U.S. markets close in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,682.09
    -27.76 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,985.32
    +57.89 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,233.40
    -332.18 (-2.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,173.80
    -21.41 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.61
    +1.74 (+2.46%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.40
    +32.90 (+1.86%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    +0.92 (+4.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1328
    +0.0031 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4330
    -0.0300 (-2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3307
    +0.0043 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6760
    -0.3740 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,155.50
    -571.94 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,234.28
    -6.46 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,260.61
    +89.86 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,066.32
    +606.60 (+2.13%)
     

India's most valuable startup Byju's in talks to go public via record SPAC deal

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Indian edtech giant Byju’s, the nation’s most valuable startup, is in talks to go public in the U.S. by merging with a blank check company led by Churchill Capital, a person familiar with the matter said.

Byju’s, currently valued at about $21 billion, is seeking a valuation of over $45 billion and looking to raise as much as $4 billion, the person said, requesting anonymity as they are not authorized to speak with the press.

The startup, which was founded in 2011 and launched its online learning platform in India in 2015, is hoping to list in the U.S. next year and also exploring an additional listing in its home market at a later stage, the person said.

If the deal goes through, it would be the biggest SPAC deal to date, surpassing Singapore's Grab.

The talks haven't been finalized yet and the terms may still change, the person cautioned. Bloomberg News first reported about the talks.

TechCrunch reported in August that Byju’s had started engaging with bankers to explore listing options. Several bankers offered Byju’s a valuation of $40 billion to $50 billion if it listed next year, the report said.

Byju’s prepares students pursuing undergraduate and graduate-level courses, and in recent years it has expanded its catalog to serve all school-going students. Tutors on the Byju’s app tackle complex subjects using real-life objects such as pizza and cake.

The pandemic, which prompted New Delhi to enforce a months-long nationwide lockdown and close schools, accelerated its growth and those of several other online learning startups including Bangalore-headquartered Unacademy and Vedantu.

Byju’s, which was valued at under $6 billion in mid-2019, has expanded to the U.S. and several international markets in recent years and made a series of acquisitions to fuel the inorganic growth. This year itself it has spent $2 billion in cash and stock to acquire 10 startups.

Byju's says it has over 100 million registered users, about 7 million of whom pay for the courses. The startup is aiming to generate revenue of $1.3 billion in the ongoing financial year, it has said.

The startup's unusually aggressive quest for growth has also attracted serious criticism. The Rest of the World and many media outlets have reported that the startup's salespeople mislead parents -- many of whom can't afford to buy the startup's products -- into getting their kids to join Byju's subscription. The startup has previously also used intimidation tactics to silence its critics.

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray Makes Another Key Acquisition in the U.S.

    Cannabis producer Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is among many Canadian businesses jockeying for position in the U.S. pot market, even though it isn't open just yet. One of the ways it can penetrate the market is through beverage companies that aren't currently selling cannabis-related products but could be leveraged to help enter the lucrative cannabis beverage market in the future. On Dec. 8, Tilray announced that it would be acquiring Colorado-based Breckenridge Distillery, which it says is "widely known for its award-winning bourbon whiskey collection and innovative craft spirits portfolio."

  • Exclusive: Exxon prepares to bid for new oil blocks in Brazil -sources

    Exxon Mobil Corp. is prepared to bid on Friday for new blocks in Brazil's deep-water oil fields, a focus area for its oil and gas production growth, people familiar with the matter said. Any bid would mark its first big investment since it decided to resume spending after a historic, $22.4 billion annual loss in 2020. Others signed up include Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies and Chevron.

  • DirecTV Sets 2022 Price Hikes for Satellite, Streaming Services

    As the calendar flips over to 2022, DirecTV customers will again see their rates go up — in some cases, as much as 10% — continuing its pattern of annual price hikes. The pay-TV provider is again blaming the increases on higher programming costs. The price increases will apply to most DirecTV plans and go […]

  • Exclusive-Buyout firm Madison Dearborn approaches MoneyGram with acquisition bid-sources

    Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners LLC has approached MoneyGram International Inc, one of the world's largest money transfer companies, with an acquisition offer, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The Dallas-based company has become an acquisition target as intense competition in the sector from digital rivals such as Remitly Global Inc and Revolut has weighed on its ability to capitalize on the growing market for payments and remittances. There is no certainty that MoneyGram, which has a market value of about $700 million and carries $800 million in debt net of cash, will agree to any deal, the sources said.

  • Louisiana-based bank to enter Houston market with Texan Bank acquisition

    Another Louisiana-based bank is entering the Houston market by acquiring a local community bank, one of several bank acquisitions announced this year.

  • Fintech for the Masses: Join Co-Founder & CEO of Dave Banking in Fireside Chat Dec 20 at 2PM ET

    IPO Edge and the Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association will host a fireside chat with the Co-Founder & CEO of Dave, Inc. on Monday, Dec. 20 at 2pm ET to discuss the pending business combination with VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc. (NYSE: VPCC), massive TAM opportunity in market against legacy banking, business outlook and […]

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Strategic Clearwater Consolidation Through the Acquisition of Crestwynd Exploration Ltd. and Transition to Sustainability Linked Lending

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire Crestwynd Exploration Ltd. ("Crestwynd"), a privately held pure play Clearwater oil producer, for total consideration of $184.7 million (the "Acquisition"). The consideration consists of: (i) $92.6 million in cash, subject to adjustment; and (ii) the issuance of 26,298,396 common shares of Tamarack ("Tamarack Shares") at a deemed price of $

  • Waste and Recycling Platform Rubicon Going Public in $2 Billion SPAC Merger

    The Lexington, Ky., software company led by CEO Nate Morris says it helps customers including Apple, Walmart and Starbucks manage waste and recycling to reduce emissions.

  • Brussels forces British Airways owner to ditch €500m takeover

    EU officials have forced the owner of British Airways to ditch a planned €500m acquisition of a Spanish airline that would have helped it expand into Latin America.

  • Zegna Shares to Start Trading in New York on Dec. 20

    Ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be traded under the ticker symbols “ZGN” and “ZGN WS,” respectively.

  • Citizens continues M&A spree with NYC investment bank

    It's the third acquisition that Citizens has announced in the corporate advisory space in just over four months.

  • R.R. Donnelly accepts higher offer from Chatham in bidding war

    R.R. Donnelley & Sons Co. said late Tuesday it's flipping sides in a bidding war, terminating a previously announced merger agreement.

  • Citizens buying NY investment bank

    Citizens Financial Group Inc. on Wednesday announced a definitive agreement to purchase the assets of DH Capital LLC, a New York-based private investment banking firm. The cash deal is expected to close in the first quarter, Citizens said, pending approvals. Citizens (NYSE:CFG), based in Providence, Rhode Island, is the parent of Citizens Bank, the fourth-largest bank in the 10-county Pittsburgh metro according to deposit market share, or the region’s second-biggest retail bank. Citizens has $187 billion in assets and operates about 1,000 branches in 11 states, including 108 in the Pittsburgh area.

  • Buy First Citizens Stock. The Bank Is About to Cash In on a Long-Delayed Merger.

    The bank’s long-awaited acquisition of CIT Group has dragged on for more than a year. Analysts still like the combined companies’ prospects.

  • Google's Africa Investment Fund makes first investment in Uganda's SafeBoda

    Internet giant Google announced today that it has made the first investment from its Africa Investment Fund in Ugandan super app SafeBoda. The undisclosed investment comes two months after Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced the tech giant’s intentions to commit $1 billion over the next five years in “tech-led initiatives”, which includes a $50 million Africa Investment Fund targeted at early- and growth-stage startups on the continent.

  • Exclusive: Facebook to win conditional EU nod for Kustomer buy, sources say

    Facebook is set to gain EU antitrust approval for its acquisition of Kustomer after offering remedies that allow rival products to function with those of the U.S. customer service startup, people familiar with the matter said. Kustomer, which sells CRM software to businesses so they can communicate with consumers by phone, email, text messages, WhatsApp, Instagram and other channels, would help Facebook scale up its instant messaging app WhatsApp, which has seen usage soar during the COVID-19 pandemic. Facebook has given remedies which focus on interoperability issues allowing different products and technology to function together, one of the people said.

  • IAG boss seeks alternatives as Air Europa deal hits the skids

    Airline group IAG is set to cancel its takeover of Air Europa after European regulators indicated they would not allow it to go through without further concessions, though CEO Luis Gallego hasn't given up hope of some sort of tie-up. British Airways and Iberia owner IAG's proposed acquisition from privately held Spanish company Globalia was designed to help the group's Madrid hub to compete more effectively against its European rivals. Air Europa provides connections to Latin America as well as serving destinations in Europe. After IAG finance chief Stephen Gunning announced that the group was in advanced negotiations to cancel the acquisition, Chief Executive Luis Gallego said the COVID-19 pandemic meant the deal no longer worked but that IAG was assessing whether there were other options for a tie-up.

  • Cineplex Wins Lawsuit Against Cineworld In Scrapped Acquisition Deal; Damages Of Nearly $1B Awarded

    UPDATED: Cineplex today announced that it had prevailed in its lawsuit against Cineworld Group. The case centered on a deal in which Cineworld was to have acquired Canadian exhibitor Cineplex. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has now ruled that Cineworld “repudiated the transaction to acquire Cineplex.” As a result, Cineplex won damages for breach […]

  • Mariner Wealth Advisors to Acquire Cascadia Advisory Services, LLC

    The Deal Expands Firm’s Footprint Nationwide to More than 60 Locations

  • Fat Brands Goes to Libya

    Multi-concept operator to launch several brands