India's Prepaid Card Market Will Grow to USD 375+ Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 20.15%

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Indian Prepaid Card Market

Indian Prepaid Card Market
Indian Prepaid Card Market

Dublin, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Prepaid Card Market (2022-2027) by Services, Card Type, End-User, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

India's Prepaid Card Market is estimated to be USD 149.85 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 375.21 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.15%.

Market Segmentation

  • India's Prepaid Card Market is segmented based on Services, Card Type, and End-User.

  • Services, the market is classified into General Purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Cards, Government Benefit/ Disbursement card, Incentive/Payroll Card, and Others.

  • Card Type, the market is classified into Closed Loop Prepaid Card and Open Loop Prepaid Card.

  • End-User, the market is classified into Retail Establishments, Corporate, Government/Public Sector, Financial Institutions, and Others.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are - American Express Company, Brink's Incorporated, Total System Services, Inc, Travelex Group Limited, Visa, Inc., RuPay, etc.

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for India's Prepaid Card Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The analyst analyses India's Prepaid Card Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

  • The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of India's Prepaid Card Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

  • The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

  • The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

  • The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

  • The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size, Segmentations and Outlook

4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Prepaid Card Adoption Among Millennials and Contract Workers
4.1.2 Rise in Demand for Cash Alternatives
4.1.3 Increase in Awareness And Ease-Of-Access to Prepaid Cards
4.1.4 Large Number of Internet Users and Boom in the E-Commerce Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Strict Assessment by The Banks Before Providing Prepaid Cards
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Growth of Unbanked and Underbanked Population
4.3.2 Increase in Virtual Prepaid Cards
4.3.3 Prepaid-as-a-Service White Label Solutions on the Rise
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Concern to Fraudulent Attacks

5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis

6 India's Prepaid Card Market, By Services
6.1 Introduction
6.2 General Purpose Reloadable Card
6.3 Gift Cards
6.4 Government Benefit/Disbursement card
6.5 Incentive/Payroll Card
6.6 Others

7 India's Prepaid Card Market, By Card Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Closed Loop Prepaid Card
7.3 Open Loop Prepaid Card

8 India's Prepaid Card Market, By End-User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Retail Establishments
8.3 Corporate
8.4 Government/Public Sector
8.5 Financial Institutions
8.6 Others

9 Competitive Landscape
9.1 Competitive Quadrant
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Strategic Initiatives
9.3.1 M&A and Investments
9.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements

10 Company Profiles

  • American Express Company

  • Brink's Incorporated

  • Edenred S.A.

  • Mastercard

  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.

  • Total System Services, Inc

  • Travelex Group Limited

  • Visa, Inc.

  • RuPay



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8m9h23

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


