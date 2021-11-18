U.S. markets open in 7 hours 33 minutes

India's Paytm makes market debut

Manish Singh
·2 min read

A decade ago, Vijay Shekhar Sharma flew to Hong Kong to attend an All Things D conference. At the event, he watched Silicon Valley executives Jack Dorsey and Brian Chesky talk about the firms they were building. But the conversation that would change the trajectory of his firm, One97 Communications, was an interview of Alibaba founder Jack Ma.

“That trip taught me what was happening in the mobile payments and commerce spaces in Asia. It was so inspiring to hear Jack Ma speak at the event,” said Sharma.

One97 Communications was founded in the early 2000s and among a range of services it offered until that time included domain name registration and VAS for telecom firms. The firm had raised $15 million and was profitable, but Sharma was now convinced that he needed to make a move into payments, he recalled in an interview with TechCrunch on Thursday.

But it was a tough sell for Sharma, as many of his investors wanted him to continue to focus on existing lines of business, according to several people familiar with the matter. After some back and forth with investors, and putting some of his shares on the line, Sharma was given the green light to pursue his ambitious experiment.

That experiment turned out to be a success. Paytm chronicles the mobile payments adoption in India and on Thursday, one of the most valuable startups in the country began trading on local stock exchanges.

“This is not Paytm getting listed. This is India’s youth getting listed,” said Sharma.

Paytm, backed by SoftBank and Alibaba, was down 21.19% half an hour after it began trading, giving the 20-year-old firm a valuation of $14.9 billion. Its shares were trading at 1,700 Indian rupees ($22.9), down from the offer price of 2,150. The startup raised $2.5 billion in its initial public offering, 1.1 billion of which came from institutional investors. This is the largest IPO in India.

The journey for Paytm even after getting the green light wasn’t easy. Over the years, the startup received several buyout offers including from Freecharge and Snapdeal, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The startup -- which offers a range of services including peer-to-peer digital payments, an audio jukebox for merchants, and a digital payments bank -- is the latest to go public in India in the South Asian market this year. Zomato, Nykaa, and PolicyBazaar have made stellar market debuts this year.

This is a developing story, and will be updated throughout the day.

  • Shares in India's Paytm plunge 24% in market debut, business model questioned

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -Shares in India's Paytm plummeted 24% in their maiden day of trade, with investors questioning the loss-making digital payments firm's business model despite it having just completed the country's largest-ever IPO. Shares were changing hands at 1,645 rupees in morning trade versus the offer price of 2,150 rupees, valuing the Ant Group-backed company at around 1.07 trillion rupees ($14.4 billion). "Paytm has been loss-making and there is no sign to turn profitable in near future," said Parth Nyati, founder of Indian trading platform Tradingo.

  • Paytm's Sharma goes from 'ineligible' bachelor to billionaire

    At 27, Vijay Shekhar Sharma was making 10,000 rupees ($134.30) a month, a modest salary that did not help his marriage prospects. "In 2004-05, my father asked me to shut my company and take up a job even if it was for 30,000 rupees," Sharma, who went on to found digital payments firm Paytm in 2010, told Reuters. At the time, the trained engineer sold mobile content via a small company.

  • Indian forces kill nine suspected militants in Kashmir

    Indian troops have killed seven suspected militants in Kashmir this week, including a district commander, in an offensive following recent killings by militants, police said on Wednesday. Security forces said they had also killed two others suspected of helping the militants, but relatives said the two dead men were innocent and held a candle-light protest in Kashmir's main city, Srinagar. Kashmir Police Chief Vijay Kumar said five militants believed to belong to a group named The Resistance Front (TRF), which claimed recent killings of migrants in the disputed territory, had been killed on Wednesday in two gun battles south of Srinagar.

  • Rafiq predicts 'floodgates' will open in cricket racism crisis

    Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq expects the "floodgates" to open in cricket's racism crisis, predicting thousands could come forward after giving a disturbing account of his own experiences to British lawmakers.

  • New-look India beats New Zealand by 5 wickets in 1st T20

    Suryakumar Yadav scored 62 off 40 balls to help India beat New Zealand by five wickets in their first T20 match on Wednesday, giving a winning start to the newly appointed captain-coach duo of Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid. India finished on 166-5 in 19.4 overs after winning the toss and making New Zealand bat. New Zealand scored 164-6.

  • Travis Barker Tells Kourtney Kardashian It's 'Our Turn Next' as They Attend Simon Huck's Wedding

    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were engaged in October after nearly a year of dating

  • Muslims Are Sharing Their Experiences With Islamophobia, And It Happens Way More Than You Think

    "I was forced to go into therapy at school for all four years to make sure I wasn't 'troubled.' I think they meant 'a threat.'"View Entire Post ›

  • Mark Cuban Buys $50,000 In Carbon Offset Tokens, Puts Them On-Chain Every 10 Days

    Billionaire investor Mark Cuban revealed that he has been increasingly involved in the process of tokenizing carbon offsets on the blockchain. What Happened: In a series of tweets, Cuban said he was been buying $50,000 in carbon offsets every 10 days and then putting them on-chain as Base Carbon Tonnes (CRYPTO: BCT). I’ve been buying 50k in offsets every 10 days or so, verifying them and putting them on chain as BCT. I would love to do the same thing and probably more with removal within KLIMA —

  • Sono Group, SweetGreen Are Among the IPOs This Week

    Eight companies are scheduled to open for trading this week, before the IPO market shuts down for the Thanksgiving holiday.

  • Exclusive-Rating agencies say Biden's spending plans will not add to inflationary pressure

    U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure and social spending legislation will not add to inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy, economists and analysts in leading rating agencies told Reuters on Tuesday. Biden has spent the past few months promoting the merits of both pieces of legislation - the $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan and a separate $1 trillion infrastructure plan. The two pieces of legislation "should not have any real material impact on inflation", William Foster, vice president and senior credit officer (Sovereign Risk) at Moody's Investors Service, told Reuters.

  • 11 Cities Where the Average Home Price is Now $1M

    The scorching hot real estate market doesn't appear to be cooling down anytime soon, as prices of homes around the country continue to soar. The fervor largely stems from shifting consumer values and...

  • Some Seniors Will Pay $578 a Month for Medicare in 2022. Will You Be 1 of Them?

    It's a common misconception that Medicare enrollees don't pay for that coverage. While Part A, which covers hospital care, is free for most seniors, Part B, which covers outpatient and diagnostic services, comes with a monthly premium that can rise from year to year.

  • Comedian Vir Das causes a stir with 'two Indias' monologue

    Top Indian comedian faces nationalist backlash over show that describes country's dualities.

  • Asia looks at SPR shock treatment for high oil prices after U.S. request

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Some of the world's biggest crude oil buyers said on Thursday they are looking at tapping strategic oil reserves after several sources told Reuters the United States had requested a coordinated move to cool global energy prices. Oil prices are down around 4% since Wednesday as the shock treatment seemed to take effect. The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden asked big oil buyers https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/exclusive-us-asks-big-countries-coordinate-releases-oil-reserves-sources-2021-11-17 like China, India and Japan to consider releasing crude stockpiles, according to several people familiar with the requests.

  • The all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV debuts with a rotating screen from Foxconn

    Foxconn's fingerprints are all over one of the central details in the upcoming all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV. The company unveiled the production-intent version of the Fisker Ocean SUV on Wednesday at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The electric vehicle — Fisker's first — will have a distinctive 17.1-inch central screen made by Foxconn that can rotate from portrait mode to landscape, which the automaker has dubbed "Hollywood mode."

  • New research offers glimpse into early human development

    Scientists have been able to get a rare glimpse into a crucial, early stage of human development by analyzing an embryo in its third week after fertilization — a moment in time that has been difficult to study because of both practical and ethical considerations. European researchers looked at a single embryo that was 16 to 19 days old, donated by a woman who ended her pregnancy. Until now, experts said, researchers have lacked a full understanding of this stage of development because human embryos at this stage are difficult to obtain.

  • If You Invested $100 in Bitcoin in July 2010, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Although there have been instances where housing, bonds, oil, and other commodities have outperformed equities in the short-term, no other investment vehicles have produced a higher average annual return than stocks. You might be wondering how any investment gains nearly 8 billion percent in a little over 11 years.

  • Indian reporters accused of sparking tensions granted bail

    Two Indian journalists who were detained over the weekend on charges of inciting communal violence after tweeting that religious attacks on Muslims were worse than police had reported were granted bail by a court in the northeastern state of Tripura. Samriddhi K. Sakunia and Swarna Jha were reporting on religious tensions in the state, where there were attacks against minority Muslims last month. Police said at least one mosque and several shops and homes belonging to Muslims were vandalized, but reported no deaths.

  • I Tried TikTok’s Viral Jade Roller Hack

    I want to get better about using my jade roller. I keep mine in my freezer, which means that I don’t remember I have it until I’m pulling out a Trader Joe’s meal to throw in my Always Pan when I’m too hangry to consider pressing a cold stone to my face. Still, when I do take the time to use a face roller — gliding pressure from brow bone to hairline, then into my cheekbones and around my jaw — I always feel less puffy and more sculpted afterwards. So, when I saw the latest TikTok beauty trend in

  • India has reopened for foreign tourists but its hotels and airports may be unprepared

    After nearly 20 months, India finally reopened itself on Nov. 15 for fully vaccinated foreign tourists. India’s crippling travel and hospitality sectors will be considerably relieved. International tourists brought in around $30 billion in foreign exchange in 2019; the earnings plummeted in 2020 by up to 76%.