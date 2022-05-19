U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.75
    -65.00 (-1.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,967.00
    -473.00 (-1.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,714.50
    -221.00 (-1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,745.50
    -27.30 (-1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.57
    -2.02 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.20
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    -0.08 (-0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0499
    +0.0033 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.95
    +6.85 (+26.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2394
    +0.0052 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7970
    -0.5000 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    28,901.46
    -1,047.54 (-3.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    642.11
    -28.57 (-4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,242.32
    -195.77 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

India's Cars24 cuts 600 jobs

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Cars24, a marketplace for used cars, has laid off about 600 people, the latest Indian unicorn startup to cut its workforce as it attempts to steer through the gloomy market conditions.

The layoff, which represents about 6% of the startup’s workforce, affects staff across multiple divisions, a person familiar with the matter said.

A spokesperson for Cars24, a "Series G" startup valued at $3.3 billion, insisted in a statement that the move was “business as usual.”

Cars24 has raised over $1 billion in debt and equity financing over the years and counts Alpha Wave Global and DST Global among its backers.

A growing number of startups in India -- as is the case elsewhere -- are streamlining their teams to improve their financials and increase the runway.

Indian edtech Vedantu has let go over 620 people in recent weeks, whereas its chief rival, Unacademy, has fired about 1,000 individuals. Meesho, OkCredit, Trell, Furlenco and Lido have also cut several roles within their firms in recent weeks.

Investors are advising startups to cut their costs and increase the runway by as much as three years, according to several people familiar with the matter. Plenty of funding rounds that were in the works are increasingly being renegotiated or stalled or canned, according to the people.

Recommended Stories

  • Bear Market Rallies and the Case for Base-Building

    We can rebound now, but we have a lot of work ahead in terms of basing. Here's what that means for stocks. Also, let's line up the Sentiment Cycle with the small caps.

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Pensioners warned not to splurge retirement funds on cruises and hotels

    Pensioners between the ages of 67 and 75 with above average earnings spent £430 per person on holidays.

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Three lessons from Warren Buffett worth paying attention to right now

    Here’s what you can learn from the investing guru about inflation, index funds and value investing, and what you can do today to shore your financial portfolio.

  • Tech layoffs and hiring freezes increase as cheap money shrinks

    The job market in the tech industry is starting to show some cracks.

  • The stock market is pricing in a 70% chance of a 'near-term' recession, JP Morgan says

    If you are believer that price is truth in the stock market, then the latest research from the Street is worth seeing.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsyl

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Show Signs of Exhaustion

    Natural gas markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Wednesday as it looks like we are running out of a bit of momentum.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Sky-High US Gasoline Prices to Lure More Imports From Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- The worsening gasoline crunch looks set to buoy Asian refiners -- particularly those in India -- as sky-high US prices encourage more exports.Most Read from BloombergStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceUS pump prices have now ri

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • Tencent’s Earnings Are a Bad Omen for Chinese Tech

    China’s most valuable internet company is contending with a toxic mix of slowing consumption and regulatory overhang at home, and the same forces punishing other tech firms abroad.

  • FTSE 100 slumps 2pc as world stocks sell-off continues - live update

    Rishi Sunak vows to cut business taxes How the Bank of England’s money printing spree paved the way for inflation crisis FTSE 100 drops 2pc after Wall Street rout Ben Marlow: Britain is drifting towards economic oblivion Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Europe’s Energy Goal Is Now Clear. The Path Forward Is Not.

    The halt of Russian gas deliveries to Bulgaria and Poland has added to a sense of urgency in Brussels and Berlin.

  • Oil prices end lower despite surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories as gasoline demand picks up

    Oil prices lose ground, failing to find support even after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories, as a stock-market selloff calls the tune.