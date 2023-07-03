India's Reliance Jio to launch $12 internet-enabled phones

A man walks across the LED board showing the logo of Jio at the ongoing India Mobile Congress 2022, at Pragati Maidan, in New Delhi

(Reuters) -Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, the telecom arm of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd said on Monday it would launch a new internet-enabled phone priced at 999 rupees ($12.19) to boost digital adoption among entry level mobile phone users in the country.

"There are still 250 million mobile phone users in India who remain 'trapped' in the 2G era, ... at a time when the world stands at the cusp of a 5G revolution," Chairman Akash Ambani said in a statement.

The beta trial for the first 1 million so-called Jio Bharat phones will begin on July 7, Reliance Jio said.

($1 = 81.9510 Indian rupees)

