U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,681.25
    -7.25 (-0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,719.00
    -47.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,287.25
    -24.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,325.90
    -3.40 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.60
    +0.10 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.20
    +9.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.10 (+0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1237
    -0.0016 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    +0.0420 (+2.58%)
     

  • Vix

    19.38
    +0.21 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3371
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0700
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,377.33
    -610.69 (-1.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.57
    +0.96 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,266.69
    +11.23 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,394.41
    -379.70 (-1.28%)
     

India's Blume Ventures raises $105 million in the first close of its fourth fund

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Blume Ventures said on Wednesday it has raised $105 million in the first close of its fourth fund, less than two years after finalizing its previous fund, as investment activity intensifies in the world’s second largest internet market.

The 11-year-old firm, one of the largest Indian venture funds, said it expects its new fund to balloon to close to $200 million by March next year, which is when it hopes for the final close. Its current LPs include some multi-family office wealth management funds, sovereigns, and some corporates across Asia and Europe.

With the new fund, the investment firm will continue to focus on backing early stage startups in their pre-seed and pre-Series A rounds, said Karthik Reddy, co-founder and managing partner at Blume Ventures, in an interview with TechCrunch.

Blume Ventures -- which counts online learning platform Unacademy, fintech Slice, hyperlocal delivery service Dunzo, edtech Classplus, used-car marketplace Spinny, and insurer Turtlemint among its portfolio startups -- backs early stage startups and typically writes its starting check in the range of $1 million to $2.5 million.

Over the years, Blume Ventures has become one of the most respected venture firms in the country. Even the startups that don’t end up getting a check from the fund speak highly of its partners, according to many entrepreneurs with whom TechCrunch has spoken.

Wednesday’s announcement comes at a time when Indian startups are raising record amounts of capital. Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, Falcon Edge Capital, and SoftBank have increased the pace of their investments in India in recent quarters as they double down on finding winners in one of the last great growth markets.

The pandemic has also seen many firms aggressively scramble for new strategies. But Blume Ventures appears to follow the more conservative approach. The venture firm has written about 25 checks from its previous fund and still has some reserves to do follow-on rounds, said Reddy.

At the height of the pandemic, Blume Ventures was “slow and thoughtful” as it was not very comfortable with assessing firms over Zoom calls, he said. “We took our own time to write the last few checks,” he said.

“We are getting amazing love from large investors,” he said, adding that it may appear that some of the startups larger firms have backed in recent quarters have seen multi-fold jumps in valuations, but he pointed to some business-to-business e-commerce marketplaces and noted that their growth build-up had been in the works for three to four years.

With the firm’s $102 million third fund, Blume Ventures backed a number of firms in edtech and deep-tech SaaS spaces, he said. Reddy said it was too early to say how the third fund has performed, but added that it has probably never seen its portfolio firms reach the $50 million to $100 million valuations stage faster.

“But that’s natural. If you have a good founder, good story to tell, you don’t need a boat load of revenue to go and raise a double-digit round today,” he said, adding that by March the firm expects valuation of 10 portfolio startups from the third fund to be over $75 million. “This is a first-time experience for us. It took us much longer in previous funds.”

With the new fund, the largest for Blume Ventures, the firm expects to participate for longer in the lifecycle of its portfolio startups.

Recommended Stories

  • HP is having a massive flash sale ahead of Black Friday 2021—here's what to buy

    HP is having a massive three-day sale ahead of Black Friday 2021. Save hundreds on laptops, desktops, monitors and more.

  • Former Afghan child refugee implores U.S. to grant his family refuge

    Zabi escaped Afghanistan in 2015 and spent years trying to make it to the U.S. He's now a graduate with a full-ride college scholarship. But his mother and siblings are refugees in Pakistan, and he may have to forgo his education to prove he can support them if they are approved for humanitarian parole. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez interviewed Zabi and joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to tell his story.

  • India plans law that will prohibit 'all private cryptocurrencies,' with 'certain exceptions'

    India plans to introduce, evaluate and enforce a bill to prohibit "all private cryptocurrencies" in the country, according to a legislative agenda for the winter session. The Indian government said Tuesday evening that the proposed law will permit "certain exceptions" to promote the underlying technology of cryptocurrency and its applications. The bill -- called Cryptocurrency & Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill 2021 -- will also create a "facilitative framework" for the creation of the official digital currency for the country, the legislative agenda adds.

  • City flooded after heavy downpours in India

    Roads in Bangalore, India, were buried under several feet of water on Nov. 22 after several days of torrential rain soaked the city. Dozens of people in the region have reportedly died or are missing as a result of flooding.

  • Indian farmers hold mass rally, keep pressure on Modi despite climbdown

    LUCKNOW, India (Reuters) -Flushed with victory after Prime Minister Narendra Modi caved into demands for agricultural reform laws to be repealed, Indian farmers held a mass rally on Monday to demand minimum support prices be extended to all produce, not just rice and wheat. The protest movement launched by farmers more than a year ago became the most serious political challenge to the government, and resulted in Modi making a surprise commitment on Friday to roll back the reforms. Thousands gathered for the latest rally in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, India's most populous state, where Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party will seek to hold onto power in state elections due early next year.

  • Hedge Funds Bailing on High-Beta Stock Picks at a Breakneck Clip

    (Bloomberg) -- A plunge in dizzily priced software and internet stocks is setting off a quick exodus among professional speculators who were counting on the group to salvage their year.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fend Off FloodsThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business

  • India anti-terror agency arrests prominent Kashmir activist

    India’s counter-terrorism investigating agency has arrested a prominent human rights activist in Indian-controlled Kashmir, in a new crackdown on rights groups in the disputed region. The National Investigation Agency, aided by police and paramilitary soldiers, raided the home and office of Khurram Parvez in Srinagar on Monday and searched them for many hours, said his wife Samina, who uses only one name.

  • Khurram Parvez: Kashmiri rights activist arrested under anti-terror law

    India arrests Kashmiri human rights activist Khurram Parvez under a draconian anti-terrorism law.

  • Pakistan disputes India's claim that pilot downed F-16 jet

    Pakistan on Tuesday rejected India's claim that an Indian pilot shot down the Islamic nation’s F-16 fighter plane in 2019. The statement from Pakistan came a day after Indian President Ram Nath Kovind awarded pilot Abhinandan Varthaman India's third-highest honor, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top military officials looking on at the ceremony in New Delhi. According to India, Varthaman shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter plane during aerial combat with Pakistan's air force in February 2019, showing “conspicuous courage” and an exceptional sense of duty, the award reads.

  • Key aide to Honduran leftist candidate says China policy still open

    Honduran presidential candidate Xiomara Castro has not made a final decision on whether to recognize China over Taiwan, a close aide said Tuesday, ahead of Sunday elections in which the question has emerged as a major issue. Castro, of the leftist Libre party, faces the ruling National Party's Nasry Asfura, in the Nov. 28 presidential vote, with a poll last month showing the opposition contender with a commanding double-digit lead https://news.trust.org/item/20211027223105-hvqkb. "There isn't a definitive decision," Hugo Noe, a Castro adviser who leads her platform-writing team, told Reuters.

  • Kerala: A mother's search for her missing baby in India

    A mother's search for a missing baby in India has caused outrage and whipped up a political storm.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dipped on Tuesday

    Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had tumbled 3% as of 11 a.m. ET Tuesday after TheFly.com reported last night that an Nvidia director, Persis Drell, had disclosed a stock sale of 10,000 shares of Nvidia stock. You can't know the real reason -- so you shouldn't assume. It should also be pointed out that the price at which Drell sold shares -- $326.65 per share -- is not only a higher price than Nvidia shares fetch today, it is a higher price than those shares were worth at yesterday's close, before news of the insider sale was revealed.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Biden Taps Oil Reserves, Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Warren Buffett Stock Melts

    The Dow Jones gained. Oil stocks bubbled as Joe Biden tapped reserves. The Donald Trump SPAC took a dive. A Warren Buffett stock fell.

  • Cathie Wood is backing up the truck on these 3 growth stocks — should you?

    Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.

  • JPMorgan says this cryptocurrency is a better buy than Bitcoin as interest rates rise — here are 3 easy ways to invest

    The cryptocurrency's growing applications make it less susceptible to the interest rates.

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    Get in on the ground floor of a brand new industry like the metaverse -- an iteration of the internet that creates interconnected virtual worlds. Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, has reignited interest in metaverse development after announcing plans to commit $10 billion to build what it calls the successor to the mobile internet.

  • Why Bristol Myers Squibb Is a Table-Pounding Buy

    Value investors can take advantage of the huge discrepancy between the company's valuation and its fundamentals.

  • Why Micron Stock Popped Today

    Shares of computer memory-maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) jumped out of the gate Tuesday, rising as much as 4.6% before turning tail and retreating to a 2.2% gain as of 11:25 a.m. ET. You can thank investment bank Mizuho for the reprieve. Citing improving demand for memory in personal computers, in servers, and in smartphones as well, Mizuho announced today that it is upgrading shares of Micron stock (and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock as well) to buy.

  • Better Buy: ChargePoint or Every Other EV Charging Stock?

    For investors looking for options outside of the headline names, ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) could be a great pick-and-shovel choice. Daniel Foelber (ChargePoint): You may have heard of charging names like Blink Charging, (NASDAQ: BLNK), Volta (NYSE: VLTA), EVgo (NASDAQ: EVGO), and Wallbox. For the automakers, a technological edge means everything, but the charging segment is more about which company can be the most efficient.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    The Plug Power (PLUG) juggernaut has spun into overdrive. The stock has performed one of the year’s most impressive turnarounds, as over the past 3 months, it has climbed 67% higher. If you think you’ve missed the boat, then think again. According to Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd, the hydrogen specialist’s constant stream of positive developments merits a new price target. The analyst recently raised the figure from $43 to $65, suggesting room for another 54% surge over the coming months. (To wa