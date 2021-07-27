India's ShareChat valued at $2.88 billion in $145 million fundraise

Indian social media platform ShareChat said on Tuesday it has raised an additional $145 million and is now valued at nearly $3 billion, months after it secured $502 million at a valuation of $2.1 billion.

Temasek and Moore Strategic Ventures led the new tranche of investment while Mirae-Naver Asia Growth fund participated in the new financing round (Series F), the Bangalore-based startup said. TechCrunch reported earlier this month that six-year-old ShareChat was in talks to raise at around $2.8 billion valuation.

"This additional investment for Series F is a validation of our market leadership and a reflection of investor trust in our execution capabilities. We are immensely proud of what we have been able to achieve with Moj and ShareChat in the last 12 months," said Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and chief executive of video app Moj and ShareChat.

"We have been very fortunate to attract a bunch of very high quality names in our series F and the list just got longer with Temasek, MSV and Mirae-Naver joining hands with us."

In a recent interview with TechCrunch, Sachdeva said the short video app Moj, which the startup launched last year immediately after New Delhi banned TikTok, is the fastest growing product within the company and he expects it to be bigger that ShareChat one day.

This is a developing story. More to follow...