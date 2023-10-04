India's Reliance unveils swappable, multipurpose batteries for EVs

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Reliance Industries is pictured in a stall at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show at Gandhinagar

By Arpan Chaturvedi and Aditi Shah

GREATER NOIDA, India (Reuters) -Indian oil refining giant Reliance Industries showcased its swappable and multipurpose battery storage technology for electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday, as it makes a big push on clean energy.

Reliance, led by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, displayed removable and swappable batteries for EVs that can also be used to power household appliances through an inverter at a renewable energy exhibition.

The idea is that a person can use one battery for mobility as well as for powering appliances at home, company executives at the event said, requesting not to be quoted as they are not authorized to speak with media.

The batteries can be swapped at Reliance's battery swap stations or re-charged by households using rooftop solar panels, which also it plans to sell, the executives added. The executives did not clarify when the company planned to start selling these batteries.

Development of battery storage solutions is a part of Reliance's bigger $10 billion green push towards clean energy projects. The company aims to cut dependence on its mainstay oil-to-chemical business and be net zero carbon by 2035.

The company acquired two battery companies for about $200 million in 2021 and 2022, respectively -- UK-based Faradion that makes sodium-ion batteries, and Lithium Werks, that produces lithium iron phosphate (LFP)batteries. Reliance displayed LFP chemistry based battery at the exhibition.

A company presentation at the event showed it is also working on customizable batteries for business and individual usage, intelligent swap stations and integrated charging networks. Reliance doesn't plan to get in to EV manufacturing but will partner with EV makers, the presentation showed.

Reliance won an incentive last year to set up a 5 gigawatt hours (GWh) battery manufacturing facility under India's $2.4 billion programme that aims to boost local battery cell production.

Story continues

The factory will be set up by 2026 and will make batteries and containerised energy storage solutions.

Clean auto technology is central to India's strategy of cutting pollution in major cities and reaching its broader climate goals. Electric vehicles currently make up a fraction of total sales in India mainly due to their high price as the batteries are imported, and a lack of charging infrastructure.

The government is trying to encourage swappable batteries to bring down costs and promote wider adoption of EVs.

(Reporting by Arpan Chaturvedi, Aditi Shah; Writing by Dhwani Pandya; Editing by Kim Coghill)