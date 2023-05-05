U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

India's Go First cancels flights until May 12

Reuters
·1 min read
A Go First airline, formerly known as GoAir, passenger aircraft is parked at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai,

(Reuters) - Indian airline Go First said on Friday it is cancelling its flights until May 12, days after the cash-strapped company filed for bankruptcy.

Earlier on Tuesday, the airline blamed "faulty" Pratt & Whitney GTF engines for the grounding of about half its fleet leading to the bankruptcy filing.

The owner of Go Airlines has no plans to exit the budget carrier, the airline's CEO told Reuters on Wednesday.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, had abruptly cancelled its flights since the bankruptcy filing, earlier cancelling flights scheduled from May 3 to May 5, before announcing on Thursday that flights had been suspended until May 9.

(Reporting by Rahat Sandhu and Nilutpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)