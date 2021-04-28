U.S. markets close in 1 hour 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,194.67
    +7.95 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,904.70
    -80.23 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,111.42
    +21.21 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,308.85
    +7.58 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.75
    +0.81 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.50
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.19 (-0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2129
    +0.0034 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6180
    -0.0040 (-0.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3943
    +0.0040 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6730
    -0.0170 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,814.83
    -103.69 (-0.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,288.96
    +7.71 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.67
    +18.70 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,053.97
    +62.08 (+0.21%)
     

India's entrepreneurs and investors are mobilizing to help the nation fight COVID-19 — and you can too

Manish Singh
·5 min read

At a time when much of the world has asserted great control over containing the spread of the coronavirus, with countries increasingly vaccinating its citizens, a different story is playing out in India, the world’s second most populous nation.

For a week straight, India has reported over 300,000 daily new infections, about half of all the cases across the globe, despite cutting down on testing in some states and underreporting deaths.

Hospitals long ran out of beds for new patients, and doctors are consistently pleading on social media, often tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for essential medical supplies such as oxygen.

With several major industries including film and sports going about their lives pretending there is no crisis, entrepreneurs and startups have emerged as a rare beam of hope in recent days, springing to action to help the nation navigate through its darkest hours.

It’s a refreshing change from last year, when thousands of Indian startups themselves were struggling to survive. And while some startups are still severely disrupted, offering a helping hand to the nation has become the priority for most.

Hundreds of startup entrepreneurs and venture capitalists, if not more, are spending much of their time trying to build software to find ways to make it easier for people to track new updates, make donations to foundations, and are exploring and funding ideas that have the potential to address some of the challenges surrounding the crisis.

Two organizations rising to the occasion include:

ACT Grants, which is run by nearly all active venture funds and PE firms, in addition to dozens of other volunteers. The initiative is the collective group's continuing effort from last year.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Zomato Feeding India: India’s largest food delivery startup is helping patients and hospitals with oxygen and other crucial supplies.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Additional resources and efforts:

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Recommended Stories

  • NZD/USD Forex Technical Analysis – Retracement Zone at .7204 to .7266 Controlling Near-Term Direction

    The direction of the NZD/USD on Wednesday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the main 50% level at .7204.

  • Macklem Stresses Bank of Canada’s Commitment to 2% Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said he remains committed to the central bank’s 2% inflation target, even as price pressures are expected to temporarily overshoot that goal.Macklem, in parliamentary testimony on Tuesday, cited the central bank’s long history of hitting that objective, and said he needs to worry about both upside and downside risks to its inflation outlook.The comments come after the Bank of Canada released new forecasts on April 21 that show the biggest persistent overshoot of its 2% target in at least two decades.“What can we do to assure Canadians that we will control inflation? We have a very clear mandate -- we have a strong record now of 30 years of inflation targeting and we have consistently realized that objective,” Macklem told the House of Commons finance committee.At the same time, a full recovery will take time time to complete, and that will keep downward pressure on price gains, he said.Last week, Macklem justified his tolerance for above-target inflation by citing the central bank’s decision not to preemptively raise rates until the economy’s recovery from Covid-19 is complete. Consumer price gains are expected to be at or above 2% for more than 70% of its forecast horizon, according to Bloomberg calculations on Bank of Canada data. In coming months, inflation is expected to accelerate to near 3%. The central bank does have latitude to allow inflation to temporarily stray from its target, within a range of 1% to 3% -- room to maneuver that Macklem said Wednesday he intends to utilize given the extraordinary nature of the pandemic.Still, that didn’t stop the Bank of Canada last week from paring back its bond purchase program and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase. Those moves made Canada the first major economy to signal its intent to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Bank of Japan is in Action ahead of U.S Consumer Confidence Figures

    The Bank of Japan and the monetary policy press conference will draw attention early in the day. Late in the day, U.S consumer confidence will also be in focus.

  • Credit Suisse Greensill Fund Holders Face More Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in the Credit Suisse Group AG funds that invested in assets sourced by Greensill Capital may face a further $190 million loss on their holdings.A discount of roughly 7% will be applied to notes on a book of around $2.8 billion loans held in the funds, adding to potential losses stemming from troubled borrowers such as SoftBank Group Corp.-backed Katerra, U.S. coal miner Bluestone Resources and Sanjeev Gupta’s GFG Alliance, according to a statement from the Swiss lender.The bank didn’t identify the creditors that may not fully repay the loans. It hired an advisory firm to assess the creditworthiness of the underlying borrowers, according to the statement.Greensill filed for insolvency in March as it couldn’t roll over insurance coverage for many of the products it sourced and packaged. Credit Suisse, citing valuation concerns, eventually moved to wind down a $10 billion group of supply chain finance funds that purchased those loans.The bank has since returned $4.8 billion to investors as a large portion of the funds were held in short-dated U.S. Treasury bonds, according to recent fund reports. Valuation on the $2.3 billion notes linked to Katerra, Bluestone and GFG remain uncertain, Credit Suisse said in the statement.Many of the borrowers in the funds were investment grade firms like Ford Motor Co. and Henkel AG, but there were also loans to riskier companies.While the money pools were marketed to investors as made up of short-term debt secured on invoices, part of the loans were linked to mere possible future revenues. The assets were considered so safe that Credit Suisse gave the largest fund its lowest rating for risk.The size of the final payout for investors will depend on whether insurance, which covered Greensill against the default of its borrowers, will actually cover the debts.Greensill’s Insurance Policies Questioned by Tokio MarineInsurer Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. has questioned the validity of the contracts signed off by an underwriter at its Australian subsidiary. The underwriter was sacked for breaching risk limits on the Greensill loans.(Corrects story published April 26 to remove links related to Canada-based Bluestone Resources Inc.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Google battles landmark UK class action over alleged iPhone tracking

    LONDON (Reuters) -A proposed multi-billion pound British class action against Google, which alleges the internet giant secretly tracked millions of iPhone users, is not viable and should not be allowed to proceed, the Supreme Court was told on Wednesday. Antony White, a lawyer for Google, told the first day of a two-day hearing that any maiden, U.S.-style data protection lawsuit could only seek redress under English laws if a data breach led to claimants suffering damage. "It is not my case that loss of personal data may not have serious consequences, but it may not always do so in a way that attracts compensation," he said, adding that any uniform award would also fail to take into account differing phone usage.

  • Reluctant Emerging Asia Could Delay Rate Hikes Until 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging Asia’s central banks are expected to opt for supporting their economic recoveries rather than tackling volatile price swings this year.All eight emerging Asian economies, including India and Indonesia, are seen holding benchmark interest rates steady through 2021, according to the median forecasts from Bloomberg surveys of economists.Higher real interest rates will allow some of Asia’s central banks to stand pat, while for others a recent pick-up in inflation is set to moderate. Much depends on the path of global interest rates, and the Federal Reserve’s meeting this week will be keenly watched by the region’s policy makers.“To support economic recoveries, Asian central banks are expected to maintain their accommodative stance and avoid hinting at future rate hikes,” said Duncan Tan, rates strategist at DBS Banking Group Ltd.Considering that recent inflation prints have been elevated, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and Reserve Bank of India seem most likely to hike for inflation reasons, Tan added.After cutting its key interest rate by 200 basis points last year, the Philippine central bank has held steady since November, even with inflation running above the bank’s 2%-4% goal. The BSP has estimated that average price gains this year would be slightly above target, while Governor Benjamin Diokno has signaled the bank will keep policy on hold while its loose monetary settings work their way through the economy.“The real policy rate will likely average close to -3% in 2021, and as the economy gradually reopens, even marginal demand-side price momentum would call for a less accommodative policy stance,” said Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings Plc in Hong Kong.India, South KoreaFor India, which is suffering the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, wholesale price inflation quickened in March at its sharpest pace since late 2012, reflecting upward pressure from higher commodity prices and firmer input costs. Meanwhile, consumer prices last month rose 5.52% from the same time last year, beating expectations though still within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2%-6% target range.South Korea is also a popular pick to be among the first in the region to normalize monetary policy, even if that means waiting until after 2021, as it has carried a relatively lower virus caseload and benefited disproportionately from the global electronics boom.“We still believe Korea will be one of the earliest to have better progress on its vaccine drive,” said Angela Hsieh, an economist at Barclays Bank Plc in Singapore. “Improved mobility should help support the recovery in private spending and labor market, which is still the missing factor for the Bank of Korea to consider normalization.”More Than 910 Million Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine TrackerThe differing growth and inflation expectations are playing out in markets. Foreign investors net invested a record 9.1 trillion won ($8.2 billion) in South Korean listed debt in March, with rate swaps already pricing in about 100 basis points of hikes over the next three years, making a selloff unlikely. India and Philippines, however, have seen a combined net outflow of more than $4 billion year-to-date in their bond markets, based on the data available.Much of the emerging Asia policy track will depend on vaccination progress -- with many economies suffering from a dearth of supply -- and on how quickly some of the region’s economies can damp a recent surges in cases. Meanwhile, their economies are generally better positioned than elsewhere in the emerging-market world, with hearty foreign reserves and thriving goods trade as two buffers that will give central bankers some room to consider normalizing rates.Analysts are generally reluctant to pin their bets on any one economy as the first hiker in emerging Asia, given the multitude of uncertainties and the generally low-inflation atmosphere. It’s difficult to see Asian central banks being “gung-ho” about raising rates unless they’re battling rapid capital outflows, said Selena Ling, head of Treasury research and strategy at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore.Like the Federal Reserve, “an inflation overshoot will be largely perceived as temporary and by itself should not trigger a recalibration” in this region, Ling said. “At this juncture, with the virus mutations and resurgent Covid cases, most would hesitate to be ahead of the curve.”For bond investors, “it might not be an end of world though,” said Kiyong Seong, an Asia rates strategist at Societe Generale in Hong Kong. “It is quite doubtful if emerging markets central banks will be able to hike their policy rate substantially in this cycle,” he said. “If the market is pricing in a reasonable degree of tightening, bond investors will weather well.”(Updates with analyst comment in the final paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tech Stocks Retreat With Megacap Earnings in Focus: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. technology stocks fell as investors turned their attention to a batch of earnings from industry heavyweights that have helped drive the market to all-time highs.The Nasdaq 100 dropped for the first time in three sessions, weighed down by declines in tech heavyweights including Tesla Inc. and Alphabet Inc. The S&P 500 closed little changed after swinging between gains and losses throughout the day. United Parcel Service Inc. soared to a record after beating Wall Street’s profit estimates.Tesla ended a two-day streak of gains after its results failed to impress investors. 3M Co. was the biggest drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average after it warned that higher costs for raw materials and transportation is a worsening threat. Google parent Alphabet climbed more than 4% postmarket, erasing its cash-session decline after profit and revenue exceeded Wall Street’s expectations. Microsoft Corp. reversed a gain and dropped 3.5% after reporting revenue that missed the highest analysts’ estimates.Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. are set to release results later this week.While the earnings season has been generally strong so far, investors may be waiting for more robust beats to fan the next move higher. Four out of five S&P 500 companies that have released results have either met or beaten expectations. On average, shares have gained less than 0.1% after the reports, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“Earnings optimism already was largely embedded into expectations moving into the current earnings period, so investors are looking for substantially outsized positive results, without which stock price advances will be muted and, like today, could take a hit,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive officer at AXS Investments.Meanwhile, U.S. data this week are expected to show growth accelerated to an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter. A Conference Board measure Tuesday showed consumer confidence reached the highest since February 2020 as Americans grew more upbeat about the economy and job market.Such reports aren’t shifting the Federal Reserve’s highly accommodative stance, with the central bank expected to keep policy unchanged at this week’s meeting.“Since the last Fed meeting, strong economic expectations have started to make their way into the data,” said Lauren Goodwin, economist and portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments. “We’re seeing that reflected not only on the economic side but also in pretty impressive earnings reports on the whole.”The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slid as investors weighed the scope for further gains. HSBC Holdings Plc rose after saying quarterly earnings more than doubled and returning to profit in Europe and the U.S.The Bloomberg Commodity Index climbed for a seventh day as copper extended a rally on the Biden administration’s plans for a large infrastructure package. Oil climbed after OPEC+ projected a strong recovery beyond near-term demand destruction from India’s Covid-19 surge.Here are some key events to watch this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell holds a press conference Wednesday following the Fed meetingJoe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarter, bolstered by government stimulus ThursdayFor live updates and commentary on the markets see the MLIV blogThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI Emerging Markets Index was little changedCurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2089The British pound was little changed at $1.3906The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 108.74 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 1.62%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.25%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.77%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $63 a barrelGold futures fell 0.3% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Alphabet pushes S&P 500 to record high, props up Nasdaq

    A surge in shares of Alphabet following strong earnings drove the S&P 500 to a record high and bolstered the Nasdaq index, while investors hoped that the Federal Reserve would stick to its promise of keeping monetary policy loose. Google parent Alphabet Inc jumped 5.4% on reporting a record profit for the second consecutive quarter and announcing a $50 billion share buyback.

  • The pandemic is pushing more Americans to retire

    More older Americans are choosing to leave the labor force during the pandemic — for some unemployed workers, it was a decision they couldn’t avoid. About two million baby boomers have been retiring every year since the oldest turned 65 in 2011, but between the third quarter of 2019 and the third quarter of 2020, that number increased to 3.2 million, said Richard Fry, a senior researcher at Pew Research Center. “There is evidence that, yes, as a result of the pandemic, the number of boomers retiring accelerated,” he said.

  • Tax refund status: Returns are averaging almost $3,000 in 2021. Here's where to check on yours.

    The Internal Revenue Service has already distributed more than $210 billion to Americans as of April 17.

  • Dogecoin shoots higher as Musk calls himself, 'The Dogefather'

    Dogecoin rose as high as 34 cents, and recently rose 21%, after Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk gave another tweet endorsing the cryptocurrency. He plugged his upcoming Saturday Night Live performance by calling himself the "Dogefather." Musk has often tweeted favorably about dogecoin and cryptocurrencies more generally, though Tesla did profit by more than $100 million from selling bitcoin in the first quarter.

  • Where is my tax refund and why is it taking so long to get this year? Some IRS refunds are taking 6-8 weeks

    Some early filers are waiting for a tax refund more than six weeks already -- far longer than typical -- as the IRS deals with tax credits and fraud.

  • Young investors see a ‘buying opportunity’ if Biden raises capital-gains taxes on America’s millionaires

    One millennial investor is on the lookout for a stock-market selloff if capital gains tax rates increase.

  • Dollar Hitches Ride on Rising Yields as Fed Meeting Gets Underway

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • U.S. Stocks Turn Higher, Bonds Pare Drop on Powell: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks pushed higher and Treasuries erased modest losses after Jerome Powell said the Federal Reserve has not begun to consider slowing the pace of bond purchases.The comments came after the Fed strengthened its view of the economy and said that recent increases in inflation looked “transitory,” reassuring investors that the central bank is in no hurry to tap the brakes on growth. The dollar was lower, the 10-year Treasury rate was at 1.64% and gold was little changed.“No news is good news as far as the market is concerned because it means the Fed will remain accomodative for the near future,” said Ellen Hazen, portfolio manager and principal at F.L.Putnam Wealth Management. “This is a goldilocks Fed. It is exactly what the equity markets are looking for.”The Fed decision came as investors parsed the latest batch of corporate earnings reports. Alphabet Inc. rose toward a record after its results showed a surge in ad sales. Microsoft Corp. was among the biggest drags, dropping to a three-week low after the software maker failed to deliver the blockbuster results some analysts were looking for. The S&P 500 was little changed while the Nasdaq 100 fell.Among other earnings-related news:Boeing Co. dropped after it burned through more cash than expected in the first quarter.Texas Instruments Inc. fell the most in two months after it gave a sales forecast that some analysts saw as weak.Apple Inc. and Facebook Inc. will report after the close of trading Wednesday.With stock valuations about 25% above their five-year average, tnvestors have been searching for new catalysts to sustain the bull market momentum.A string of encouraging data and rapid vaccination progress have boosted optimism about growth prospects in the developed world, reviving the so-called reflation trade in recent days. A release Thursday may show the U.S. gross domestic product increased an annualized 6.8% in the first quarter.Crude-oil futures rose after OPEC+ expressed confidence in the demand outlook with plans to boost supply, even India’s raging Covid-19 crisis is causing near-term pressure.Here are some key events to watch this week:Joe Biden makes his first address as president to a joint session of Congress WednesdayU.S. GDP Thursday is forecast to show growth strengthened in the first quarterThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 2:35 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.4%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%The euro was little changed at $1.2109The British pound was little changed at $1.3924The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 108.84 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 1.64%Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to -0.23%Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 0.80%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $64 a barrelGold futures fell 0.2% to $1,776 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nestle plans to cut 600 jobs and move some production to Europe

    Nestle plans to close a confectionery factory and cut almost 600 jobs by moving production of some products to Europe. The Swiss firm is proposing to close its site in Fawdon, Newcastle upon Tyne, towards the end of 2023, with the loss of about 475 jobs, and cut a further 98 jobs in York. "We have chosen to announce these proposals as early as possible to provide the maximum time for consultation with our colleagues and trade unions," Nestle said. The factory at Fawdon, which first opened in 1958, makes products including Fruit Pastilles, while the York site manufactures KitKats. Nestle, which employs 8,000 people in the UK, is proposing to move production of products from Fawdon to other factories in the UK and Europe. The company said it would support affected workers during a consultation process. The proposals include a £20m investment at the York factory to modernise and increase production of KitKat, where the brand was first created in 1935, and a £9m investment at Halifax to take on the largest portion of Fawdon's production. If these proposals go ahead, Nestle said it we expect to make a higher volume of products overall from a smaller number of plants. "We believe these proposals would strengthen the UK's position as a critically important hub for Nestle confectionery and home to the expert manufacture of many of our most popular brands including KitKat, Aero and Quality Street," the company said. Ross Murdoch, national officer for the GMB union, said: "To ruin hundreds of lives in a ruthless pursuit of profits, to the very workers who've kept the company going during a global pandemic, is sickening. "Nestle is the largest food producer in the world, with astronomical profits. It can afford to treat workers right. "Instead, they've allowed factories to deteriorate, outsourced production overseas and now slash almost 600 jobs."

  • Chrissy Teigen’s Cravings Sees Bigger Sales With PayPal Tie-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- Chrissy Teigen is hoping a tie-up with PayPal Holdings Inc. will lead to bigger sales for her cookware and accessories brand Cravings.The cookbook author, model and television personality struck a multiyear deal to add to her website PayPal’s offering known as Pay in 4, which allows customers to split up purchases into four payments. Users of the Cravings by Chrissy Teigen website already choose to check out with PayPal more than a third of the time.“Honestly, not a lot of people have that money to spend -- that $100 or $150 to spend in one go,” Teigen said in a phone interview. “They might have a little bit of it right now and a little bit of it later, and we want to make that a completely fine thing for people.”With the agreement, Cravings becomes the latest U.S. retailer looking to offer a buy-now, pay-later option. Customers receive items right away and pay for them over time, usually in four installments and often without incurring fees. Consumers have swarmed to such financing in recent months, and the market is expected to quadruple to $352 billion by 2025.PayPal, for its part, only started offering the service in the last three months of 2020. It now represents more than a third of sales on its platform from users under the age of 30.“The biggest common denominator is price point,” Greg Lisiewski, PayPal’s vice president of global pay later, said in an interview. “For a $200 or $300 purchase, to take that and make it in four payments of $50, or four payments of $75, it’s really helpful.”Teigen debuted the Cravings site in 2019, though she added the ability for customers to buy from her cookware line and other accessories only this year. Early results from allowing customers to split up their purchases into four payments show that the average order value rises by 34% on the Cravings site, PayPal said. Offerings on the site include a $64 cast-iron enamel skillet, an $88 linen robe and a $36 popcorn-seasoning kit.“We try to put it out at an affordable price, but still people are going to need a little extra boost and a little help,” Teigen said. “We’ve seen the benefits of it. It’s a win-win all around.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US Officials Arrest Alleged Operator of $336M Bitcoin Mixing Service

    Roman Sterlingov faces three charges: unlicensed money transmission, money laundering and money laundering without a license.

  • Can a Person Who Is Retired Continue to Fund an IRA?

    You must have earned the income for it to be considered compensation for the purposes of contributing to an IRA.

  • My mom added me to her bank accounts before she died. Am I legally or morally obliged to disclose these accounts to my siblings?

    ‘My mom trusted me to take care of all her finances as well as all aspects of her life/care, and any house repairs/problems.’