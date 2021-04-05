U.S. markets close in 6 hours 28 minutes

India's Swiggy nears $5 billion valuation in new $800 million fundraise

Manish Singh
·3 min read

Swiggy has raised about $800 million in a new financing round, the Indian food delivery startup told employees on Monday, as it looks to expand its business in the country quarters after the startup cut its workforce to navigate the pandemic.

In an email to employees, first reported by Times of India journalist Digbijay Mishra, Swiggy co-founder and chief executive Sriharsha Majety said the startup had raised $800 million from new investors including Falcon Edge Capital, Goldman Sachs, Think Capital, Amansa Capital, and Carmignac, and existing investors Prosus and Accel.

"This fundraise gives us a lot more firepower than the planned investments for our current business lines. Given our unfettered ambition though, we will continue to seed/experiment new offerings for the future that may be ready for investment later. We will just need to now relentlessly invent and execute over the next few years to build an enduring iconic company out of India," wrote Majety in the email obtained by TechCrunch.

Majety didn't disclose the new valuation of Swiggy, but said the new financing round was "heavily subscribed given the very positive investor sentiments towards Swiggy." According to a person familiar with the matter, the new round valued Swiggy at over $4.8 billion. The startup has now raised about $2.2 billion to date.

Swiggy had raised $157 million last year at about $3.7 billion valuation. That investment is not part of the new round, a person familiar with the matter told TechCrunch.

He said the long-term goal for the startup, which competes with heavily-backed Zomato and new entrant Amazon, is to serve 500 million users in the next 10-15 years, pointing to Chinese tech giant Meituan, which had 500 million transacting users last year.

"We're coming out of a very hard phase during the last year given Covid and have weathered the storm, but everything we do from here on needs to maximise the chances of our succeeding in the long-term," wrote Majety.

Monday's reveal comes amid Zomato raising $910 million in recent months as the Gurgaon-headquartered firm prepares for an IPO this year. The last tranche of investment valued Zomato at $5.4 billion.

A third player, Amazon, has also entered the food delivery market in India last year, though its operations are still limited to parts of Bangalore. At stake is India’s food delivery market, which analysts at Bernstein expect to balloon to be worth $12 billion by 2022, they wrote in a report to clients earlier this year. Zomato currently leads the market with about 50% market share, Bernstein analysts wrote.

“We find the food-tech industry in India to be well positioned to sustained growth with improving unit economics. Take-rates are one of the highest in India at 20-25% and consumer traction is increasing. Market is largely a duopoly between Zomato and Swiggy with 80%+ share,” wrote analysts at Bank of America in a recent report, reviewed by TechCrunch.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

    (Bloomberg) -- Bangalore-based social commerce startup Meesho Inc. has raised $300 million in new funding led by SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund 2, valuing the startup at $2.1 billion.Existing investors like Prosus Ventures and Facebook Inc. also participated in the fresh investment round, which adds a new member to a growing coterie of Indian unicorns, or startups valued at more than a billion dollars. Meesho, which operates an online sales platform for micro, small and medium businesses across India, will use the funds to “strengthen its talent pool” across all areas, including technology, product and business.“SoftBank has always been excited to back founders that provide unique solutions for the local market,” said Munish Varma, managing partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers. “By using the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning, Meesho has created a platform for many small business owners to sell to the next cohort of internet users.”SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has consistently stressed the transformative potential of AI to drive innovation and business opportunity. His second Vision Fund was in doubt a year ago amid losses at its predecessor from investments in the likes of WeWork and Uber Technologies Inc., but improvements among the firm’s portfolio companies since then have provided him with the confidence and capital to resume investing aggressively in developing startups.Meesho serves over 13 million individual entrepreneurs in helping them start online businesses. The software developer has delivered orders from more than 100,000 registered suppliers to over 4,800 cities, pursuing a strategy of taking e-commerce to smaller cities and towns beyond the metropolitan areas already covered by the large online retailers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Meesho said on Monday it has raised $300 million in a new financing round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 as the Indian social commerce startup works to become the "single ecosystem that will enable all small businesses to succeed online." The new round -- a Series E -- gives the five-year-old startup a valuation of $2.1 billion, up from about $600 million - $700 million in the 2019 Series D investment. The Indian startup, which has raised about $490 million to date, said existing investors Facebook, Prosus Ventures, Shunwei Capital, Venture Highway, and Knollwood Investment also participated in the new round.

  • Byju’s Buys Blackstone-Backed Offline Test Prep Firm Aakash

    (Bloomberg) -- Byju’s, India’s dominant edtech startup, is acquiring offline test prep leader Aakash Educational Services to accelerate offline growth, it said in a statement on Monday.The deal is valued at about $1 billion, said people familiar with the details, asking not to be identified. India’s online edtech leader will combine forces with the three-decade-old, Blackstone Group Inc.-backed Aakash in a deal that involves about $600 million in cash and the remainder in stock, according to the people.Read more: Byju’s to Pay $1 Billion for Blackstone-Backed Indian Tutor“As 12 months of the pandemic have shown, there’s a clear need to disrupt education by combining offline with online, which has low single-digit penetration,” said founder and chief executive officer Byju Raveendran. “The future of learning is hybrid, and bringing students to a nearby offline center provides rigor, intensity and human touch,” he said via a Zoom call to announce the acquisition.Blackstone, which invested 13.5 billion rupees ($184 million) for a 37.5% stake in Aakash in 2019, is cashing out partly but remains invested in the merged entity, Aakash Managing Director Aakash Chaudhry said in the video conference. The private equity firm and Aakash’s founders will now become shareholders of Byju’s, the startup said in its release.“The next 30 years is going to be very different, we will aggressively invest with a focus on the student,” said Chaudhry, whose father JC Chaudhry set up the firm 33 years ago. “It’ll serve as a great example of what can happen by merging offline with online.”Aakash has more than 215 test prep centers, which coach 250,000 high-schoolers and prepare them for the ultra-competitive exams to enter India’s top engineering and medical schools. Chaudhry said the centers were in the bigger cities but the combined force would start targeting the country’s smaller cities and towns.Bangalore-based Byju’s, started by former teacher Byju Raveendran and the son of educators, has over 80 million students on its app, of which 5.5 million pay annual subscriptions. In the six months of the lockdown, the startup backed by global investors like Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative, Naspers and Lightspeed Venture Partners, added 45 million new students and has a renewal rate of 86%.The app caters to students in grades K-12 using visuals and videos to teach concepts in Math, Science and the Humanities. It has been on an acquisition spree recently, snapping up smaller startups such as WhiteHat Jr, the coding platform for school goers.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    What happened Shares of Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ: KNDI) dipped 11.7% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company announced new product lines in the month, but it sold off in conjunction with a broader pullback of valuations for companies in the EV space.

  • FinanZero, Brazil’s free online credit marketplace, raises $7M

    FinanZero, a Brazilian online credit marketplace, announced today that it has closed a $7 million round of funding - its fourth since it launched in 2016 was founded in 2016. The real-time online loan broker allows people to apply for a personal loan, a car equity loan, or a home equity loan for free and receive an answer in minutes. FinanZero is based in Brazil’s financial capital, Sao Paulo, and has 52 employees.

  • Japan's central bank kicks off experiments on issuing digital currency

    The Bank of Japan (BOJ) began experiments on Monday to study the feasibility of issuing its own digital currency, joining efforts by other central banks that are aiming to match the innovation in the field achieved by the private sector. The first phase of experiments, to be carried out until March 2022, will focus on testing the technical feasibility of issuing, distributing and redeeming a central bank digital currency (CBDC), the BOJ said in a statement.

  • Tesla Stock Is Jumping, GameStop Is Sliding, and the Stock Market Is Riding the Strong Jobs Report Higher

    STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG Stocks were rising Monday morning as the market reacts to Friday’s strong jobs report. Tesla stock was rising, while (GME) was falling. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 227 points, or 0.

  • Dow Jones Today, Futures Climb On Payrolls Boost; Small Caps Rocket, Tesla Heads EV Rally

    Tesla surged on Q1 deliveries as March payrolls boosted stock futures and Boeing climbed in a buy range on the Dow.

  • SoftBank to Lead $1.2 Billion Investment in Invitae, Reports Dow Jones

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. led an investment of $1.15 billion in genetic-testing company Invitae Corp. to help expand the use of its platform.The funding will be in the form of convertible debt, Invitae said in a statement Monday. The convertible senior notes due in 2028 will have an initial conversion price of $43.18 per share, a 20% premium to the company’s trailing volume-weighted five-day average price as of April 1, according to the company. San Francisco-based Invitae’s shares have tripled in the past 12 months and closed Thursday at $39.19 in U.S. trading, pushing its market valuation to $7.7 billion.“With the support of our long-term shareholders, we’re creating the platform to support the routine use of genetics in mainstream medicine to result in better healthcare for everyone,” said Sean George, co-founder and chief executive officer.SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son has been expanding his investments in publicly traded companies in recent months, including in Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. Bloomberg News reported in February that the Japanese-based company planned to spend billions of dollars investing in the biotech and health-care sector. The Invitae investment was made through SoftBank’s asset management group, SB Management, which earlier this year also took a stake of about 6% in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., a DNA-sequencing company. As of Dec. 31, SoftBank’s public holdings also included 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. and AbCellera Biologics Inc.Son had previously set up a $100 billion Vision Fund to invest in private startups, making bets on companies such as Didi Chuxing and DoorDash Inc.While SB Northstar was forced to wind down controversial derivative positions in big tech companies after a backlash from investors, it has taken equity stakes in a variety of other businesses. It recently invested in Norway-based education software provider Kahoot! AS, and bought one-tenth of Swedish cloud-based platform provider Sinch AB.Widely followed investor Catherine Wood is the biggest holder of Invitae shares through her exchange-traded fund Ark Innovation ETF, which owns about 14%, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Wood told CNBC earlier this month that Invitae is one of the fund’s most under appreciated holdings.Invitae offers genetic testing for a range of diseases, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric genetics, as well as reproductive health in the U.S. and abroad. Invitae also announced Monday that it is buying Genosity Inc., a company that offers software and laboratory solutions, for $200 million.J. Wood Capital Advisors LLC and Perella Weinberg Partners LP acted as financial advisors and J.P. Morgan acted as placement agent to Invitae on the transaction.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Sunday said Taiwan's peace and stability is key to the region and that Japan will cooperate with the United States to calm rising tensions between China and Taiwan. Suga is set to meet with President Joe Biden in Washington next week, the U.S. leader’s first in-person summit since taking office in January. Tokyo considers its U.S. alliance to be the cornerstone of its diplomatic and security policies, and is eager to develop close relations with the new U.S. administration.

  • Pandemic relief has worked fairly well but missed some people, Minneapolis Fed researchers say

    The coronavirus pandemic was unprecedented in how quickly and deeply it damaged the U.S. economy, as well as in how significantly the federal government responded. The $5 trillion in COVID-19 relief spending lawmakers have passed in the last year has far eclipsed how much they doled out during the Great Recession and in previous downturns. So how effective has all this aid been so far? ...

  • How the Fed took control of the economy

    To brace the U.S. economy and stave off another Great Depression, the Federal Reserve has taken control of it through unprecedented intervention — manipulating market prices, controlling rates and propping up companies on a previously unimaginable scale.Why it matters: The U.S. is a market-run, capitalist economy. But the market is ostensibly now governed by an unelected and largely independent group of technocrats that directs it by creating ridiculous sums of money to buy assets.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Even with this control, the Fed has by its own admission failed to fully reach its goals — stable prices and maximum employment.How it works: The Fed steadied the economy by setting interest rates near 0%, and buying so many bonds in the open market that it now boasts a $7.7 trillion balance sheet. The hope is that companies will hire more workers, but that's no longer how the economy works, notes Columbia University professor and Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz.Rather than hiring, companies buy back their stock and invest in technology designed to replace workers."We’ve been through a period where low-interest rates have not stimulated the economy very much and where disproportionately [companies' increased profits] go into automation, killing jobs, not creating jobs," Stiglitz tells Axios. "At a zero interest rate the cost you focus on is the cost of labor, because that’s your only cost. Whereas if the cost of capital goes up relative to the cost of labor you get a more balanced kind of innovation and investment."Yes, but: Many argue the Fed was forced into this position and the extraordinary economic intervention is its attempt to make up for a new world of slowing growth, growing debt, an aging population and a dysfunctional Congress. What happened: To battle the coronavirus pandemic, the Fed announced on March 23, 2020, that it would buy an unlimited amount of U.S. government bonds and mortgage-backed securities; purchase corporate bonds, including debt with a "junk" credit rating; and even provide financing directly to individual companies.Take it to the street: "Why does the Fed have outsized influence on financial prices? Because it’s shown itself willing to act," Vincent Reinhart, who spent 20 years as an economist at the Fed, tells Axios. "If something really bad happens, [Fed chair Jerome] Powell is stepping in.""The lunchtime bully doesn’t enforce order on the school playground by beating everybody up, they just have to beat one or two kids up," Reinhart, now chief economist at Mellon, adds.The intrigue: Knowing that asset prices can fall only so far before the Fed will act encourages market participants to buy at any level. It also has essentially destroyed the ability of the market to determine companies' value, Scott Minerd, CIO of Guggenheim Partners and an adviser to the New York Fed, told me in the midst of the crisis."The definition of market prices is whatever the Fed says it will be." The resultsThe combination of low-interest rates and inflated asset prices discourages saving and encourages risk-taking, empowering a wave of speculative investments.The effects can be seen in the rise of Bitcoin (hailed as a savings asset that the Fed can't manipulate), the frenzy in "meme stocks" like GameStop, and the rise of the stock market to record highs even as the economy had its largest contraction since 1946.The Fed's policies also allowed big companies to issue record amounts of debt at record low levels, keeping many of them in business and able to run essential functions.But that privilege also has extended to unprofitable "zombie" companies — those without enough revenue to pay off their current monthly debt obligations — and kept new and vibrant firms from disrupting inefficient ones.Where it stands: The benefits of this extreme action are supposed to reach everyday Americans but are largely resulting in a bonanza for the wealthy (just under 90% of stocks are held by the top 10% of U.S. households and homeownership rates skew significantly toward older, wealthier white Americans) and large corporations.More than a year after the Fed launched its market onslaught there are still 8.4 million fewer Americans employed than before the pandemic, food insecurity has increased and poverty rates remain elevated.America's billionaires, on the other hand, have seen their fortunes grow by nearly $1.5 trillion.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Dollar Keeps Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Wary of Emerging Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market investors reeling from last month’s losses head into the first full week of April bracing for more pain driven by higher U.S. Treasury yields and a stronger dollar.Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday prompted traders to price in an earlier start to Federal Reserve interest-rate increases. That’s fueling concern the higher returns offered for risk-free investments in the world’s largest economy may drive even more money away from emerging markets. Demand for developing-nation assets waned in March, with flows to equity funds falling to less than a third of the levels seen in February and bond funds seeing outflows, according to EPFR Global data.Morgan Stanley is staying bearish on emerging-market currencies, saying the slow pace of vaccine rollouts in many developing economies is threatening to ensure growth will lag behind the U.S. Meantime, Citigroup Inc. expects higher U.S. yields and a resilient dollar to put further pressure on the asset class in the coming months.“This quarter can be big for the dollar and not necessarily amazing for emerging markets,” said Luis Costa, Citigroup’s London-based head of CEEMEA strategy. “We don’t believe the U.S. curve is pretty much done adjusting. Between now and June/July, we could see a further leg higher here in yields.”Listen: EM Weekly Podcast: Reflation Theme Overhang; Policy DecisionsDeveloping-nation currencies and bonds posted their first quarterly decline in a year in the three months ending March 31, while the dollar approached its strongest level since November. Stocks slid for the first month since September, paring their gains for the quarter.Investors will turn their attention this week to inflation data across emerging markets as they seek clues on the path for monetary policy after Turkey, Russia and Brazil raised borrowing costs last month.Price PressuresTurkey’s inflation accelerated as expected to an annual 16.2% in March, up from 15.6% the previous month. That leaves the new central bank chief little room to enact the interest-rate cuts that would mollify President Recep Tayyip ErdoganCentral bank Governor Sahap Kavcioglu signaled last week he wouldn’t stray from his predecessor’s hawkish policiesRussia’s inflation probably accelerated to 5.8% in March, when the central bank raised interest rates in an effort to combat the effects of ruble weakness and rising food pricesThe ruble was the worst-performing emerging-market currency last week amid concerns over U.S. sanctionsColombian inflation data, scheduled for Monday, may show a slowdown in March and push traders to trim odds of a tightening cycle starting this yearWhile Chile’s March inflation figures on Thursday may flag an increase from a month prior, investors will be more focused on what a renewed lockdown in the nation’s capital means for a recoveryChile’s vaccine rollout has been the quickest in the region, yet peso bulls are eyeing near-term risk as Covid cases reach record levelsMexico will release both March CPI data and central bank meeting minutes Thursday, offering clues on the monetary authority’s plansData-dependent policy makers kept the key rate at 4% in March given an uptick in consumer prices. Industrial production figures for February are set to be posted FridayThailand on Monday reported consumer prices fell 0.08% in March from a year ago. The Philippines, Taiwan and China are due to report similar data on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, respectivelyChina’s producer price index probably rose to the highest in more than two years last month, according to economists. Quickening price growth is raising concern the country will export inflation globally given its role as manufacturer to the worldPhilippine inflation is expected to remain above the central bank’s 2% to 4% target band for a third month due to rising food prices. The peso has fallen 1% this yearCentral Banks on HoldIndia’s central bank will keep interest rates at a record low when policy makers meet Wednesday, according to all of the economists surveyed by BloombergBond traders pared bets that the central bank will shift to a tighter policy stance as early as this year after the nation reported a record jump in coronavirus cases“We will look for any guidance on possible normalization of liquidity conditions,” Rini Sen, an economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Bengaluru, wrote in a research note. “At this juncture, the financial system is in a unique environment of excess liquidity but rising long-term yields on government securities”India’s local bonds have lost 1.3% this year in dollar terms, according to a Bloomberg Barclays indexInvestors will watch Peru’s central bank decision on Thursday for any signs of change by the monetary authorityBorrowing costs have been steady at 0.25%, the lowest in Latin America, since last April. The nation is also scheduled to post trade balance figures for FebruaryPoland’s central bank will probably keep interest rates unchangedPolish inflation unexpectedly rose in March to the highest level since September, piling pressure on the country’s central bank to reconsider its dovish stance,The zloty strengthened against the euro last week after touching a 12-year low on March 29What Else to WatchThe International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s Spring meetings will take place virtually for a second year starting on MondayThe IMF will post its updated World Economic Outlook on Tuesday, with Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva already indicating an upgrade to January’s forecast for 5.5% global economic growth for 2021South Korea’s current-account balance is due Wednesday. The won has dropped 4% this year despite a current-account surplusChina, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan and the Philippines will all release foreign-exchange reserves data on WednesdayThe Philippines will publish February trade figures on ThursdayTaiwan’s trade statistics for March are due Friday. Robust export growth has helped the local dollar defy gains in the U.S. currency this year, weakening just 0.8%In Brazil, investors will weigh the risk of spending-cap breaches as officials debate the budget. They will also watch a reading of March IPCA inflation data on Friday as the pandemic rages onFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dying woman’s petition for full body cancer scans before 'all clear' verdicts hits 150k signatures

    Gemma Sisson-Moore died in July 2020 after discovering she wasn't cancer free despite an "all clear" diagnoses.

  • India's surging COVID-19 outbreak includes new 'double mutant' variant

    India's health ministry reported 103,558 new COVID-19 cases Monday, making India the second country to top 100,000 new cases in a single day. The other country to hit that level, the U.S, recorded more than 200,000 cases a day through much of December. India is inoculating more than 2 million people a day, but with 1.3 billion people, that works out to only 5 percent of its population getting a first dose of vaccine. India, a major vaccine manufacturing hub, slowed down exports of vaccine to focus on immunizing its population. The epicenter of India's outbreak is Maharashtra state, home to Mumbai, which reported 57,074 new cases Sunday and ordered weekend lockdowns and nightly curfews in response. Some public health experts blame the mounting cases on erosion of the immunity acquired from previous infections, changed behavior, and deadlier and more contagious new variants. About 20 percent of new cases in Maharashtra have been found to include a new "double mutant" variant, which includes the E484Q and L452R mutations, according to India's health ministry. Louisiana State University virologist Dr. Jeremy Kamil told BBC News he doesn't think the new double variant is more deadly or necessarily more transmissible. India's government says the variants are probably not responsible for the sharp rise in cases. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureBiden's lose-lose immigration strategyThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers