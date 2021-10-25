U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,530.50
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,509.00
    -48.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,324.00
    -17.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,284.30
    -4.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.38
    +0.62 (+0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.10
    -1.20 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.40
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6550
    -0.0210 (-1.25%)
     

  • Vix

    15.43
    +0.42 (+2.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3772
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6280
    +0.1680 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,785.20
    +707.25 (+1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,453.34
    -49.70 (-3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,204.55
    +14.25 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,603.45
    -201.40 (-0.70%)
     
India's Groww valued at $3 billion in $251 million funding

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Groww has tripled its valuation to $3 billion in just six months as the Indian fintech startup looks to broaden its offerings and help more millennials start their investment journey in the world’s second largest internet market.

Iconic Growth led the Bangalore-based startup’s $251 million Series E financing round. Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast as well as existing investors Sequoia Capital India, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global, and Propel Venture Partners also “significantly” participated in the new round.

Groww, which has now raised over $390 million to date, was valued at $250 million in September last year and $1 billion in April this year.

TechCrunch reported last month that Groww was in talks to finalize a $250 million round at a $3 billion valuation. The startup had multiple termsheets, TechCrunch reported.

Groww helps millennials invest in mutual funds , futures, stocks, and initial public offerings. Lalit Keshre, co-founder and chief executive of Groww, told TechCrunch in an interview that the startup is working to introduce several more asset classes for its users to invest.

Groww is tapping into a huge market. More than 200 million people in India transact money digitally, but fewer than 30 million invest in mutual funds and stocks.

“The financial services market in India is already large, growing rapidly, and ripe for disruption. During the last couple of years, Groww has demonstrated that they are ready to seize that opportunity through strong accelerating momentum predicated on strength of technology,” said Yoonkee Sull, partner at ICONIQ Growth, in a statement.

"Driven by an exceptional product-oriented team, Groww is already amongst the leading investment platforms in India, showcasing strong unit economics and customer cohorts. We are excited to participate in the company’s vision to be the primary financial platform for Indian consumers.”

