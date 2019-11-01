India's October jobless rate rises to 8.5%, highest in over 3 years - CMIE

Job seekers attend a job fair organised by the employment department of the Delhi state government in New Delhi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's unemployment rate in October rose to 8.5%, the highest since August 2016, and up from 7.2% in September, according to data released by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE)on Friday, reflecting the impact of a slowdown in the economy.

India's infrastructure output fell 5.2% in September from a year earlier, the worst performance in years, government data showed on Thursday, while the industrial output shrank at its fastest rate in more than six years in August.





