meanwhile, large-cap equity funds have taken in $7.8 million this month versus outflows of $336 million for small-cap ETFs -- the first net withdrawal since September.Goldman Sachs analysts expects U.S. economic growth will peak this quarter at a 10.5% annualized rate, which will then level off to 1.5% by the end of 2022. While the economy should still be growing above trend throughout the second half of the year, defensive sectors such as utilities are poised to benefit as that pace moderates, they said.“Decelerating economic growth is also typically accompanied by sector rotations within the equity market,” Goldman strategists including Ben Snider and David Kostin wrote in a note this week. “Cyclical industries tend to lead the market in environments of positive and accelerating economic growth, but as growth peaks and decelerates more defensive industries typically outperform.”Of course, should U.S. economic growth average 7% in the second half of 2021 as Goldman’s predicting, that’s not necessarily a death knell for value and small cap stocks. For example, financial shares -- one of the heaviest sector weightings in value benchmarks -- tend to correlate closely with the shape of the U.S. yield curve, which is generally expected to steepen through year-end.But after a fierce rally, those reopening trades are set to cool, according to John Hancock Investment Management. The Russell 2000 has surged 38% over the past six months, nearly double the gains of the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100.“We’re already at the tail end of the early part of the cycle where small-caps have ripped higher, you’re seeing value start to really do well,” Emily Roland, the firm’s co-chief investment strategist, told Bloomberg Television earlier this month. “We want to be in a position where we’re getting ready for this mid-part of the cycle where fundamentals start to matter a lot more.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • NYSE Files to List Shares of Valkyrie’s Bitcoin ETF

    The SEC is already reviewing three ETF applications.

  • Biden wants to raise the estate tax — here are 3 ways to avoid it

    You can prepare your assets now to pay less tax on them later.

  • Already got your third stimulus check? A bonus amount may be on the way

    The IRS is sending out "plus-up" payments — see if you can expect one.

  • AMP Plans Private Markets Spin-Off After Ares Talks Fail

    (Bloomberg) -- AMP Ltd. is splitting off its private markets business after Australia’s oldest wealth management firm ended talks about a possible sale to Ares Management Corp.The months-long discussions with Los Angeles-based Ares have now concluded, AMP said in a statement Friday. Instead, the demerged entity of AMP Capital’s infrastructure and real estate units will be listed on the Australian stock exchange. As part of the separation, Boe Pahari, who was demoted last year from his position atop the investment management unit after a sexual harassment scandal, will leave the business.The decision provides some clarity for investors after a tumultuous period for the firm left its shares trading near an all-time low. AMP Ltd., to be run by Alexis George from the third quarter of 2021, will retain a stake of up to 20% in the spun-off firm, that will continue to be led by David Atkin amid an international search for a new chief executive officer.“It’s a real chance to really start fresh,” Jessica Amir, a market analyst at Bell Direct, said by phone. “The funds management industry is completely different to financial advice. Two separate businesses, two separate futures, so it’s a real fork in the road and a real opportunity for change.”AMP shares all but erased an early 8% gain in Sydney trading Friday to close less than 1% higher. The stock has tumbled 27% this year.Ares earlier this year scrapped a A$6.4 billion ($4.9 billion) takeover offer for the entire company as the wealth unit continued to struggle and instead had offered to pay A$1.35 billion for a 60% stake in the private markets business.The spin off is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022. Having concluded the review of AMP’s portfolio, the board will start a share buy-back of up to A$200 million.“We have had substantial and constructive discussions with Ares regarding a sale, however, we have not been able to reach an agreement that would deliver appropriate value for our shareholders,” AMP Chair Debra Hazelton said in the statement. “The board has therefore concluded a demerger provides investors with the strongest value outcome, creating two more focused entities, with the agility to pursue new growth opportunities in their respective markets.”Simple StructureThe private markets unit will put in place a new management equity plan in an attempt to attract and retain a high quality investment team, according to the statement. The demerger will simplify its structure and allow it to establish a new brand, the statement said.To be sure, there’s “a great deal of uncertainty” around AMP Capital given clients continue to pull cash, while the wealth management unit is facing profitably issues, UBS Group AG analysts led by Andrew Adams wrote in a note to clients. Shareholders will also have to pay the separation costs, pay down debt and likely another major cost cutting program, he wrote.“Further capital management, which was a big part of the positive AMP thesis, now looks unlikely,” according to the note. The spin-off is “a less than ideal outcome.”(Updates with closing shares in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Lifts Pause on J&J’s Covid-19 Vaccine

    Use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 shot should resume, U.S. health regulators said after investigating rare blood-clotting cases. The vaccine could be back in circulation as soon as this weekend.

  • Where's my tax refund? Americans face delays as IRS holds nearly 30M tax returns for manual processing

    The Internal Revenue Service is holding 29 million returns for manual processing, contributing to longer refund delays for many Americans.

  • The market will collapse ‘by the end of June’? Really?

    “A huge collapse is coming,” warns longtime market prognosticator Harry Dent. Dent’s forecast seems to have struck some kind of chord. Just this week I got a note from Jonathan Ruffer, an eminent money manager in London, with this dire warning: “I take it pretty much for granted that the 40 year bull market is ending, and that it will be replaced by hard investment times.”

  • Get ready for $178 billion of selling ahead of the capital-gains tax hike. These are the stocks most at risk.

    NEED TO KNOW Avid readers of this column may have had a sense of déjà vu on Thursday. Last month, a Need to Know column explored what would pay for President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending — and quoted a former Biden aide, Evercore ISI analyst Sarah Bianchi, who said it would “probably include nearly doubling capital-gains taxes on those with income over $1 million.

  • Will Biden raise your taxes? Arm yourself with one of these retirement accounts

    The way you save now can help keep your taxes low in your later years.

  • Why bitcoin's pullback could be 'healthy' for a run to $100,000

    Bitcoin's recent pullback might do more to support a run to $100,000 than it seems, according to some in the bull camp.

  • My husband and I bought a $387K building with my parents. We sold it for nearly $1M. We took care of it. Do we still split it 50-50?

    ‘My parents put down 50% in cash and my husband and I financed half. We paid $18,000 back to my parents. I figure I did $100,000 worth of work.'

  • CFOs are taking on new roles — chief climate officers

    As corporations face growing pressure from shareholders to tackle climate change and disclose the risks stemming from extreme weather, Chief financial officers increasingly find themselves in an unfamiliar role — that of chief climate officer.

  • Why millions of workers are planning to switch jobs after the pandemic

    If recent polls are accurate, workers around the world are going to launch an epic game of musical chairs once offices open again and mass vaccinations bring the pandemic under control.

  • South Korea’s Top Financial Regulator Suggests All Crypto Exchanges Could Be Shut Down

    Eun Sung-soo, head of South Korea's chief financial services regulator, said no crypto exchange had applied for its VASP license.

  • The IRS made a mistake on an inherited IRA rule — here are the facts

    The Internal Revenue Service used an example for distribution rules of inherited IRAs that had some financial advisers worried.

  • A Huge Trust Sold Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Wellcome Trust, one of the largest charitable organizations in the world, reduced positions in Apple, DoorDash, and Bank of America stock, and bought Visa shares.

  • Don’t Fear a Higher Capital-Gains Tax. It Usually Doesn’t Affect Stocks.

    Investors are concerned about a more stringent tax regime under President Joe Biden. Increased corporate and capital-gains tax rates could be on the way. Government spending hasn’t been light in the past year, with trillions of dollars of fiscal stimulus and potentially $2 trillion more for infrastructure spending.

  • Why cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Ether are selling off

    Cryptocurrencies took a beating Friday as President Biden is expected to unveil a plan to raise capital-gains taxes for the wealthiest Americans.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The stock market pulled back from all-time highs this week, as investors paused to consider just what’s been goosing stocks – and what the future may hold. A flood of stimulus cash, unleashed by the Biden Administration’s big spending bills, is set to push GDP growth to 9% for 3Q21, but next year looks like it will slip back as the spending runs its course. Economists are predicting 5.5% GDP growth next year. This bodes poorly for cyclical stocks, which tend to reflect macro volatility. As Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist Mike Wilson said, “Peak rate of change on economic data and earnings revisions... are all contributing to the deterioration in lower-quality, smaller-capitalization, and the more cyclical parts of the market.” Dividend stocks, however, are more stable than the cyclicals, and while their average returns are lower, they offer the advantage of a steady return regardless of economic conditions. B. Riley analyst Matthew Howlett has been looking into the real estate trust segment, a group of stocks long-known for dividends that are both high and reliable. Howlett pointed out two stocks, in particular, that are showing dividend yields in excess of 7% and deserve a 'buy' rating. Ladder Capital Corporation (LADR) We’ll take a step into the real estate investment trust (REIT) niche, with Ladder Capital, a specialist in commercial mortgages. Ladder has operations in 48 states, and 475 cities. The average loan size is $19 million, and the company has securitized or sold a cumulative total of $16.7 billion commercial loans. Operations are backed by company’s $5.9 billion in assets. Ladder Capital has seen a series of headwinds in the past year. The corona pandemic, of course, was the major crisis – but for a commercial mortgage lender, the problem was broader. Loan customers were taking their own hits, and finding themselves unable to meet payments. As a result, Ladder saw its quarterly results in 2020 show deep declines, and greater volatility, when compared to 2019. On the positive side, Ladder finished the year 2020 with $1.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents. The final quarter of 2020 saw top line revenues of $77.9 million, compared to $135.4 million in the prior year’s Q4. Distributable earnings, however, came in at $4.9 million – and the company declared a dividend of 20 cents per common share, which was paid out on April 15. This marked the fifth quarter in a row with the dividend at this level. The current payment annualizes to 80 cents per share, and gives a yield of 7%. Despite the challenging economic environment, LADR shares are up an impressive 79% over the past 12 months. B. Riley's Matt Howlett expects the momentum to continue, and sees Ladder with a firm foundation to move forward. “[The] company’s loan originator has been a top CMBS loan contributor since the 2008-2009 financial crisis and is well positioned to contribute to LADR’s earnings growth as the conduit market rebounds post-pandemic,” Howlett noted. Howlett especially likes the company’s cash position, noting that it “should allow the company to accelerate growth of its core investment portfolio." The analyst sees "upside potential to the dividend (forecasted to increase to $1.05 in 2022) as originations ramp steadily and legacy higher cost debt (Koch/legacy CLO) pays down.” Backing these comments with a Buy rating, Howlett sets a $14 price target to suggest room for 21% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Howlett’s track record, click here) Overall, Ladder gets a Moderate Buy rating from Wall Street’s analysts, based on 6 recent reviews that include 5 Buys – but also a single Sell. LADR shares are currently priced at $11.58, with an average target of $12.58 pointing toward 9% upside potential this year. The real attraction for investors here is the strong dividend yield. (See LADR stock analysis on TipRanks) Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) The second stock we’re looking at, Cherry Hill, is another REIT, this one with a focus on the residential markets. Cherry Hill’s portfolio includes mortgage servicing rights, mortgage backed securities, and other mortgage assets in the residential market. After a steep earnings drop in the first quarter last year, to a loss of $2.80 per share, Cherry Hill has seen sequential growth in the past three quarters. The fourth quarter of 2020 saw EPS return to positive values, with a print of 37 cents per share. Like most REITs, Cherry Hill pays out a reliable dividend. The company has been maintaining the payments since the fourth quarter of 2014, adjusting it when needed to keep it in line with income. For the most recent quarter, the dividend was declared at 27 cents per common share, or $1.08 annually. At this rate, the dividend yields an impressive 11.5%. CHMI's strong defensive characteristics and attractive dividend yield drew it to the attention of B. Riley’s Howlett. “[We] believe the portfolio is better insulated against basis risk and would perform better in a rising rate environment… We believe that CHMI's strong liquidity profile… puts it in strong position to deploy capital accretively during 1H21," Howlett opined. The analyst continued, "We expect: 1) slower prepayment speeds and 2) declining servicing costs in 2H21 to be key drivers of higher core ROEs going forward. Our 12.5% ROE forecast for 2022 should allow the company to increase its quarterly dividend to $0.30 based on our model.” In line with his upbeat outlook, Howlett rates Cherry Hill a Buy. His $11.50 price target implies that the stock has room to gain 21% in the next 12 months. CHMI has slipped under most analysts’ radar; the stock’s Moderate Buy consensus is based on just two recent ratings; Buy and Hold. With shares trading at $9.43, the $10.75 average price target suggests room for a 14% upside. (See CHMI stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.