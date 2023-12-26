India's current account gap narrows to 1% of GDP in Q2 FY24 - cenbank

MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's current account deficit narrowed in the July-September quarter largely due to a lower merchandise trade deficit while services exports also grew, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The current account deficit stood at $8.3 billion, or 1% of GDP, in the second quarter of fiscal 2023/24 compared with $9.2 billion or 1.1% of GDP in the preceding quarter. The CAD stood at $30.9 billion or 3.8% in the same quarter a year ago.

