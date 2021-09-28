U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,429.25
    -3.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,738.00
    -5.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,167.75
    -27.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,275.60
    -1.40 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.61
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.08 (+4.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1693
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    +0.0240 (+1.64%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    +1.01 (+5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3697
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.0890
    +0.1110 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,576.71
    -1,686.53 (-3.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,054.10
    -47.42 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.40
    +11.92 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,011.12
    -228.94 (-0.76%)
     

India's Finance Minister to be Chief Guest at World's Largest FinTech Fest

·2 min read

NEW DELHI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- India's Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman will be the Chief Guest at the World's Largest Virtual FinTech Fest -- Global FinTech Fest (GFF), scheduled for 28-30 September. Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Government of India, will address the Valedictory Session on 30th September. The event is presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, and organised by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC) of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI). The World Bank and United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) are the institutional partners of the summit. It is expected to see 20,000 delegates from over 3,500 unique companies and over 115 countries. About 300 global speakers from 35 nations will share their perspectives on various facets of fintech.

India&#x002019;s Finance Minister to be Chief Guest at World&#x002019;s Largest FinTech Fest
India’s Finance Minister to be Chief Guest at World’s Largest FinTech Fest

Global leaders from IMF, The World Bank, UNCDF, including India's key policy makers, will converge at the Fest.

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India; Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director Monetary and Capital Markets Department, International Monetary Fund; Lord Mayor William Russell; City of London; Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Dr Oliver Prill, CEO, Tide; Pia Roman Tayag, Director, Office of the UNSGSA; Matthias Kroner, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Tradelite Solutions GmbH; Preeti Sinha, Executive Secretary, United Nations Capital Development Fund; are some of the key speakers at the summit.

Among the global companies, representatives of Google, Facebook, Amazon Pay, are participating in the Fest that will discuss how globally the economies are being re-shaped by fintech adoption.

Over the past few years, India's fintech sector has emerged as one of the world's most active fintech markets. A market where startups, BigTechs, incumbents, and large conglomerates are vying to get a piece off. In the last one year, the sector has clocked the highest VC funding in the APAC region. The current year has seen over 16 unicorns in India where 1 in 4 unicorns were from the fintech domain.

GFF Logo
GFF Logo

SOURCE Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI)

Recommended Stories

  • What happens if the U.S. defaults on its debt?

    September 30 marks the end of the federal government’s fiscal year, and the deadline for Congress to pass a funding measure. The debt ceiling, which is the amount of money the Treasury Department is authorized to borrow, must be suspended or raised by mid-October, or the United States likely will default on its debt.

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    As MarijuanaMoment.net reports, a panel from the U.S. House of Representatives -- having passed its SAFE Banking Act (a law legalizing banks doing business with cannabis companies) as part of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act last week -- is now preparing for a vote to "federally legalize marijuana" outright. Shares of marijuana stocks are responding as you'd expect. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are both up 4.1% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT today.

  • Putin’s gas power play creates conundrum for the new Merkel

    Germany went to the polls on Sunday to choose a new leader, bringing a close to the era of Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. But a major problem awaits the new chancellor of Europe’s largest economy: rising energy costs.

  • Yellen Declines to Take IMF Chief’s Calls in Scandal’s Wake

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has declined to return calls from the beleaguered head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, since a scandal broke, indicating that the Biden administration’s withholding of support for her goes beyond its public statements.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid C

  • As daughter sought state license, Noem summoned agency head

    Just days after a South Dakota agency moved to deny her daughter's application to become a certified real estate appraiser, Gov. Kristi Noem summoned to her office the state employee who ran the agency, the woman's direct supervisor and the state labor secretary. Noem's daughter attended too. Kassidy Peters, then 26, ultimately obtained the certification in November 2020, four months after the meeting at her mother's office.

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignThe crackdown on power consumption is be

  • China Faces a Reckoning With Evergrande Crisis. What Could Come Next.

    While there is little direct U.S. exposure to the property developer’s debt, the fallout could hit global markets if investor confidence sours.

  • Power cuts in China may worsen global shortages of goods

    Global shoppers face possible shortages of smartphones and other goods ahead of Christmas after power cuts to meet official energy use targets forced Chinese factories to shut down and left some households in the dark.

  • Why China's crypto crackdown could be good for the U.S.

    Investor Anthony Pompliano joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest in Bitcoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • Ways and Means Committee adds a federal Auto-IRA program to $3.5 trillion package

    A nationwide retirement program combined with an enhanced Savers Credit would really help lower-paid workers save for retirement. The House Ways and Means Committee has included Auto-IRAs in the $3.5-trillion health, education, and climate bill. Who knows what will eventually get passed, but this addition is a big step forward on the journey to make sure that all Americans are covered by a retirement plan at work.

  • Market Recap: Monday, September 27

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, DC. Larry Shover, D. Alexander Capital CIO and Tom Essaye, The Sevens Report Research Founder joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Melania Trump's Reported Reaction to Leaving the White House Suggests She Really Did Care After All

    Former first lady Melania Trump of the infamous “I don’t really care do u?” jacket has been dogged with rumors that she never enjoyed the White House life since before she even moved her bags to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave — in fact, her failure to pack up and move herself and son Barron Trump to […]

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures opened little changed after cyclical-led session

    Stock futures opened near the flat line Monday evening on the heels of a mixed session, with cyclical stocks getting bid higher as optimism over the firming growth backdrop built further.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed as investors eye DC votes

    Stocks were mixed Monday as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown and advance a bevy of new measures.

  • Two Fed officials depart amid scrutiny over investment trades

    Two Federal Reserve officials who came under scrutiny for investment trades they made last year announced their retirements on Monday, in a controversy that has already sparked a planned review of the Fed's ethics rules. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan said he will retire on Oct. 8, citing the "distraction" of the controversy over his investments, while Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said he will retire on Sept. 30, pointing to a long-term health condition. The two are among 12 regional Fed presidents that get rotating seats on the central bank's powerful monetary policy committee, which sets U.S. interest rates.

  • She Bought Her Dream Home. Then a 'Sovereign Citizen' Changed the Locks.

    The official-looking letters started arriving soon after Shanetta Little bought the cute Tudor house on Ivy Street in Newark, New Jersey. Bearing a golden seal, in aureate legalistic language, the documents claimed that an obscure 18th-century treaty gave the sender rights to claim her new house as his own. She dismissed the letters as a hoax. And so it was with surprise that Little found herself in her yard on Ivy Street on a June afternoon as a police SWAT team negotiated with a man who had br

  • Fed Officials Reinforce Message on Taper Soon, Liftoff Patience

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials reinforced the U.S. central bank’s message that it would probably begin winding down its bond-buying program soon, though the economic recovery still had a way to go before interest-rate increases would be appropriate.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesA Jewish Tradition Makes Roo

  • Many Republicans are rallying around Trump's false claim that infrastructure deal is 'fake'

    As the House of Representatives prepares to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure deal this week, House Republicans rallying against it says it's not about infrastructure at all. But the numbers don't add up.

  • U.S. VP Harris hires two advisers as her portfolio grows

    Vice President Kamala Harris has hired two new advisers at a time when she is leading the charge for the Biden administration on a number of issues including voting rights and immigration from Central America. Lorraine Voles and Adam Frankel who worked with Harris during the transition, have joined the team and will focus on strategic communications, long-term planning and organizational development, a White House official with knowledge of the matter said. The two advisers began their new roles in August and will serve only temporarily in the White House, the official said, without specifying how long they will stay.

  • The return of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou has become a nationalist moment for China

    State media used her return as proof that the fate of Chinese citizens is closely intertwined with that of the Communist Party.