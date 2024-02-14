India's January wholesale prices rise at a slower pace

Tomatoes covered with newspapers are seen in baskets at a vegetable wholesale market in Navi Mumbai

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's wholesale price index in January rose at a slower pace than in the previous month, mainly due to an easing of food prices and a fall in prices of manufactured products, government data showed on Wednesday.

In January, wholesale price rose 0.27% year-on-year, compared with a 0.73% gain in December. The latest figures were also slower than economists' expectation of a 0.53% rise, according to a Reuters poll.

In January, food prices rose 3.79% year-on-year compared with an increase of 5.39% in December, while manufactured product prices fell 1.13% against a 0.71% decline the previous month.

Fuel and power prices fell 0.51% from a year earlier, compared with a 2.41% drop in December. Prices of primary articles were up 3.84% versus a rise of 5.78% a month earlier.

Last week, government data showed the country's annual retail inflation rate was at a three-month low in January.

