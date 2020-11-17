U.S. markets open in 3 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,607.75
    -15.25 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,777.00
    -88.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,019.00
    +14.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,774.00
    -9.90 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    41.40
    +0.06 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,887.60
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.72
    -0.09 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.10
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3249
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2740
    -0.2960 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,740.46
    +45.44 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    321.27
    +12.46 (+4.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,377.70
    -43.59 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,014.62
    +107.69 (+0.42%)
     

India's insurance platform Turtlemint raises $30 million

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Turtlemint, an Indian startup that is helping consumers identify and purchase the most appropriate insurance policies for them, has raised $30 million in a new financing round as it looks to reach more users in small cities and towns in the world’s second largest internet market.

The new round, the five-year-old Mumbai-headquartered startup’s Series D, was led by GGV Capital . American Family Ventures, MassMutual Ventures and SIG, and existing investors Blume Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Nexus Venture Partners, Dream Incubator and Trifecta Capital also participated in the round, which brings Turtlemint's total to-date raise to $55 million.

Only a fraction of India’s 1.3 billion people currently have access to insurance. Insurance products had reached less than 3% of the population as of 2017, according to rating agency ICRA. An average Indian makes about $2,100 a year, according to the World Bank. ICRA estimated that of those Indians who had purchased an insurance product, they were spending less than $50 on it in 2017.

A range of startups in India are trying to disrupt this market. Analysts at Goldman Sachs estimated the online insurance market in India -- which in recent years has attracted several major giants including Amazon and Paytm -- to be worth $3 billion in a report they recently sent to clients.

Another major reason why existing insurance firms are struggling to sell to consumers is because they are too reliant on on-ground advisors.

Turtlemint co-founders Anand Prabhudesai (left) and Dhirendra Mahyavanshi pose for a picture (Turtlemint)

Instead of bypassing these advisors, Turtlemint is embracing them. It works with over 100,000 such agents, equipping them with digital tools to offer wider and more relevant recommendations to consumers and speed-up the onboarding process, which has traditionally required a lot of paperwork.

These advisors, who continue to command over 90% of all insurance sales in the country, “play a critical role in bridging the gap in tier 2 and 3 towns and cities, where low physical presence of insurance companies greatly impacts seamless access to insurance products and information,” the startup said.

Turtlemint works with over 40 insurance companies in India and serves as a broker, charging these firms a commission for policies it sells. The startup said it has amassed more than 1.5 million customers.

"By developing products for the micro-entrepreneurs and the rising middle class, Turtlemint has an opportunity to have a positive impact on India’s economy," said Hans Tung, Managing Partner at GGV Capital, in a statement. "Dhirendra, Anand, and their team built an incredible platform that enables over 100,000 mom-and-pop financial advisors to serve consumers’ best interests with digital tools, helping middle-class families in India get insured with the best products available."

In an interview with TechCrunch, Turtlemint co-founder Anand Prabhudesai said the startup will deploy the fresh capital to grow its network of advisors and improve its technology stack to further improve the experience for consumers. The startup today also offers training to these advisors and has built tools to help them digitally reach potential customers.

"Continuous education is a very important aspect of being a successful financial entrepreneur. To this end, we have created an online education product with a wide range of courses on financial products, advice-based sales techniques and other soft skills. Our content is now available in seven regional languages and over 20,000 learners are active each month on our edtech platform. A lot of these are first-time advisors who are taking their first steps towards starting their advisory business. Our target is to create a million successful financial entrepreneurs over the next 3-5 years," he said.

  • Buffett's Berkshire bets on Big Pharma, invests in four drugmakers

    In a regulatory filing detailing its U.S.-listed stock holdings as of Sept. 30, Berkshire disclosed $5.7 billion of new healthcare stakes, including more than $1.8 billion each in Abbvie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Merck & Co and $136 million in Pfizer Inc. Buffett normally handles large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion stock portfolio himself. "COVID-19 has made us think differently about healthcare," said James Armstrong, president of Henry H. Armstrong & Associates in Pittsburgh, which owns Berkshire stock.

  • Warren Buffett dumps all his Costco stock — 3 reasons why that is a big surprise

    Warren Buffett is now a former shareholder in Costco. Here's why that's a surprise.

  • Nio To Report Earnings After Short Seller Targets Stock

    Nio tees up to report third-quarter results Tuesday, after Tesla's emerging Chinese nemesis became the target of a short seller.

  • Vaccine rollout could cause U.S. dollar to fall 20% in 2021 - Citi

    "When viable, widely distributed vaccines hit the market, we believe that this will catalyze the next leg lower in the structural USD downtrend we expect," the U.S. bank said in a research note. Moderna Inc said on Monday its experimental vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage clinical trial, becoming the second U.S. company in a week to report results that far exceed expectations.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Insiders Are Snapping Up

    President John Kennedy famously said, once, “A rising tide lifts all boats,” and this is true in the stock markets, too. We’re in the midst, now, of just such a rising tide – at least for the short term. The main indexes, the Dow, the S&P, and the NASDAQ, are all up between 9% and 12.5% this month, and the trends are positive. The recent election, making clear the prospect of a divided government unlikely to pass radical changes in economic policy, and positive COVID-19 vaccine news, have improved investor sentiment. And not just investors. Corporate insiders are buying up stocks, as well, in a show of confidence that should attract investors’ attention. These insiders are not just buyers when it comes to stocks – they are also custodians. The insiders are corporate officers and board members, responsible for maintaining the profitability of their companies, and their companies’ stocks, for the benefit of the shareholders. In addition, their positions give them access to information that is not always available to the general public. In short, following the corporate insiders is a viable path toward profitable stock moves.To make that search easier, the TipRanks Insiders’ Hot Stocks tool gets the footwork started – identifying stocks that have seen informative moves by insiders, highlighting several common strategies used by the insiders, and collecting the data all in one place.Fresh from that database, here are the details on three "Strong Buy" stocks showing ‘informative buys’ in recent days.Hanesbrands (HBI)Hanesbrands is undoubtedly one you are familiar with. Hanes is a clothing manufacturer, specializing in undergarments, whose brands includes Hanes, Playtex, L’eggs, Champion, and plenty more. The company’s garments are somewhat ubiquitous, reflecting their necessity, and these modest products brought in over $7 billion in revenue last year.This year, Hanes, like much of the retail world, took a hit in the first quarter when the corona pandemic forced a general economic shutdown. But the company quickly rebounded, and the Q3 revenues, at $1.81 billion, were the highest of the last four quarters. Earnings show a more mixed picture; Q2 EPS came in at an excellent 60 cents, while Q3 showed a 30% drop to 42 cents. That drop, however, still left the Q3 earnings in line with previous years’ results.The earnings report, with its combination of beating the estimate while falling year-over-year, pushed the stock down in recent sessions. Even so, HBI has clearly recovered its value since hitting bottom in the ‘corona recession.’ The stock is up ~90% from its low point this year. Adding to the attraction, Hanes has kept up its regular stock dividend, maintaining the payout at 15 cents per common share, for all of 2020. That dividend is now yielding an above-average 4.6%.On the insider front, two transactions, both by Ronal Nelson of the Board of Directors, have swung the sentiment needle on Hanes well into positive territory. In the last five days, Nelson has purchased over $1 million worth of shares, in two tranches, one of 50,000 shares and the other of 30,000.Covering Hanesbrands for Raymond James, analyst Matthew McClintock notes the company’s strong current position. "We believe that HBI's 3Q20 results signal a continuation of market share gains in its core categories driven by the company's inherent competitive advantages of scale, strong brands, and in-house supply chain,” the 5-star analyst noted. In addition, McClintock believes the company demonstrates its ability to adapt to the coronavirus scene: “HBI's protective garment businesses is expected to slow meaningfully going forward. This recently developed business line to help fight the pandemic generated $179 million in revenues during 3Q20 (reflecting 10% of revenues) — surpassing HBI's previous 2H20 outlook of $150 million.”McClintock rates HBI a Strong Buy, and his $16 price target suggests it has a 22% upside from current levels. (To watch McClintock’s track record, click here)Other analysts are on the same page. With 4 Buys and 1 Hold received in the last three months, the word on the Street is that HBI is a Strong Buy. (See HBI stock analysis on TipRanks)Dun & Bradstreet Holdings (DNB)The next stock is a newcomer to the markets. Dun & Bradstreet is a data analytics company, with a focus on business needs and services. The company, frequently known as D&B, offers data services in risk and finance, ops and supply, sales and marketing, and research and insight. D&B has a global reach, and this past summer, 171 years after its founding, it held its IPO.That IPO raised an impressive $1.7 billion in new capital – and sold more shares than expected, at a higher price than forecast. After initially pricing 65.75 million shares at $19 to $21 each, the company’s June IPO saw the sale of 78.3 million shares at a share price to $22. Since then, the stock is up ~30%. Revenues are strong, too. For the calendar Q3, the company’s first in public trading, the top line hit $442 million, its highest level in over a year.All of this could explain the strongly positive insider sentiment. Two large buys in the past week are flashing signals for investors. Bryan Hipsher, company CFO, purchased over $105,000 worth, while CEO Anthony Jabbour spent $999,780 on a bloc of 38,000 shares. The two sales together total over $1.1 million.RBC analyst Seth Weber, rated 5-stars by TipRanks, is bullish on DNB. He rates the stock Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $31 price target. (To watch Weber’s track record, click here)In his comments, Weber says, “We see D&B's ongoing transformation as intact, supporting more consistent rev growth, margin expansion and better cash generation… On the tech side, the cloud based Analytics Studio is ramping, and initial functionality from Project Ascent is expected in 4Q20 (improve data ingestion, reduced latency); the company continues to add new/alt data sources and coverage.”D&B shares are currently trading for $27.40, and its $31.67 average price target is slightly more bullish than Weber’s, implying a 15% upside for the coming year. The analyst consensus rating, a Strong Buy, is based on a unanimous 3 Buy reviews. (See DNB stock analysis on TipRanks)Assurant (AIZ)Last but not least is Assurant, niche player in the insurance industry. Assurant provides insurance products and solutions for a variety of needs, including connected devices, vehicles, rental units, funerals, and consumer goods. Some of these are traditional insurance products (vehicles come to mind here), while others are good examples of a company spotting an unfilled need – and moving to fill it (connected devices and rental units). Assurant’s shares and fiscal results this year have been solid. The stock has fully recovered from the COVID hit, and now shows a real, if modest, year-to-date gain of 5.5%. At the top line, revenues have remained firmly between $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion for the past 12 months; the Q3 number, at $2.5 billion, is smack in the middle of that range. The only dark spot is EPS, which slipped in Q3 to $1.41, a sequential drop of 48%.The drop didn't bother Braxton Carter, the company's board member, too much. Carter bought a bloc of 1,950 shares on November 6, paying over $249,000. Covering the stock for Truist, 5-star analyst Mark Hughes points out the company’s strength in the underappreciated rental insurance market. “The company has renewed 85% of its US customers in Lender-placed since the start of last year. They are not yet seeing any uptick in placements from the surge in mortgage delinquencies, but suggested there could be incremental volume in 2021 depending on the state of the housing market. The acceleration in Multi-family revenue growth, to 9% in the third quarter, was attributed in part to the momentum with the Cover360 property management product,” Hughes noted. In analyst concluded, “Assurant has had success in operating in parts of the insurance industry that are much less-traveled than most - particularly in the controversial and volatile, but very profitable, lender-placed homeowners insurance market.” To this end, Hughes rates AIZ a Buy, along with a $150 price target. This figure implies a 10% upside from current levels. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here)All in all, with 3 Buy reviews on record, the Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Assurant is unanimous. The stock’s average price target, of $149.67, is in line with Hughes’, and suggests a one-year upside potential of ~10%. (See AIZ stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla gets a spot on the S&P 500

    Tesla will be added to the S&P 500, a milestone that will expand its investor base and put the electric automaker in the same company as heavyweights like Apple, Berkshire Hathaway and Microsoft. The announcement, made Monday afternoon by the S&P Dow Jones Indices, sent shares 13.7% higher in after-market trading. Tesla will officially join the benchmark index prior to trading December 21, the S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

  • Costco Declares $10 a Share Special Dividend, Its First Since 2017

    The dividend, which will cost the retailer about $4.4 billion, will be paid to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 2.

  • Tesla is getting added to the S&P 500, shares surge on the news

    The company Tesla will replace on the index will be announced at a later date.

  • Can You Retire on $1 Million? Here's How Far It Will Go

    The financial technology company SmartAsset looked at average household expenses and found that, nationwide, a $1 million nest egg should last 23.46 years. The results showed retirees in New York City would deplete $1 million in 10.21 years, while the cash would last 32.26 years in McAllen, Texas. The figure for McAllen is impressive, says Mark LoCastro, spokesperson for SmartAsset, but people shouldn't assume the averages will be true for them.

  • What Biden and other Democrats have proposed for 401(k) plans, home ownership and building wealth

    It's too early to know if these proposals will ever get enacted, especially if Republicans hold onto the Senate, but a few would affect many Americans.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Bets On These Four Drugmakers Amid Pandemic

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) Chairman Warren Buffett has invested in four large drugmakers as the world faces yet another wave of the raging COVID-19 pandemic.What Happened: Regulatory filings made with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission reveal that the legendary investor picked up shares worth nearly $136 million in drugmaker Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) in the latest quarter. Interim results show that Pfizer's vaccine is 90% effective against COVID-19. The sage of Omaha also initiated positions worth more than $1.8 billion each in AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY), and Merck & Co, Inc (NYSE: MRK), as per the SEC filings. Why It Matters: The shares of the four drugmakers traded higher in the after-hours session on Monday with AbbVie up 1.67% at $100, Merck rising 1.58% to $81.45 and Bristol-Myers gaining 2.82%. Pfizer appreciated 0.99% in the after-hours to $37.70. Buffett is known to handle large investments for Berkshire's $245.3 billion portfolio himself, and the investments can be seen an indicator as to where Buffett and his portfolio managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler see value, Reuters noted earlier. The veteran investor is known to use a disciplined strategy that centers around maximizing gains limiting risks. The favorite holding period of the Berkshire chairman is "forever." Some of the stocks he favors include Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). At the beginning of the pandemic this year in April, Buffett jettisoned his airline stocks.Price Action: On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares traded 2.28% higher at $349,540, while the company's Class B shares closed 2.5% higher at $233.10.Photo by Fortune Live Media on Flickr See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Tesla Opens The World's Largest Supercharger Station * Tesla, Nio, Nikola, Zoom — Stocks The Largest US Pension Fund Is Betting On(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Trump's Favorite Metal Could Hit $5,000 In 2021

    Gold has seen a meteoric rise this year as investors flee to safe-haven assets due to a crumbling economy and chaotic financial markets

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire loads up on Pfizer, other pharma stocks in Q3; exits Costco

    Buffett is making bets on big pharma.

  • Elliott exits AT&T after waging a fight in 2019; Starboard exits eBay

    Elliott Management, which last year took a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T <T.N> and pushed the company to sell some assets, has itself exited the telecommunications and media company, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. Elliott, which invests $41 billion and is known as one of the world's busiest corporate activists, originally criticized AT&T for operational missteps and its takeover strategy as well as its choice of leaders. Among its many investments, Elliott did not make any changes to its stake in eBay <EBAY.O>, another company where it pushed for changes in 2019.

  • Bank of America: 3 Strong Value Stocks to Buy Now

    The prospect of a COVID-19 vaccine hitting the market in coming months – rather than years – and chance it offers to control the novel virus, has investors in a mood to buy, and fueled the market gains. The S&P 500 is up more than 10% so far in November. So which stocks should you be looking at now?Bank of America analysts have tagged three tech-oriented stocks as likely gainers. All three fit a profile: they boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, and BofA sees their upside potentials starting at 30% and heading up from there. Wix.com, Ltd. (WIX)We’ll start with Wix, the DIY of website construction. Since it hit the scene 14 years ago, this company has built a reputation as the one-stop shop for website construction, building its business on the ‘freemium’ model, offering customers – who are not necessarily website experts – the ability to build and maintain a site – for free. More advanced tools and support are available through the subscription service. It’s a viable model, filling a real need, as evidenced by the company’s $700-plus million in annual revenue.More to the point, WIX shares are up 95% year-to-date, with the growth really taking off in May. Wix’s quarterly revenues have also showed a pattern of increase through 2020, with sequential gains in Q1, Q2, and Q3. The Q3 number hit $254 million.Covering Wix for BofA, 5-star analyst Nat Schindler writes, “We see a big opportunity for Wix to continue its strong momentum as businesses shift online. Wix's commitment to maintain its aggressive marketing push should ultimately lead to a significant revenue expansion opportunity in out years… we expect 2020 marketing efforts will leave Wix in a strong position heading into 2021.”In line with his comments, Schindler rates WIX a Buy, and his $350 price target implies an upside of 47% for the next 12 months. (To watch Schindler’s track record, click here)Overall, Wix’s shares have a Strong Buy analyst consensus based on 8 reviews, breaking down to 7 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $238.27, and its $323.13 average price target suggests room for 35% upside growth next year. (See Wix stock analysis on TipRanks)Peloton Interactive (PTON)Next up, Peloton, is an upscale exercise equipment manufacturer. Peloton’s home exercise bikes offer users opportunity to connect online to classes, instructors, music, and other content designed to make spinning more endurable at home. Exercise is a necessity, but we all know how difficult it can be to stick to regimen solo; Peloton uses connected tech to fill the gap for well-heeled customers willing to spend extra to stay in shape and comply with social lockdown rules.5-star analyst Justin Post, rated 26 overall in the TipRanks database, wrote the Bank of America note on Peloton, and he sees both a solid position now and a clear path forward for the company.“[We] think Peloton is building a content advantage that starts with its premium instructors. Peloton’s deal with Beyoncé will add new premium content, and we can envision deals with other recording artists and sports personalities… We also note that the 25-34 group is the fastest growing segment for Peloton bike consumers, a huge opportunity for Peloton. When bike demand eventually slows, Peloton can lower bike ASPs, launch CPO (Certified Pre-owned) bikes and add more targeted content partnerships, which should further unlock demand in this age group,” Post wrotePost gives the stock a $150 price target, implying a 49% one-year upside, and rates it a Buy. (To watch Post’s track record, click here)The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating on Peloton is based on no fewer than 22 Buy reviews, which outweigh 3 Holds and 1 Sell. PTON’s average price target is $133.12, suggesting a 32% upside form the current trading price of $100.30. (See PTON stock analysis on TipRanks)Avalara, Inc. (AVLR)Last but not least is Avalara, a provider of cloud-based software for automating business tax compliance. Tax codes – especially across international borders or other jurisdictional boundaries – are complicated, and Avalara bill itself as a solution for small- and mid-sized businesses remain in compliance with various laws. The company’s platform integrates business, tax, and accounting apps for customers around the world. And at a time when it may not be possible for a small business to just phone up the tax guy and make an appointment to go over the books, an automated solution can be a lifesaver.In his note of the stock for BofA, Brad Sills, another of the firm’s 5-star analysts, sees what he describes as a ‘long runway for growth.’“Billings reaccelerated to 30%+ from 22% in Q2, and indicates that Avalara is a beneficiary of omnichannel sales adoption in SMBs, which drives more complexity in sales tax calculation and filings. While the quarter benefitted from some pent-up demand, we believe these underlying demand drivers are sustainable long term, given increased tax compliance pressure from states and local governments,” Sills commented. Sills rates AVLR shares as a Buy, calling it his top pick. His $200 price target indicates confidence in 32% growth going forward. (To watch Sills’ track record, click here)All in all, Avalara’s Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus is unanimous, with 10 Buys behind it. The stock is selling for $151, and its $186.3 average price target implies an upside of ~22% for the next 12 months. (See AVLR stock analysis at TipRanks)To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • I am 66 years old, retired, and now need to go back to work full time — how can I start over?

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Rising AI Competition

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Why Democrats Nearly Lost the House

    The problem is their policies, not their marketing.

  • Palantir Gets Boost From Cathie Wood, George Soros

    Two big names in the investing world have added positions in Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR), which went public via a direct listing in September.What Happened: On Friday, Cathie Wood added 1,025,700 shares of Palantir to the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW). Palantir represents around 0.50% of the fund's assets, which is the second lowest holding.The Soros Fund Management firm added 18.5 million shares of Palantir in the third quarter, according to a 13F filing put out on Friday. The fund is led by George Soros.Related Link: Will Palantir Or Alteryx Stock Grow More By 2025?Why It's Important: The Ark Next Generation ETF is up over 105% in 2020 and is one of the best performing ETFs. Wood has a tendency to make a small purchase first and then start accumulating shares in chunks over the next few days.Based on the Soros Fund filing, the purchase price was around $175 million, which means Soros could have bought shares at under $10. That valuation could be up by more than 50% thanks to Palantir's recent run-up to the $15 level.Palantir reported third-quarter revenue of $298.4 million, up 52% year-over-year. The company also announced several key contracts wins in the third quarter.Palantir expects to post revenue of $1.07 billion in the next fiscal year.PLTR Price Action: Shares of Palantir were trading flat around $15.80 on Monday.Photo courtesy: Cory Doctorow via FlickrSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Palantir Shares Sink As Company Raises Guidance, Lands Major Contracts In Q3 * How To Trade Apple Options Ahead Of 'One More Thing' Event(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Analysts Pound the Table on This ‘Strong Buy’ Cannabis Stock

    A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step, and a big one in this case. Last week, COVID vaccine researcher Vaxart (VXRT) reported preclininal study results suggesting ingestion of its oral coronavirus vaccine VXA-CoV2-1 helped to reduce viral loads in lab hamsters. Indeed, according to Vaxart, the new vaccine appeared to provoke "a broader immune response that has the potential to offer superior protection against SARS-CoV-2," than comparable injectable vaccines. Moreover, because oral vaccinations are obviously less stressful for patients (show me a patient who prefers needles to pills, if you disagree), investors logically took the study results -- preliminary as they are -- as a good sign for Vaxart stock. Among the fans are analysts Kumaraguru Raja at Brookline Capital Markets and Mayank Mamtani at B. Riley Securities, who sing Vaxart's praises in the wake of the company's VXA-CoV2-1 news. What made them so optimistic? Brookline's Raja notes that Vaxart's news resulted from a "Hamster Challenge" study preparatory to Phase 1 clinical trials. Vaxart says that enrollment of patients to begin those Phase 1 trials has already completed, however, and Raja predicts that investors will be treated to "positive initial data before year end" -- a potential catalyst that could drive up the stock price long before Vaxart has a chance to report any more earnings (or losses) news. That right there sounds propitious for a start.Moving all the way through Phase 3 trials (assuming the vaccine gets that far) could still take the entirety of next year, with distribution beginning no sooner than early 2022. On the one hand, that means Vaxart is going to be getting a pretty late start relative to all the other vaccines coming to market. However, on the other hand, Raja also points out that in a crowded field in which every second biotech on the planet seems to have a Covid vaccine in the works, "Vaxart’s COVID-19 vaccine could potentially be the first oral vaccine" (emphasis added), which would certainly set the stock apart from its peers.Additionally, Raja notes (and Mamtani agrees) that because Vaxart's vaccine comes in pill form, it "will not require cold chain for storage and delivery on account of being stable tablets that have long life at room temperature." This advantage, lacking in most injectable vaccines, says Mamtani, holds the potential to turn Vaxart into "a key player in the second wave of C-19 vaccine candidates."To this end, both analysts rate Vaxart stock a "buy" with Raja suggesting a $20 price target on the stock, and Mamtani saying Vaxart stock could go as high as $22. Overall, Vaxart shares get a unanimous thumbs up from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews adding up to a Strong Buy rating. The stock is priced at $5.57, while the $19.67 average price target indicates room for an impressive 253% growth on the upside. (See Vaxart stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for cannabis stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.