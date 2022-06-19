U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.56
    -8.03 (-6.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,473.94
    +634.14 (+3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

India's CityMall cuts 191 jobs following $75 million fundraise in late March

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Social commerce CityMall, which unveiled a $75 million financing round in late March, is cutting 191 jobs, the latest Indian startup to eliminate roles as it looks to better navigate the sharp reversal in the markets.

The Gurugaon-headquartered startup, which has raised over $110 million and counts General Catalyst, Norwest Venture Partners and Jungle Ventures among its backers, said it is cutting the jobs to bring about “structural changes across functions at CityMall.”

The layoff impacts at least 30% of the three-year-old startup’s workforce, according to a LinkedIn analysis. CityMall works with over 30 000 micro-entrepreneurs to power its e-commerce engine in about 30 Indian cities. The startup said two months ago that it had over 500 employees.

"After exploring multiple options, we've realized that there [are] certain roles within the company which had to be dissolved to align to our evolving business model and the current business environment,” the startup said in a LinkedIn post.

The three-year-old startup said it will work with the affected employees to help them land jobs. “Each & every employee affected by this layoff has contributed to building CityMall to what it is today, and this is one of the toughest decisions the company has ever had to make,” the startup said.

The Sunday announcement marks the latest in a growing series of layoffs among Indian startups. BlinkIt, formerly known as Grofers, a struggling online grocer, online learning platforms Unacademy, Eruditus and Vedantu, cars marketplace Cars24, fintech Rupeek, social commerce Meesho and online pharmacy PharmEasy are among startups that have let go employees in recent weeks.

Jobs of over 9,500 employees in India have been eliminated this year due to the market correction (or so has been the single most popular excuse.) Investors in India, as is the case elsewhere, have significantly slowed down the pace of their investments as tech stocks globally fall to a level not seen in recent years.

Recommended Stories

  • I want to retire next year, but I have $25,000 in credit card debt and a major monthly mortgage payment — I also live with my three kids and ex

    See: I’m a 57-year-old nurse with no retirement savings and I want to retire within seven years. Having $110,000 in retirement accounts is great, and you don’t want to have to start dwindling that down while also trying to manage a way to effectively pay down credit card debt and a mortgage. “I think she needs to take a hard look at her income and expenses,” said Tammy Wener, a financial adviser and co-founder of RW Financial Planning.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — why is he still swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Saudi Arabian Stocks Tumble as Oil, Rates Roil Mideast Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Concerns GrowSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gates and Bezos in SplitSaudi Arabian shares closed at the lowest level in about six months, leading declines in Middle East markets, following the global sell-off last week and oil’s plung

  • China's JD.com posts slowest growth ever in '618' shopping event

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Total sales by China's e-commerce giant JD.com rose 10.3% over the 18 days to Sunday during the first major shopping festival since a recent COVID-19 outbreak, the company said, sharply down from the 2021 event's growth of 27.7%. Chinese shoppers purchased 379.3 billion yuan ($56.48 billion) of goods on JD's platform over the "618" period, it said on its official WeChat account. The 618 event is China's second largest shopping festival after Singles Day in November, and was initiated in 2004 to mark JD.com's founding anniversary.

  • I’m a 39-year-old single dad with $600,000 saved — I want to retire at 50 but don’t know how. What should I do?

    Although it is unfortunate that you do not have access to an employer-sponsored retirement plan, you’re far from alone. You mention having individual retirement accounts, but you could look into opening a Roth IRA, which is funded with after-tax dollars. “I would start there,” said Chris Hardy, a certified financial planner at Paramount Investment Advisors.

  • Electric vehicle prices and range, not cost of gas, top concerns for prospective buyers

    Data shows new electric vehicle (EV) purchases jumped in Q1, and many industry watchers speculate that high gas prices are driving this behavior. A new study from Autolist, an online car shopping platform, shows that gas prices actually are not driving more EV consumer sentiment.

  • America’s Retirement System Is Broken. This Economist Is Trying to Fix It.

    Alicia Munnell, head of the Boston College Center for Retirement Research, offers three ways to shore up the system: raise taxes to bolster Social Security, make workplace retirement plans available to all workers, and encourage many Americans to work longer.

  • Germany Steps Up Measures to Conserve Gas as Russia Slows Supply to Europe

    Germany will restart coal-fired power plants and offer incentives for companies to curb natural gas consumption, marking a new step in the economic war between Europe and Russia.

  • Venezuelan oil exports to Europe set to resume after two years -document, sources

    (Reuters) -A 650,000-barrel-cargo of Venezuela's oil chartered by Italy's Eni is about to set sail carrying the first export of crude from the U.S.-sanctioned country to Europe in two years, Refinitiv Eikon data showed on Friday. The U.S. State Department sent letters to Eni and Spain's Repsol in May authorizing them to resume taking Venezuelan crude as a way to settle billions of dollars of unpaid debt and dividends owed by the OPEC-member nation. A second tanker chartered by Eni, the very large crude carrier (VLCC) Pantanassa, is currently navigating towards Venezuela and expected to load 2 million barrels of the same grade, diluted crude oil (DCO), and take it to Europe, according to the Eikon data and a shipping document seen by Reuters.

  • Shoppers Are Facing Shortages of Beer to Popcorn This Summer

    (Bloomberg) -- A shortage of popular food items from popcorn to sriracha is hitting restaurants and grocery shelves this summer, a sign that the world’s immense supply chains are still under pressure. Most Read from BloombergPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingUS Rejects China’s Claims Over Taiwan Strait as Concerns GrowSergey Brin Seeks Divorce, Joining Gat

  • The Energy Crisis Has Been A Boon For Argentina’s Dead Cow Shale Patch

    The ban on Russian oil imports has sent the global energy market into chaos, but Argentina’s Dead Cow shale patch is ready to capitalize on high prices

  • 'Breaking Bad' actor says Americans should 'stfu' about gas prices if they 'love capitalism so much'

    Actor Dean Norris criticized people who are complaining about soaring gas prices across the country, saying that anyone who “love[s] Capitalism” should “stfu.”

  • The 'accessibility of job skilling' is at all-time highs, Coursera CEO says

    Many workers are looking to change their 9-5, and the potential to secure a higher-paying job with more flexibility is incentivizing millions to learn new technical skills.

  • Putin Still Holds the Cards When It Comes to Global Energy

    The much lauded Transatlantic unity against Russia’s war in Ukraine has failed either to save Ukraine or hobble Russia. Judging by the rhetoric coming out of the Kremlin, however, it has fed Russia’s delusions of persecution and given Putin a gnawing appetite for revenge. Before Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, common wisdom held that the energy superpower and the rest of Europe were in a mutually codependent relationship.

  • China's US$1.5 trillion opportunity: private pension scheme entices Fidelity, Manulife, Invesco, Hong Kong asset managers

    David Li, a mid-level executive at a wealth-management firm in Guangdong, knows he cannot rely on his basic government pension, or even on his extra personal investment in retirement insurance, to maintain his standard of living after retirement. "I feel anxious when talking about retirement," said the 43-year-old, who worries his pension and insurance might not keep up with inflation. However, a new option for Li arrived in late April when the Chinese government pushed out a new framework to ex

  • Three steps you can take to fight soaring gas prices: Morning Brief

    Gas prices are at a record high nationwide, but there are a few things consumers can to ease the pain at the pump.

  • Tax Breaks on Gasoline Are Gaining Steam. Why They Could Prolong the Pain.

    With average prices above $5 a gallon, counties, states and even the federal government are mulling suspensions of the levies. The measures may accomplish little.

  • Airbus CEO says in discussion with Qatar on A350 dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Airbus is in discussions with Qatar Airways to try to resolve a bitter legal and safety dispute over the A350 passenger jet, the planemaker's chief executive said on Sunday. "There's progress in the sense that we are communicating; we are working with each other," Guillaume Faury told Reuters on the sidelines of an airlines meeting in Doha. Qatar Airways was not immediately available for comment.

  • Apple workers at Maryland store vote to unionize, a first for the U.S.

    The local workers, forming the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, "have the support of a solid majority of our coworkers," they wrote in a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook. An Apple spokesperson, responding to Reuters request for comment, said by email the company had "nothing to add at this time." Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp.