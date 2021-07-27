U.S. markets open in 8 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,405.25
    -9.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,956.00
    -78.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,094.00
    -23.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,204.90
    -8.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.12
    +0.21 (+0.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.50
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    -0.12 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.58
    +0.38 (+2.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2210
    -0.1540 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,147.84
    -1,252.79 (-3.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.74
    -35.74 (-3.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.43
    -2.15 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,970.57
    +137.28 (+0.49%)
     

India's ShareChat valued at $2.88 billion in $145 million fundraise

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Indian social media platform ShareChat said on Tuesday it has raised an additional $145 million and is now valued at nearly $3 billion, months after it secured $502 million at a valuation of $2.1 billion.

Temasek and Moore Strategic Ventures led the new tranche of investment while Mirae-Naver Asia Growth fund participated in the new financing round (Series F), the Bangalore-based startup said. TechCrunch reported earlier this month that six-year-old ShareChat was in talks to raise at around $2.8 billion valuation.

"This additional investment for Series F is a validation of our market leadership and a reflection of investor trust in our execution capabilities. We are immensely proud of what we have been able to achieve with Moj and ShareChat in the last 12 months," said Ankush Sachdeva, co-founder and chief executive of video app Moj and ShareChat.

"We have been very fortunate to attract a bunch of very high quality names in our series F and the list just got longer with Temasek, MSV and Mirae-Naver joining hands with us."

In a recent interview with TechCrunch, Sachdeva said the short video app Moj, which the startup launched last year immediately after New Delhi banned TikTok, is the fastest growing product within the company and he expects it to be bigger that ShareChat one day.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Motors Shares Rise 11% in First Trading Day After SPAC Merger

    The electric-vehicle startup is the latest company in the sector to consummate a blank-check merger.

  • Big losses ahead for markets? Jeremy Grantham’s terrifying new forecasts

    It shows about the worst medium-term forecasts on record for pretty much all the assets most of us own in our retirement accounts. If they happen, they’ll mean your SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and Vanguard S&P 500 Trust (VOO) and Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) lose about half their value, in inflation-adjusted terms, by 2028.

  • Why Moderna Stock Slipped Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) slipped 3.7% on Monday as of the market close. The decline appeared to be related to a report in The New York Times that said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requested that COVID-19 vaccine makers expand their clinical trials for children between the ages of five to 11 before seeking emergency use authorization (EUA).

  • China Crackdown Rocks Investors: ‘Everybody’s in the Crosshairs’

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing’s clampdown on the booming private education industry has shocked even some of the most seasoned China watchers, prompting a rethink of how far Xi Jinping’s Communist Party is willing to go as it tightens its grip on the world’s second-largest economy.The crash in tutoring stocks that began on Friday spread this week across the tech sector and beyond, after authorities confirmed reports they would ban a swathe of the education industry from making profits. It’s the governm

  • Why Chinese Tech Stocks Were Plunging Again Today

    News that the government was suffocating the Chinese education sector weighed on tech stocks as well.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy After 4-To-1 Stock Split?

    Nvidia chips power a future of self-driving cars and cloud gaming, while the global semiconductor market is in a supply crunch. Is Nvidia stock a good buy now?

  • These beat up stocks are poised for a big rally: Goldman Sachs

    COVID-19 Delta variant concerns are overblown when it comes to the stock market and these stocks are now buys, Goldman Sachs says.

  • China’s Crackdown Stocks Extend Declines Into a Third Day

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese shares in the crosshairs of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown extended their sharp selloff into a third day Tuesday.Technology and education shares retreated once again while property stocks also fell. Tencent Holdings Ltd. slumped over 6%, after the company’s music arm gave up exclusive streaming rights and was hit with fines. Meituan fell as much as 13% after its record 14% decline on Monday.Read More: China’s crackdown rocks investors, with losses in Chinese tech and educa

  • Tesla Earnings Beat But Musk Warns On Chips, Semi Delayed; FSD Subscription 'Debatable'

    Tesla topped Q2 views but CEO Elon Musk warned the chip shortage hitting the auto industry remains serious.

  • China Stocks Tumble in ‘Panic Selling’ Amid Broad Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in Chinese private education companies sent shockwaves through the equity market Monday, as investors scrambled to price in the growing risks from an intensifying crackdown by Beijing on some of the nation’s industries.Stocks slumped on the mainland and in Hong Kong, with the benchmark CSI 300 Index dropping 3.2% and the Hang Seng Index tumbling 4.1%, the most since May last year. Steep losses in education stocks in the wake of a sweeping overhaul spilled over into other

  • Dow Jones Futures: Tesla Earnings Beat, While Apple Leads 4 Tech Giants Set To Report

    Dow Jones futures were in focus Monday, as Tesla stock jumped on earnings late. Apple leads four tech giants reporting earnings on Tuesday.

  • Microsoft Q4 earnings preview: Analysts expect a big cloud win

    Microsoft is set to report its Q4 2021 earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid China Crackdowns

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    When a stock’s price falls into the doldrums, it’s tempting to just avoid those shares. After all, rock bottom prices usually happen for a reason, and those reasons are usually not good for the stock’s prospects. But there are times – more frequent than most would guess – that this common wisdom runs counter to the facts. Because the fact is, many fundamentally sound stocks can and do see periods of falling share price. Maybe there was change in company leadership, or a hyped product failed to m

  • 10 Best Bank Dividend Stocks

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best bank dividend stocks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the banking and financials sector, you can go directly to the 5 Best Bank Dividend Stocks. According to the Wall Street Journal, as of May 2021 investors have begun going on a […]

  • 10 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most-shorted stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets is paying attention to. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Most-Shorted Stocks Reddit’s WallStreetBets Is Paying Attention To. Reddit forum WallStreetBets, with a user base of well over 10.7 million and growing, rose to […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist If the Market Crashes

    There's also something else that I'm convinced about: Buying certain dividend stocks when the market crashes is a smart idea. You can lock in fantastic yields when you invest in the right dividend stocks that are trading at low prices. What are the best stocks to scoop up during a major market meltdown?

  • Ahead of Tesla results, Cathie Wood says Wall Street’s valuing it all wrong

    Our call of the day comes as investors wait for electric-vehicle giant Tesla to report later. Wall Street doesn't get it, says ARK's Cathie Wood.

  • China Education Tycoon Loses $15 Billion as Shares Tumble

    (Bloomberg) -- Larry Chen, the former school teacher who became one of the world’s richest people, has lost his billionaire status as China cracks down on its private education sector.Chen, the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Gaotu Techedu Inc., is now worth $235 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, after shares in his online-tutoring firm have plunged about 70% in New York trading since Friday following reports of the regulatory overhaul.On Saturday, China re

  • Bitcoin Tumbles After Reaching $40,000 on Amazon Speculations

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin fell below $37,000 after briefly surpassing $40,000 following Amazon.com Inc.’s denial that its job posting for a digital currency executive meant that it will accept the token for payments this year.Earlier Monday, the job posting from the retail giant seeking an executive to develop the company’s “digital currency and blockchain strategy” had stirred questions among analysts over whether the move could eventually lead to Amazon accepting Bitcoin as a method of payment. S