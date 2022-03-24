India's flybig to Acquire up to Ten De Havilland Canada Twin Otter Series 400 Aircraft

Images relating to this release are available at https://dehavilland.com/en/media

TORONTO, March 24, 2022 /CNW/ - De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") announced today that Big Charter Private Limited has signed a Letter of Intent to purchase up to ten new Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft for operation by its promoted airline, flybig. The companies will work towards a definitive purchase agreement that would include five firm-ordered aircraft and options for another five.

Image of flybig Twin Otter Series 400 Aircraft (CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada)

"In conjunction with the UDAN initiative, the Indian Government's recently released policy to assist in serving small and remote communities, flybig's goal is to provide connectivity to communities that were not previously accessible by air," said Captain Sanjay Mandavia, Chairman and Managing Director, flybig. "De Havilland Canada's Twin Otter Series 400 is the right aircraft for our operations because of its proven record for safe, reliable operations and its versatility -- including the capability to land on land or water."

"We are very excited to be working with flybig to connect underserved destinations that currently rely on inconvenient and inefficient modes of transportation," said Philippe Poutissou, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, De Havilland Canada. "It is always a source of pride when De Havilland Canada aircraft are selected by a new operator and we welcome this opportunity to work with flybig to increase connectivity across India."

About Twin Otter Aircraft

The Twin Otter has earned a reputation around the globe for its versatility and reliability in a variety of extreme environments. From executive and private travel, to commercial operations in some of the most challenging conditions on earth, the number of operators and breadth of industries supported by the Twin Otter are a testament to its flexibility and durability.

The Twin Otter also boasts unrivaled versatility within each of its many operational applications. As a regional connectivity transportation solution, it is used worldwide for island hopping and commuter travel, offering flexible quick-change interior options in its configurable 19-passenger cabin. Additionally, its robust fuselage, convertible cabin and exceptional performance capabilities allow for effective industrial support, critical infrastructure, environmental monitoring, special missions, and cargo transport operations.

Story continues

The Twin Otter Series 400 provides the versatility, flexibility and performance to satisfy a wide variety of operational requirements. More than 140 Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft have been delivered to customers around the world.

About De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited

With more than 5,000 aircraft delivered, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited (De Havilland Canada) is well established across the globe and our talented team of aviation professionals is dedicated to advancing our near-100-year reputation for excellence in innovation, production and customer support. Our aircraft operate reliably in some of the world's harshest climates and provide vital connections between rural communities and urban centres – transporting essential cargo and millions of passengers annually. Our aircraft also support a wide variety of special mission operations including aerial firefighting, search and rescue, medical evacuation, reconnaissance and coastal surveillance. In February 2022, De Havilland Canada became the operating brand for the companies that previously operated as Longview Aviation, Viking Air Ltd, Pacific Sky Training and De Havilland Canada. https://dehavilland.com

De Havilland Canada, Twin Otter and Twin Otter Series 400 are trademarks of De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited.

De Havilland Canada Logo (CNW Group/De Havilland Aircraft of Canada)

SOURCE De Havilland Aircraft of Canada

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/24/c4251.html