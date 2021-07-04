U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,352.34
    +32.40 (+0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,786.35
    +152.85 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.33
    +116.92 (+0.81%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,305.76
    -23.60 (-1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.19
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.70
    +4.40 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.59
    +0.09 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4310
    -0.0490 (-3.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3828
    +0.0064 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9790
    -0.5440 (-0.49%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,563.78
    +805.44 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    816.95
    +7.40 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,123.27
    -1.89 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,783.28
    +76.28 (+0.27%)
     

India's Furlenco raises $140 million for its furniture and appliance renting service

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Furlenco, a Bangalore-based startup that operates an eponymous furniture and appliance rental service, said today it has raised $140 million in a financing round as it looks to scale its operations in the South Asian market and explore international market expansion.

The new $140 million financing round, a Series D, comprises $120 million debt raise and rest in equity, the seven-year-old Indian startup told TechCrunch. The new financing round was led by Zinnia Global Fund. CE-Ventures and Lightbox Ventures also participated in this round, which brings its to-date debt and equity raise to over $240 million, according to data insight platform Tracxn.

Furlenco, which operates in more than a dozen Indian cities, allows customers to rent a range of furniture items. In recent quarters, it has expanded to other categories including fitness equipments, appliances, electronic products, as well as two-wheeler vehicles.

A queen size bed on the platform, for instance, starts at as low as $9 a month, while a laptop can be rented for as low as a monthly plan of $40. The startup has attracted customers in part because of its three-day delivery commitment, and deep cleaning of items at no additional cost. It also maintains a partnership with NoBroker, a General Atlantic-backed Indian startup that helps customers avoid brokers when finding new apartments.

The expansion into newer categories helped the startup recover and preserve 95% of its revenue in the financial year that ended in March this year, it said. Lightbox Ventures said Furlenco may explore expansion into Middle East and other international markets.

The startup, which competes with Rentomojo, said it will deploy the fresh capital to fuel its growth and also invest in design and also work to generate an annual revenue of $300 million in the next five years.

“Lifestyles have evolved and so have the needs of the urban Indian when it comes to how they do up their home. However, the furniture industry has some catching up to do in providing the right kind of solutions. We know there is immense strength and scope of innovation in the B2C commerce space and the sectors we operate in. We are tapping into that potential and will definitely disrupt the market with what we are planning,” said Ajith Mohan Karimpana, founder and chief executive of Furlenco, in a statement.

Rent platforms, like many others, saw a major dip last year when the coronavirus hit the country. But the market it's going after remains a big opportunity. According to industry estimates, the rental furniture and appliance industry is currently worth over $4.5 billion.

"We are excited to partner with Furlenco, which is rapidly transforming Furniture subscription services for India's lifestyle aspirants. As an industry leader with a strong management team, Furlenco is poised for continued strong growth,” said Ritesh Abbi, Zinnia Global Fund.

Recommended Stories

  • 20 Ways To Pay Less at Costco

    Shopping at Costco can be a great way to save money, but you might not be maximizing your savings. Imagine how much extra cash could be in your wallet if you optimized your buying strategy. With a...

  • Surprise! Kate Spade bags are nearly 80 percent off for the 4th of July

    We've rounded up our top picks—from shoulder bags to totes —all marked way, way down this weekend.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris Turns the Spotlight Over to Her AAPI Staffers

    “These talented members of the AAPI community bring diverse and varied perspectives and they reflect the very best of our country.”

  • Why Alteryx Jumped 10.6% in June

    Shares of data analytics company Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) were up 10.6% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. There was no material news released by Alteryx this month, so it is likely the stock was rising in conjunction with the resurgence of growth stocks in June. Alteryx did not release an earnings report last month, so it is tough to identify any fundamental reason why the stock went up over 10% during the period.

  • TikTok's AI is now available to other companies

    ByteDance is now selling the AI behind TikTok to other companies, and there are already takers in the US.

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Income seekers will net anywhere from 7.5% to nearly 10% annually with these top-tier dividend stocks.

  • Buying These 3 Robinhood Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Moves You'll Ever Make

    In the book, author James Surowiecki laid out the case that "the many are smarter than the few." Take, for example, Robinhood's 100 most popular list. It includes the stocks most widely held by investors on the trading platform.

  • Micron's Costs Are Going Up: Here's Why I'm Buying Anyway

    Despite good long-term growth prospects for memory demand, Micron trades at an enormous discount to the market and especially other tech stocks – even peers in the volatile semiconductor sector. Case in point: Micron's recent earnings report, in which the company posted stellar numbers across the board, while also giving solid guidance. Memory crashes tend to happen when the industry overinvests in supply when demand is good and memory prices are rising, only to have too much capacity when demand hits an air pocket and pulls back.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Apple, Google, Tech Titans Drive Stock Market Rally; Three Are In Buy Range

    Apple and Google are among tech titans leading the stock market to record highs. Here's what to do now.

  • 10 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy According to Reddit

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best Roth IRA stocks to buy according to Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Roth IRA Stocks to Buy According to Reddit. Roth IRA accounts have been an attractive savings vehicle for many Americans over the […]

  • Second-Half 2021: Market Forecasts, Thoughts and Observations

    The stock market has given us some incredible returns in the past year or two but there are some warning signs developing -- and one key date to keep an eye on.

  • Nvidia Announced a Stock Split. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Care

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is a popular manufacturer of graphics chips, and the tech company's shares come at a high price -- more than $800 per share as of the end of June. Nvidia shares are up more than 30% since the split was announced. While stock splits change the per-share price, they have no actual impact on the underlying value of the company or its share value.

  • Forget Dogecoin, Buy These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks Instead

    Dogecoin's (CRYPTO: DOGE) once seemingly unstoppable ride "to the moon," spurred on by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, has been knocked off course in the last month. The meme coin is currently down some 68% from all-time highs reached in May. There's no saying whether the fire beneath Dogecoin will be relit -- and when it will happen if so. If you're looking to hedge your bets with other investments that could skyrocket higher, these three Fool.com contributors think Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ: NEGG), and Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY) are worth a serious look instead of the cryptocurrency famous for its Shiba Inu mascot.

  • 5 Top Stocks for July

    Here's why they highlighted Ayr Wellness (OTC: AYRW.F), Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), and Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) as top opportunities. Todd Campbell (Illumina): Genetics and genomics are reshaping how we diagnose, treat, and manage disease and arguably, no company has contributed more to advances in health enabled by DNA research than Illumina.

  • Needham Bets Big on These 2 Tech Stocks

    Through the first half of this year, we’ve seen heavy volatility in the NASDAQ; at one point, the tech-heavy index even swung into correction territory. But since mid-May, there has been a sustained gain, on a steeper trend than the NASDAQ has seen recently. And some of the NASDAQ’s giants, dominant tech firms like Apple, Microsoft, and Facebook, have been sharing in those gains. It’s a turnaround from conditions earlier this year, when the tech giants led a retreat. Investors are moving back in

  • House Prices are 'Scary': Summers

    Jul.02 -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers, a Wall Street Week contributor, says the rise in home prices is "scary." He thinks the state of the heating of the housing market makes it difficult to justify the Fed's continued purchases of mortgage-backed securities. He joins David Westin on "Bloomberg Wall Street Week.

  • Investors Don’t See End to Record-Breaking Equity Rally Just Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- As stocks around the world continue to smash one record after another, some of the world’s biggest money managers have a simple message: Get used to it.The likes of BlackRock Inc., State Street Global Markets, UBS Asset Management and JPMorgan Asset Management expect equity markets to keep rising in the second half of the year, with many investors increasingly looking outside the U.S. for more returns.Globally, the asset class’s allure amid a continued economic rebound is proving

  • Lidar Is the Future of Autonomous Driving. This Company Is Making It Cheaper and Better.

    Innoviz, a maker of lidar, the laser-based radar used in self-driving cars, believes it has the right strategy to win market share from competitors.

  • 3 Energy Stocks with High-Yield Dividends That Should Survive the Clean Energy Transition

    These companies are in solid positions even as the market slowly transitions to more environmentally friendly fuel sources.

  • Got $5,000? 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    With that in mind, three Motley Fool contributors have identified three top dividend stocks that are primed to deliver big wins. Read on to see why they think Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) are great buys right now.