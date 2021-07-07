U.S. markets close in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,343.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,564.87
    -12.50 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,624.65
    -38.99 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,243.85
    -30.65 (-1.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.08
    -1.29 (-1.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.90
    +10.70 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.06 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1798
    -0.0027 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3060
    -0.0640 (-4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3773
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6270
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,660.76
    +721.20 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.79
    +5.47 (+0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.86
    +36.98 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,366.95
    -276.26 (-0.96%)
     

India's IT and Broadcasting ministers resign

Manish Singh
·2 min read

India’s IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar resigned from their roles on Wednesday, adding to the list of high-profile local politicians who have vacated their positions ahead of India Prime Minister Narendra Modi reshuffling his cabinet.

The resignations of Prasad -- who also served as the minister of Law and Justice -- and Javadekar -- who also oversaw Environment, Forest, Climate Change, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises -- come at a time when they were at the centre of a tough discourse with American technology firms over South Asian’s new IT rules, which went into effect late May.

There’s no evidence that Prasad and Javadekar’s enforcement of the new IT rules and public exchanges with American technology giants are linked to their resignations.

“All social media platforms are welcome to do business in India. They can criticize Ravi Shankar Prasad, my Prime Minister or anyone. The issue is of misuse of social media. Some of them say we are bound by American laws. You operate in India, make good money, but you will take the position that you’ll be governed by American laws. This is plainly not acceptable,” Prasad had said at a virtual conference last week.

The new IT rules "will impact the data privacy and security of Indian internet users, as well as the technology sector's hitherto tremendous contribution to India's economic growth by imposing onerous compliance frameworks on both local and international digital media companies, said Jeff Paine, MD of Asia Internet Coalition, an industry body that represents all major tech companies, in May.

"While it is important to uphold user internet and accountability of online platforms, we urge the government to work closely with industry to ensure that these rules are implemented in ways that mitigate the impact on online platforms' operations in India, and ultimately, on individuals, startups, and the country's technology ecosystem."

Others ministers to resign today include Health minister Harsh Vardhan and his deputy Ashwani Chaube, both of whom were criticised for their handling of the coronavirus pandemic measures.

"The President, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation ... with immediate effect," said Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President, in a statement.

Twitter has lost liability protection in India, government says

Recommended Stories

  • Narendra Modi: India PM announces his biggest cabinet reshuffle

    Several top ministers resigned ahead of the sweeping cabinet changes announced by India's PM.

  • India's Modi fires 12 ministers in COVID crisis reshuffle

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi dismissed 12 cabinet members including the health minister on Wednesday to try to reinvigorate his government after fierce criticism of its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Several members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were sworn in at the presidential palace to replace them in the first cabinet reshuffle since Modi was re-elected in 2019 on a promise to transform India into a political and economic power. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, who was the face of the government's efforts to fight COVID-19, was asked to step down along with his deputy.

  • Ethiopia begins second stage of filling mega-dam, angering Egypt

    Ethiopia says it has started the next phase of filling a controversial mega-dam on the Nile River, Egyptian authorities said Monday, raising tensions ahead of an upcoming UN Security Council on the issue.

  • India's Covid doctors demand action after attacks

    Doctors are seeking a stringent law to protect them from attacks by angry and frustrated relatives.

  • AP PHOTOS: Health workers vaccinate Kashmir nomads

    Young health worker Masrat Farid has trekked long distances through remote Himalayan meadows in Indian-controlled Kashmir to vaccinate nomadic herders in a campaign launched in June. “Everywhere we go it seems rumors reach earlier than we do, and it makes our job difficult,” Farid said during a recent vaccination campaign in a high altitude meadow. Scores of health workers like Farid have fully vaccinated over 9% of the eligible people among the region's 14 million population, compared to less than 5% for India's nearly 1.4 billion people.

  • Proposed legislation would allow $1,000 penalty-free 401(k) withdrawal

    Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Michael Bennet (D-CO) introduced the Enhancing Emergency and Retirement Savings Act of 2021, which would allow 401(k) participants one penalty-free distribution of up to $1,000 each year to deal with financial emergencies. Low-income households often turn to “payday” lenders, who charge considerably more.

  • Indian billionaires face off in race to solar domination

    Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani's $10 billion entry into renewable energy could drive solar tariffs further to the ground and ignite bidding wars with fellow billionaire Gautam Adani, industry analysts say. India's two richest men are vying to be at the forefront of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition to ramp up green energy capacity in the world's second-most populous country more than four-fold to 450 gigawatts (GW) by 2030. They have mostly avoided operating in each other's space and the renewable energy push by Ambani's flagship Reliance Industries and the Adani group of companies will be the highest profile faceoff between them.

  • Azam's Pakistan 'never thought' of calling off tour after England virus crisis

    Pakistan captain Babar Azam said on Wednesday his side had given no thought to calling off their white-ball tour of England despite the coronavirus crisis that has forced the hosts into selecting a new squad for the upcoming one-day international series.

  • 3 Biotechs to Avoid Like the Plague in July

    Biotech is an industry that has deeply enriched investors' pockets and helped numerous patients alike -- most recently in the form of coronavirus vaccine companies working to contain the once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. Later on in the call, chief scientific officer Taylor Eval denied all allegations the company was data-mining the study.

  • Twitter loses immunity over user-generated content in India

    Twitter Inc no more enjoys liability protection against user-generated content in India as the U.S. microblogging giant has failed to comply with new IT rules, the Indian government said in a court filing. The statement is the first time Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has officially said Twitter has lost its immunity after repeatedly criticising the company for non-compliance. India's IT ministry told the High Court in New Delhi that Twitter's non-compliance amounted to a breach of the provisions of the IT Act, causing the U.S. firm to lose its immunity, according to the filing dated July 5.

  • Ocugen Preps US Filings For COVID-19 Vaccine As New Data Shows Overall Efficacy Of Around 79%

    Armed with new data from its development partner Bharat Biotech, Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) plans to press ahead with plans to file for approval of their COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, in the U.S. and Canada. Covaxin has already been approved for restricted emergency use in India, getting the green light in January months before the final results from the trial were available. New data from the 25,800-patient Phase 3 trial show that the shot has an overall protective efficacy of 77.8% and 65.2% again

  • Twitter loses its legal protections in India following government order

    The Indian government said in a court filing that Twitter has lost its liability protection against user-generated content.

  • Man shot several times by gunman in Bronx

    Surveillance video shows the suspect following the 34-year-old victim, before taking out a gun and opening fire.

  • Elsa weakens to tropical storm, heads towards Florida Gulf coast

    TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) -Elsa weakened to a tropical storm early on Wednesday and is expected to make landfall on the north Florida Gulf coast later in the morning or early afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. It had strengthened to a hurricane, the first of the season, on Tuesday night before weakening again as it moved north more or less parallel to Florida's west coast. "Clearly this could have been worse," Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news briefing on Wednesday morning.

  • Bollywood's 'tragedy king' Dilip Kumar dies at 98

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Dilip Kumar, who won worldwide fame playing tragic heroes in Bollywood films, died on Wednesday aged 98 and was cremated with state honours in India. Fans crowded outside the crematorium in suburban Mumbai where the actor's body was taken, hoping to catch one last glimpse of the star of "Devdas" and "Mughal-E-Azam", whose family had moved from what is now Pakistan when he was a child. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan both expressed condolences, a rare meeting of minds from countries that have been bitter rivals since the partition of then British-ruled India in 1947.

  • French court orders Twitter to provide details on what it is doing to tackle hate speech

    A French court has ordered Twitter to provide clear details on what it is doing to tackle hate speech, according to a court judgment obtained by Reuters, after several French lobby groups had asked Twitter to clamp down more on hateful content. The court ruling, which was presided over by magistrate Fabrice Vert, said Twitter had to show within the next two months steps it was taking to tackle hate speech.

  • India expects first foreign-made COVID-19 doses through COVAX by August- sources

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India expects to receive foreign-made COVID-19 vaccine doses through the COVAX global vaccine-sharing programme for the first time, with 3-4 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna shots potentially arriving by August, two sources said on Wednesday. India, the world's biggest producer of vaccines, was initially the main source of COVID-19 shots for the COVAX programme, but halted its exports in April after a massive wave of COVID-19 infections, having sold or donated 66 million shots. COVAX could ship the U.S.-made doses to India as early as this month, one of the sources aware of the discussions told Reuters.

  • Impact of Supreme Court’s Conservative Majority Begins to Emerge

    The Supreme Court closed out a closely-watched term that saw its newly conservative majority prevail in many cases, as its impact began to take shape. WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib and Jess Bravin explain. Photo illustration: Laura Kammermann

  • Why Trump is partly to blame for the U.S. chip shortage

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman breaks down how Trump partly contributed to the global chip crisis.

  • U.S. releases confidential Trump report on foreign auto threat

    The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released a confidential Trump administration report that was the basis for the former president's threats in 2019 to impose tariffs on imported automobiles on grounds of national security. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump in May 2019 declared that some unidentified imported autos posed national security risks. Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who drafted legislation to require the report's release, said in a statement that "a quick glance confirms what we expected: The justification for these tariffs was so entirely unfounded that even the authors were too embarrassed to let it see the light of day."