U.S. markets open in 4 hours 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,858.00
    +38.75 (+1.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,964.00
    +188.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,546.25
    +249.00 (+2.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.00
    +30.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.39
    +0.34 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,700.60
    +22.60 (+1.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.80
    +0.53 (+2.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1905
    +0.0052 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.69
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3893
    +0.0071 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6600
    -0.2410 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,197.00
    +4,431.47 (+8.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,093.73
    +69.53 (+6.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,742.43
    +23.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,027.94
    +284.69 (+0.99%)
     

India's Paytm turns Android smartphones into POS machines in merchants push

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Paytm said on Tuesday it is turning NFC-enabled Android smartphones into point-of-sale machines, as it looks to win more merchants in one of the world's largest mobile payments markets.

A Paytm merchant partner will now be able to enable card acceptance feature from their Paytm Business app. Once activated, they will be able to process a transaction by tapping a plastic card to their phone.

Paytm Smart POS supports Visa, Mastercard, and Rupeek, the Indian startup said.

Existing payment devices in the market haven’t proven very successful in reaching small and medium sized businesses in India, most of which remain offline, said Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder and chief executive of Paytm, at a virtual press conference today.

To win these merchants, Paytm has in recent years rolled out QR codes that work across several payment networks, and launched jukeboxes and other gadgets to make it easier for merchants to accept payments digitally.

With today’s move, said Sharma, “the obligation of buying a POS machine, too, is no longer needed.” The startup said that most new Android smartphone models support the NFC feature.

Paytm also unveiled the newer generation jukebox POS that looks similar to a QR placard. "The reason why merchants haven't actively adopted many of the existing POS machines is that they are not comfortable with it," said Dilip Asbe, head of payments body NPCI, at the virtual conference.

The Indian startup, which processed more than 1.2 billion transactions last month, said it will charge a small subscription fee to merchant partners for accessing either of the aforementioned payments services.

The move, which in many ways pits Paytm against Sequoia Capital-backed Pine Labs, a market leader in the POS category but a significantly smaller startup, demonstrates just how aggressively Paytm is expanding its payments platform to go after merchants.

"Just the way, mobile phones saw an evolution from featurephone to smartphone, we believe the merchant PoS market in India is at an inflexion point to evolve from the traditional (aka dumb-PoS) to Smart-PoS. Unlike traditional PoS, which only allows transactions from debit/credit-card, some of the features of a Smart-PoS are: GST compliant bill, scanner/printer, takes all payments including UPI, is Bluetooth enabled and could be customized for different merchants as per their needs. While currently the Fintech companies are offering these devices, we expect banks to catch-up eventually," wrote analysts at Bank of America in a recent note to clients.

Recommended Stories

  • Hong Kong fintech unicorn WeLab raises $75M led by insurance giant Allianz

    Around the world, the pandemic has forced consumers to adopt digital banking. Hong Kong's WeLab, a fintech company founded in 2013, saw users soar by 20% year over year in 2020, bringing its accumulative user base to 50 million. Facing innovative players like WeLab, which aims to bring more convenience, transparency and affordability to consumers, financial incumbents feel compelled to reinvent themselves.

  • Nearly 11,000 people in Britain could be living with undiagnosed breast cancer due to Covid upheaval

    In worst cases some women could die due to having their cancer diagnosis postponed

  • There are Mounting Calls for a Boycott of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Will It Be Effective?

    Last month, a coalition of 180 rights groups called for a boycott of Beijing 2022 because of abuses in Xinjiang, the erosion of political freedoms in Hong Kong and Tibet, and other concerns. But experts are divided on whether staying away will work.

  • Analysis: A few days off are just what LeBron James needs

    The Los Angeles Lakers don't resume their season until Friday, a day or two later than most clubs, and that was a very smart move by the NBA schedule-makers. For the Lakers, and for the NBA, these few days are critical. This is LeBron James' time to recharge.

  • GFG Set for Crunch Talks With Unions as Pressure Mounts on Gupta

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives from Sanjeev Gupta’s steel and aluminum empire will meet with U.K. unions on Tuesday, a day after it emerged it had told Greensill Capital that it too faces insolvency without the firm’s financing.The meeting between representatives for GFG Alliance and unions comes amid fears of job losses across Gupta’s sprawling business, which employs 35,000 people in 30 countries. The impact of Greensill’s collapse has until now been unclear, but in a court filing on Monday the lender said that its largest customer by value had fallen into “severe financial difficulty.”In a Feb. 7 letter, GFG said that if Greensill ceased to provide working capital finance, GFG would “collapse into insolvency,” according to the filing.A spokesperson for Gupta’s network of companies declined to comment on the filing, but reiterated remarks made last week that GFG’s operations are running “as normal and our core businesses continue to benefit from strong market conditions generating robust sales and cash flows.”Lex Greensill’s eponymous financial firm filed for administration in the U.K. following a week of high drama in which key backer Credit Suisse Group AG froze and later started to wind down $10 billion in funds that bought its products. Greensill’s collapse has cast a shadow over Gupta, who relied heavily on the firm to fund his rapid spree of acquisitions of moribund industrial assets.Read also: Greensill, Gupta and the Fragile Tower of Money and MetalGreensill stopped financing GFG at the start of March, according to its court filing. Since then, the filing alleged, GFG has “started to default on its obligations.”Unions are now concerned about the impact on workers at Gupta’s plants. A spokesperson for steelworkers’ union Community said “Sanjeev Gupta needs to tell us exactly what the administration means for Liberty’s U.K. businesses and how he plans to protect jobs.”Signs of stress are emerging in different parts of the Gupta empire. Wyelands Bank, a lender that’s part of GFG Alliance, was forced to return retail deposits at the direction of the Bank of England, which acted over concerns about its exposure to the rest of the group, a person familiar with the matter said last week.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big Short on Treasuries Spreads to Yen as Hedge Funds Pounce

    (Bloomberg) -- Bearishness toward U.S. Treasuries surged to a record last week. That has given traders confidence to take on a new target: the yen.Strategists from London to Tokyo are saying the haven currency’s decline may have just begun, with rising Treasury yields and improving global growth giving traders encouragement to push the yen down toward 110 per dollar. Hedge funds have ramped up bearish bets on the currency to the highest level in a year.“There’s still more scope for U.S. yields to climb so dollar-yen could reach 110 as early as the end of March,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo. “Asset managers are lagging hedge funds in their yen positions, and there’s room for their long yen positions to be unwound.”The yen weakened for a fourth day against the dollar on Monday, slipping back toward a nine-month low set on Friday. The currency has declined against all of its Group-of-10 counterparts this year except for its haven twin, the Swiss franc. The yen last traded weaker than 110 in March 2020 when pandemic-induced market chaos spurred demand for the dollar.Leveraged funds increased net-short positions on Japan’s currency to 12,129 in the week through March 2, up from 789 a week earlier, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Asset managers in contrast, held a net bullish position on the yen at 60,162 contracts in the week to March 3, though that is down from 103,196 at the start of January.“A historical long yen position reduction is now taking place in the real money space,” said Jordan Rochester, currency strategist at Nomura International Plc., who compared the scale of the adjustment to a rout in 2013 that followed then Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s pledge for “unlimited monetary easing.”“Long USD/JPY and USD/CHF are where I’d expect most folks to be looking at here for medium term moves as trade flows and U.S. yields are both working against them,” Rochester said.The yen’s losses may accelerate this week after U.S. 10-year yields climbed to 1.62% Friday, the highest level since February 2020. They were up two basis points at 1.59% on Monday.“The yen is, along with the Swiss franc, taking the brunt of the dollar’s yield-fueled recovery,” Kit Juckes, chief currency strategist at Societe Generale in London, wrote in a note. If 10-year U.S. yields climbed to 2% “without triggering more broad-based risk aversion, I’d expect dollar-yen to get to 110,” he said.Not everyone agrees that the yen is certain to keep weakening.The velocity of the yen’s decline is “getting to be too much, too fast and will inevitably hit a brick wall at some point,” said John Hardy, head of currency strategy at Saxo Bank A/S in Hellerup, Denmark. “A reversal in all yen crosses would prove most climactic if asset markets tank badly and finally trigger a bid into bonds.”(Adds Nomura comment from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Higher-Risk Currencies Could Benefit from COVID Relief Bill

    The potential market moving event this week occurred over the weekend when the U.S. Senate passed a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

  • JD’s Fintech Arm Likely to Withdraw China IPO, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Technology, the fintech unit of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com Inc., is likely to withdraw its application for an initial public offering on Shanghai’s technology-heavy Star Market, the South China Morning Post reported, becoming the latest casualty of China’s wide-ranging crackdown on the country’s sprawling online finance industry.JD Technology, formerly called JD Digits, was renamed after absorbing JD’s artificial intelligence and cloud businesses earlier this year. It is considering withdrawing the listing because of “changing business circumstances” after China halted Ant Group Co.’s massive stock offering in November, the SCMP said, citing two anonymous sources.The company was looking into raising an estimated 20 billion yuan ($3 billion), the report said, and may resubmit a new listing application in the future. JD.com shares dropped 5% in Hong Kong on Monday. A representative for the company couldn’t immediately comment on the report.China’s fintech industry has faced increasingly tighter scrutiny from Beijing since the introduction of new regulations on consumer lending in November which led to the abrupt suspension of Jack Ma’s Ant’s planned $35 billion debut in Hong Kong and Shanghai.The regulatory crackdown forced fintech companies to rethink their IPOs and raise cash to comply with the rules requiring online lending companies to provide 30% of funding for loans. Previously, companies like Ant and Lufax Holding Ltd., the fintech arm of Ping An Insurance Group Co., only kept about 2% of their loans on their books.Read more: China’s Fintech Giants Scramble to Rethink IPOs, Raise Cash (1)Beijing-based JD Technology had filed for a Shanghai IPO in September, but those plans had since been thrown into doubt as the company weighed changes to its plans, Bloomberg News reported. At the end of December, it elevated its chief compliance officer to the role of chief executive to handle the heightened scrutiny.Lufax Holding Ltd., which went public in New York at the end of October, just before Beijing launched its crackdown, had warned investors before its IPO that it planned to increase the proportion of loan risk it bears with lending partners to 20% from 2% because of regulatory trends.Its share price has seen some violent swings since listing and has dropped almost 13% since Feb. 16. It is, however, still trading 12.7% above its IPO price.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SNB Breathes Easy as Franc Drop Rebuts Critics on Two Fronts

    (Bloomberg) -- For Swiss National Bank President Thomas Jordan, the franc’s precipitous drop to a 20-month low against the euro has come at a helpful moment after an open season for attacks on his policies.Just over two weeks ago, his institution endured one of the most stinging critiques of its monetary regime in recent years, as a trio of prominent economists accused officials of not trying hard enough to stoke inflation.That followed a salvo three months earlier from the opposite perspective as the U.S. Treasury under Donald Trump’s former administration branded Switzerland a manipulator, damning its framework for capping currency gains with interventions.Now, after portfolio shifts by global investors positioning for higher inflation sent the franc down 3% within a fortnight, crossing the 1.10 per euro mark, SNB officials suddenly have breathing space on both fronts.With the Swiss economy suffering due to the pandemic, the weaker currency can give growth and inflation a welcome fillip. The franc’s downward momentum also means the central bank doesn’t need to lift a finger in foreign exchange markets, avoiding irritation to the new U.S. administration.“It’s really positive for the SNB, because they don’t need to intervene,” said Alessandro Bee, an economist at UBS Group AG. “Interventions would be a difficult topic when you have to sit down with the Americans.”Big SpenderThe currency drop, triggered by a selloff of haven assets on expectations of a global recovery after the pandemic, is fortuitous for an institution that has spent years and eyewatering sums to rein in the franc and ward off deflation.Yet even with the SNB’s interventions, and the world’s lowest interest rate of -0.75%, price pressures have stayed persistently feeble.That prompted Stefan Gerlach, a former Irish central bank official, who is now at EFG International AG, Yvan Lengwiler of the University of Basel, and Charles Wyplosz of Geneva’s Graduate Institute to call for the SNB to revise their inflation target and adopt a new currency strategy.Their attack last month was one of the most powerful the SNB faced for a while. Officials, who have used aggressive interventions to fight franc gains for more than a decade, responded that they saw no need to overhaul their approach.That policy is what drew the attention of the U.S. Treasury in December, when it designated Switzerland a currency manipulator along with Vietnam.Uncomfortable SNB officials responded with defiance that they won’t stop intervening, though data suggest the intensity of any market activity has diminished of late. The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the central bank -- an early indicator for foreign exchange purchases -- declined last week.Policy makers will probably reiterate their intervention pledge, along with their commitment to negative rates, at the March 25 monetary policy decision.How or when the Swiss can resolve the disagreement is unclear. Even at a level of around 1.11 per euro, economists still consider the franc strong. It traded at 1.10878 per euro as of 11:09 a.m. in London on Monday.Standard Chartered strategists expect the franc to drop to 1.1450 per euro in the third quarter before reversing again. “The recent move higher in EUR-CHF has legs,” they wrote in a report.Whether any drop can generate sustained price growth remains to be seen. With inflation negative for more than a year, and paltry wage growth, pressure may remain on the SNB to follow counterparts such as the European Central Bank with a strategy rethink.“They need to conduct a review; Is right now the right moment? I’m not sure,” said Banque Pictet & Cie SA economist Nadia Gharbi. “I think they’ll cross their fingers and hope the franc doesn’t appreciate again.”(Updates with franc in 14th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Atari Setting Up Crypto Casino to Tap Into Nostalgia and NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Entertainment software company Atari SA plans to start an online casino next month, the latest step in Chief Executive Officer Frederic Chesnais’s effort to revitalize the firm.The casino, developed in partnership with Decentral Games on the Ethereum blockchain, will include Atari-themed games and Atari non-fungible tokens (NFTs), which can be leveraged to earn more digital currency. The companies expect to see bets of $150 million in 2021 and $400 million over two years, according to their joint statement.The collaboration “can move the Atari gaming experience onto the blockchain,” Chesnais said.Casinos on the blockchain have attracted a mix of skepticism and enthusiasm, with crypto fans seeing them as the future of gambling and conducting hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on networks like Justin Sun’s Tron. NFTs have risen to wider popularity in recent months as an alternative investment vehicle, marking pieces of digital art as unique and trading on the expectation that enforced scarcity will make them more valuable over time.Read more: The NFT Phenomenon Is for Real: Leonid BershidskyChesnais has been trying to make Atari more modern and relevant, including previous cryptocurrency-related forays. Atari’s predecessor companies raised a whole generation of gamers with arcade and home titles like Asteroids and Pong in the 1970s and 1980s, but the firm has long been sidelined by stronger, bigger rivals.Decentral Games is backed by Digital Currency Group, whose main subsidiary Grayscale Investments LLC manages the largest traded Bitcoin fund.(Updates with additional details from announcement)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil settles lower, shrugs off Saudi attack after climbing above $70/bbl

    Oil prices settled lower on Monday, retreating from a session peak above $70 a barrel after attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia lifted prices that high for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of the Saudi oil industry on Sunday, including a Saudi Aramco facility at Ras Tanura vital to petroleum exports. "The situation evaporated when it became obvious that there was no damage to the largest oil facility in the world," said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

  • Zoom Founder Eric Yuan Transfers $6 Billion Worth of Shares

    (Bloomberg) -- Eric Yuan, chief executive officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., donated more than a third of his stake in the company, filings show.Yuan gifted almost 18 million shares of the conferencing-technology firm last week. The filings didn’t specify the recipient of the stock, which was owned by a Grantor Retained Annuity Trust, or GRAT, for which Yuan is a trustee.The shares were valued at about $6 billion, based on Friday’s closing price.The distributions are consistent with the Yuans’ “typical estate planning practices,” a Zoom spokesman said in a statement.Yuan, 51, joins other members of the world’s mega-rich who’ve been transferring stock recently -- including Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, who last month gave some of his Zoom holding to his businessman son Richard. Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been donating shares of Amazon.com Inc. in support of a $10 billion pledge made last year to combat climate change.Pandemic SurgeYuan became one of the world’s wealthiest people as demand for Zoom’s main product skyrocketed during the pandemic. The stock surged almost 400% last year, but has dipped 7.8% in 2021.He’s the world’s 130th-richest person with a pre-transfer net worth of $15.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a $9.2 billion increase since last March. The company has also brought huge gains to other shareholders, including Tiger Global Management’s Chase Coleman and Taiwanese investor Samuel Chen. Li’s Zoom stake now represents almost one-fifth of his net worth. Born in China, Yuan was refused a U.S. visa eight times before finally prevailing and moving to Silicon Valley. An early employee of rival video-conferencing group WebEx Communications, he founded Zoom in 2011, inspired in part by the challenges of maintaining a long-distance relationship when he was in college.The Wall Street Journal reported the share transfer earlier Monday.(Adds that Li Ka-shing cut his Zoom holding in fifth paragraph, details about the stake in seventh)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The new stimulus checks: What's still ahead, before you can get your money?

    And will you even get a payment this time, under the new limits the president agreed to?

  • U.S. Government to Sell 0.7501 Bitcoin Worth $38,000 at Current Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked away among the Ford, Dodge and Chevy sedans, the 12,000-gallon storage container and the inoperable Caterpillar tractor being auctioned off by the U.S. government is an unusual item: 0.7501 of a Bitcoin.The U.S. General Services Administration typically uses its auctions to sell surplus federal equipment to the general public. With lot 4KQSCI21105001, which goes up for auction in a week, the government is offering an amount of Bitcoin worth about $38,000 at Monday’s price.The government doesn’t say where its surplus digital currency came from. And while it’s a far cry from the 30,000 Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 after they were seized from the Silk Road marketplace, the GSA auction is one more indication of how Bitcoin is becoming more and more mainstream.On Wall Street, too, there is a newfound openness to the world’s most valuable digital currency: Custody banking giant Bank of New York Mellon Corp. said it will hold, transfer and issue digital currencies, while Mastercard Inc. announced plans to let cardholders transact in certain cryptocurrencies on its network. A Morgan Stanley unit known for picking growth stocks is considering adding Bitcoin to its possible bets and, last week, a person close to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the bank plans to reopen a trading desk for cryptocurrencies.The Bitcoins auctioned off by the U.S. Marshals Service in 2014 were estimated at the time to be worth about $19 million, though the winning bid -- by venture capitalist Tim Draper -- wasn’t disclosed. Those coins would be worth $1.5 billion today as the cryptocurrency’s price has skyrocketed to almost $51,000.The GSA auction is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC Entertainment stock soars after price target doubled at Wedbush

    Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. soared Monday, as the "meme" stock's bounce from last month's plunge continued, after Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter doubled his price target ahead of the company's earnings report, citing an increasing optimism over the post-pandemic environment.

  • FX Weekly March 7

    Commentary last week reported currency pairs EUR/USD 1.2061, AUD/USD 0.7657 and USD/CAD 1.2783 were located in crucial positions to determine much lower on a break or hold and travel higher. EUR/USD broke and traded 169 pips lower to 1.1892.

  • How you can lose out on a $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes right now

    It's true: Hurrying with your tax return could put your relief money at risk.

  • Tech stocks are under pressure. Don’t buy the dip, sell the bounces, strategist says

    The U.S. Senate finally passed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill over the weekend and stocks are broadly moving higher at the start of the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury (BX:TMUBMUSD10Y) up 64 basis points this year through Friday, rose 2 basis points to 1.589% on Monday. After its biggest intraday comeback in a year at the end of last week, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP) was 0.9% down into afternoon trading after a volatile morning.

  • Bitcoin’s 2021 Returns Destroy Everything on Wall Street, Goldman Sachs Says

    Goldman Sachs didn't start ranking bitcoin versus global assets until late January, but its year-to-date return is double the next-closest competitor.

  • What Is The DXY Index?

    The US dollar is the most widely used and recognized currency worldwide. Central banks and governments hold US dollars as the primary exchange asset of their foreign exchange reserves. The dollar is the world’s reserve currency.