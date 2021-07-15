U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,365.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,735.00
    -81.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,942.00
    +50.25 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,188.30
    -11.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.80
    -1.33 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.40
    +7.40 (+0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    +0.14 (+0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1848
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.84
    -0.28 (-1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3835
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7760
    -0.1570 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,434.48
    +505.07 (+1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    785.22
    +17.60 (+2.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,093.50
    +2.31 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,279.09
    -329.41 (-1.15%)
     

India's Inshorts raises $60 million to scale Public social network app

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Indian startup Inshorts that operates an eponymous news aggregator service and location-based social media platform Public has raised $60 million in a new financing round, the startup confirmed to TechCrunch on Thursday.

Vy Capital led the new round in Inshorts, which has raised $140 million in the last one year. The new investment values the startup at about $550 million, up from about $250 million in March this year and $125 million in September last year, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Azhar Iqubal, co-founder and chief executive of Inshorts, confirmed the size of the round and lead investor but declined to comment on the valuation. The startup counts Addition, Tiger Global, SIG, A91 and Tanglin Venture Partners among its investors.

“The world is changing every minute, and each one of us has an inherent desire to remain updated about these changes. Both Inshorts app and Public app are aimed to help some of these people in their quest of keeping themselves informed and we are thrilled to have Vy Capital join us in our journey,” he said in a brief statement.

Launched last year, Public app has emerged as one of the most popular social apps in the South Asian country. The location-based social network connects individuals to people in their vicinity. Think about people living in the same society, or people in a mall or within a few miles from each other.

The app, which is available in several major Indian languages (including Hindi, Bengali, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Gujarati and Marathi), allows shop owners to drive e-commerce, and also serves as a classified, entertainment and recruiting platform.

“We are excited to partner with Azhar and team in their journey to build one of the largest content platforms out of India, running two market leading properties with a rapidly growing user base. We look forward to working closely with the company and the team as it enters the next phase of scaling,” said Vamsi Duvvuri, Partner, Vy Capital, in a statement.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • China's share of bitcoin mining slumped even before Beijing crackdown, research shows

    China's share of global bitcoin production power fell sharply even before a recent crackdown by its authorities on cryptocurrency mining, research by the University of Cambridge showed on Thursday. China has long been the centre of global cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process. The country's share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as "hash rate," fell to 46% in April this year from 75.5% in September 2019, according to the data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

  • Bangkok's snakes keep catchers busy despite virus surge

    Bangkok parkgoers looking for relief from renewed coronavirus restrictions got a slithering surprise Thursday when a python as long as two of the Thai capital’s ubiquitous motorbikes was spotted in one of the city's most popular green spaces. The reticulated python was only the latest big serpent to turn up in the dense center of Bangkok, where urban sprawl eating into natural habitats has been blamed for a rise in snake sightings in recent years. As parents pushed strollers and joggers rounded a nearby running path, firefighters called in to corral the snake started by trying to capture it with a ladder from the ground up.

  • IK Multimedia debuts guitar effects pedals based on its AmpliTube software

    IK Multimedia has created a set of digital guitar effects pedals based on its AmpliTube modeling software.

  • Delta pilot sues the airline for allegedly stealing an app he designed

    A Delta pilot has sued the airline for $1 billion, accusing it of trade secrets theft over a communications app he developed a few years ago.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks From a Top Wall Street Analyst

    More data is almost always a good thing to have, especially when making high-stakes decisions. But it is possible to have too much data, or at least, to have more than is easily parsed. There are almost 7,600 professional stock analysts working on Wall Street, working for dozens of investment firms and reviewing the performance of nearly ten thousand stocks. The resulting pool of data, while a true treasure trove for investors, is also a challenge. Fortunately, investors can turn to the Street’s

  • Microsoft Readies Cloud Version of Windows for Remote Workers

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. unveiled a new way to purchase its flagship Windows operating system, delivering the software via the cloud from the company’s data centers to users' personal computers or tablets.The cloud-based product, called Windows 365, frees companies and users from having to install Windows and their various apps, data and settings on every computer. It will be a good choice for employees working from home, as well as interns or contractors who need a fast and temporary setu

  • Ethereum Client Developers Detail Difficulty Bomb Delays

    Ethereum’s London upgrade will also entail an adjustment to the “difficulty bomb” in addition to the long-awaited fee calculation shakeup.

  • California smog check will now look for modified ECU software

    Starting this month, California's smog check inspection is specifically going to look for modified engine-control software. OEM and CARB-approved aftermarket ECU tunes should be OK, but vehicles found to have unapproved ECU software will fail. According to the CA.gov website: "Beginning July 19, 2021, vehicles with software not provided by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) or approved through a California Air Resources Board (CARB) Executive Order (EO) will fail smog check."

  • Apple’s prudish Weather app won’t tell you when it’s 69 degrees outside

    The number has become an internet meme

  • Former Nutanix execs launch new startup with $50M seed round

    Today a new software company from two former Nutanix executives called DevRev emerged from stealth with a $50 million seed round from Mayfield Fund, Khosla Ventures and several industry luminaries. It's not every day you see a $50 million seed round, but perhaps the fact that former Nutanix co-founder and CEO Dheeraj Pandey and his former SVP of engineering Manoj Agarwal are involved, could help explain the investor enthusiasm for the new project. Pandey says that he has seen a gap between developers and the revenue the applications they create are supposed to generate.

  • Instagram's new test shows you stuff you've seen lately and lets you reshare it to Stories

    Instagram is tinkering around with a new test feature that changes the way users reshare content they like to their Stories. "We hope that with this new test experience, people are encouraged to be more intentional and deliberate when sharing things that matter to them." The test isn't guaranteed to make it into the full app, but Instagram will use feedback from the new reshare feature to see if it ups the quality of reshared posts.

  • Castor, a clinical trial process company, raises $45M to create more human-centered research

    Castor is on a mission to make every clinical trial faster and patient-focused. The clinical trial software company announced Wednesday it raised $45 million in Series B funding to continue modernizing the process as the industry shifts to decentralized clinical trials. Eight Roads Ventures and F-Prime Capital co-led the round and were joined by existing investors Two Sigma Ventures and Inkef Capital.

  • New Features Added to Discovery Education's K-12 Learning Platform Gives Teachers New Ways to Engage Students With Digital Content Everyday

    SILVER SPRING, Md., July 13, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Discovery Education today announced new features and enhancements to its award-winning K-12 learning platform. The latest Discovery Education platfor...

  • How to go back to Windows 10 from Windows 11

    Windows 11 Beta was just released, and&nbsp;it's&nbsp;been buggy for a lot&nbsp;of users. Here's how you can get back to Windows 10 if Windows 11&nbsp;isn't&nbsp;working out for you.

  • Ex-Plaid employees raise $30M for Stytch, an API-first passwordless authentication platform

    One such company, Stytch, just raised $30 million in a Series A round of funding as it launches out of beta with its API-first passwordless authentication platform. For one, this is the same startup that just months earlier announced it had raised a $6.25 million seed round led by Benchmark with participation from Index Ventures and a number of angels including Plaid co-founder William Hockey. Thrive Capital led the Series A, which also included participation from Coatue Management and existing backers Benchmark and Index.

  • Mobile.dev launches with $3M seed to catch app issues pre-production

    As mobile developers build apps, they push them out into the world and problems inevitably develop, which engineers have to scramble to fix. While he was at Uber, company CEO and co-founder Leland Takamine says that he observed this workflow where an app was put out in the world, a company set up tooling to monitor the app and then worked to fix the problem as users reported issues or the monitoring software picked them up. At Uber, they began building tooling to try to catch problems pre-production.

  • Microsoft says Chinese hackers used a SolarWinds exploit to conduct attacks

    Microsoft has discovered an exploit in SolarWinds' software that was being used by Chinese hackers.

  • New Jersey to make COVID-19 immunization data available via app

    New Jersey will allow residents to access their COVID-19 immunization data via a mobile app, but Gov. Phil Murphy argues the app is not a vaccination passport. Officials could not immediately detail the cost of creating the app.

  • Nigeria leads mobile app market growth in Africa as use of gaming apps surge 44% from Q1 2020

    In the first quarter and first half of this year, consumer spending in mobile apps hit new records at $32 billion and $64.9 billion, respectively. In Africa, it can be tough to call out exact numbers on consumer spending because the continent gets hardly a mention in global app market reports. The report tracked mobile app activities across three of Africa's largest app markets (Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa) between Q1 2020 and Q1 2021.

  • Juvare Achieves ISO 27701 Data Privacy Certification

    Juvare, the leader in critical incident preparedness and response technology, and developer of WebEOC™, today announced the company successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification after a rigorous third-party audit. Considered the new standard for a data privacy program, ISO/IEC 27701:2019 specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continuously improving a Privacy Information Management System (PIMS). The certification demonstrates Juvare's alignment with