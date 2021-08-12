U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,437.00
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,363.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,986.50
    -33.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,247.20
    -1.50 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.06
    -0.19 (-0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.10
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    -0.09 (-0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1738
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.06
    -0.73 (-4.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3865
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4300
    +0.0120 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,301.32
    -988.82 (-2.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,129.77
    -2.07 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,202.49
    -17.65 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

India's Eruditus valued at $3.2 billion in $650 million fundraise

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Mumbai-based Eruditus, which works with top universities globally to offer more than 100 executive-level courses to students in over 80 nations, said on Thursday it has raised $650 million in a new financing round led by Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

The new financing round -- which includes both primary and secondary transactions -- values the Indian startup at $3.2 billion, up from about $700 million a year ago. The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board also participated in the new round.

Eruditus, which counts Chan Zuckerberg Initiative among its backers, maintains a tie-up with over 30 top-tier universities, including MIT, Harvard, Columbia, Cambridge, INSEAD, Wharton, UC Berkeley, IIT, IIM and NUS. The universities and Eruditus work to develop courses that are aimed at offering higher education to students. These courses cost anything between $5,000 to $40,000.

The new fundraise comes at a time when Indian startups are raising record capital from high-profile investors. India, which is the world’s second largest internet market, has produced over 23 unicorns this year (Eruditus is the 23rd), up from 11 last year and 6 in 2019. Some investors have also doubled down on the South Asian market after China, one of the other rare big growth markets, enforced a series of regulatory changes that has wiped hundreds of billions of dollars in recent weeks.

Eruditus is SoftBank's second major bet on India's edtech market. The Japanese investment firm has also backed Unacademy.

UpGrad, a Bangalore-based startup that specializes in higher education and upskilling courses, joined the unicorn club earlier this week. VerSe Innovation, which operates news aggregator service Dailyhunt and short video apps Josh, said early Thursday that it has raised over $450 million in a new financing round.

Mapping out one edtech company’s $200M bet on lifelong learning

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • Sydney to tighten COVID-19 curbs, Australian capital to enter lockdown

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Extra Australian military personnel may be called in to ensure compliance with lockdown rules in Sydney, the New South Wales state government said on Thursday, as the highly infectious Delta coronavirus variant spreads into regional areas. The move comes as Australia's capital city, Canberra, 260 km (160 miles) southwest of Sydney, announced a snap one-week lockdown from Thursday evening after reporting its first locally acquired case of COVID-19 in more than a year. Australia is battling to get on top of the fast-moving Delta strain that has plunged two of its largest cities - Sydney and Melbourne - into hard lockdowns.

  • China's Nio aims to take on Volkswagen, Toyota with new brand

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese premium electric vehicle maker Nio Inc, which now counts BMW and Audi as rivals, is working on a mass-market new brand that will be positioned similar to Volkswagen and Toyota, its CEO said. The automaker had stepped up preparations to make mass-market products under another brand https://www.reuters.com/article/us-nio-china-idUSKBN29G06C and a "core team" had been assembled as a "first step of a strategic initiative", Chief Executive William Li said on Thursday. "The relationship between Nio and our new mass-market brand will be like that of Audi-Volkswagen and Lexus-Toyota," Li said, without specifying the price range of the new vehicle.

  • Why Moderna Stock Crashed Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) plunged 15.6% on Wednesday after Europe's drug regulator provided a COVID-19 vaccine-safety update.  So what The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is studying three new conditions reported by a small number of people who received mRNA COVID-19 vaccines provided by Moderna and Pfizer.

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before the Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Moderna Stock Crumbled Wednesday. Investors Are Questioning This Year’s Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    One strategy for selecting top stocks is to track insider transactions. After all, if insiders are dipping into their own pockets you can imagine it’s because they believe the stock looks compelling. A Harvard study revealed that insider purchases earn “abnormal” returns of more than 6% per year. The authors of the study conclude that insider buyers “have a good feel for near-term developments within their firm.” The advantage of following these insiders isn’t just that they are privy to data wh

  • Earnings Due For Palantir Stock Amid Growing SPAC Investments

    Palantir stock trades well below an entry point ahead of its earnings report, due early Thursday amid growing SPAC investments.

  • Here's Why Doximity Stock Is Surging Today

    Shares of Doximity (NYSE: DOCS) are on the move after an encouraging fiscal first-quarter earnings report. Doximity made its stock market debut just a couple of months ago, so this was its first quarterly earnings report as a publicly traded company. For the entire fiscal year, Doximity expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or EBITDA, to land in a range between $106 million and $109 million.

  • Better E-Commerce Stock: Jumia Technologies or Wish

    Jumia (NYSE: JMIA) and ContextLogic's (NASDAQ: WISH) Wish are two of the market's most volatile and divisive e-commerce stocks. Jumia, a German e-commerce company that sells its products in about a dozen African countries, went public at $14.

  • Warren Buffett To Reveal Latest Stock Buys And Sells In Berkshire Hathaway's Q2 Filing

    Warren Buffett is about to reveal his latest stock moves as Berkshire Hathaway gets set to post a key regulatory filing for Q2.

  • Why Novavax Stock Quickly Rebounded After Sell-Off

    The stock made an attempt to get above $250.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Opendoor Stock Spikes on Strong Earnings

    Shares rose 19.5% after the online residential real-estate firm reported revenue of $1.2 billion, up 60% from the year-ago quarter and above guidance.

  • Why Zoom Shares Fell Nearly 4% Today

    It's telling how investors have stopped jumping into budding rebounds from the stock, and instead are now using them to make exits.

  • Marqeta, Inc. (MQ) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    MQ earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Crashed Today

    As of 12:25 p.m. EDT, the space travel company's stock price was down more than 13%. Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag cut her rating on Virgin Galactic's stock from equal weight to underweight. With few near-term catalysts to maintain investors' excitement, Liwag sees Virgin Galactic's share price falling to $25 -- or roughly 20% below the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

  • Ebay up after hours following earnings release

    Ebay jumping in extended trading after reporting Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Lordstown Backs Production View, Sees First Deliveries In Q1; EV Startup Arrival Due Thursday

    Lordstown still sees production of its electric truck starting next month. Arrival will report early Thursday.

  • This canary in the coal mine shows a 10% S&P 500 correction is getting closer. Play defense, say strategists

    Our call of the day from Stifel is doubling down on a call for stocks to correct 10%. Here's why markets are much closer to that point now.

  • 10 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 industrial dividend stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Industrial Dividend Stocks with Over 3% Yield. The first quarter of 2021 proved to be marginally better in terms of the performance of […]