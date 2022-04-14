U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,441.29
    -5.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,754.56
    +189.97 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,571.94
    -71.65 (-0.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.71
    +4.60 (+0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.02
    -1.23 (-1.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,975.70
    -9.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.62
    -0.41 (-1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0792
    -0.0103 (-0.95%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7300
    +0.0430 (+1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3060
    -0.0057 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.8320
    +0.1440 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,809.63
    +558.30 (+1.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    955.63
    -13.80 (-1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,607.82
    +27.02 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,172.00
    +328.51 (+1.22%)
     
JOBS:

New jobless claims held near multi-decade lows

Another 185,000 Americans filed new claims last week

India's Tata confident its super app will deliver where others have struggled

Manish Singh
·2 min read

Tata Group plans to expand the family of services it offers on its recently launched Tata Neu super app to include services from outside of the Indian conglomerate group, the company's top executive said, as the 154-year-old salt-to-software giant looks to make a dent in the consumer technology space.

Tata Neu -- which clubs together nearly a dozen services including online grocer BigBasket, pharmacy app 1mg, and hotel group Taj -- will evolve its offerings with inputs from consumers, said N. Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Group, at a media conference.

The company is also looking to make its loyalty program, called Tata NeuPass, available to services beyond the company's empire, he said.

The app, launched last week, is the local giant's aspirational attempt to "bring together so many group businesses in a way that makes sense and is compelling to the customers." he said.

Tata Neu has been downloaded about 2.2 million times in the first four days of its availability, said Pratik Pal, chief executive of Tata Digital, at the conference.

Fielding questions from reporters, Tata executives reiterated that the company believes its super app offering has what it takes to succeed, even as no other super app model has been able to make wide inroads in the country.

Scores of firms in India, including Facebook and Google-backed Jio Platforms, payments giant Paytm, and ride-hailing firm Ola have attempted to stitch together various offerings in their apps to little success.

"Our team has very successful entrepreneurs. Whether it's supply chain or technology, we have assembled the finest talent. We're here to go forward and push our vision to the limits. We will certainly drive strong financial outcomes," he said.

Mukesh Bansal, President of Tata Digital, pushed back on the idea that a super app -- a category that was first proven by Chinese giants Alibaba and Tencent -- needs to have a messaging service. "With a super app, we want to cover the majority of consumer consumption patterns," he said.

Bansal, who previously co-founded fashion e-commerce Myntra (since acquired by Flipkart), said Tata Neu clocked an ARPU (average revenue per user) that was three to four times of other comparable offerings during the testing phase.

"If you look at the categories that we have just launched with, not even the categories that we are going to expand to, we don't have a solution in the country which has such a breadth of coverage. With NeuPass and the trust in Tata ... we're super app in that respect."

The new technology offering has received interest from outside investors, he said, but noted that it's too early for the firm to split focus with anything but growing the app.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • India’s Venice-Winning For Films Reveals Future Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    For Films, producer of “Labour of Love,” which won best debut for director Aditya Vikram Sengupta at the 2014 Venice Film Festival, has revealed a robust slate. Other films from the company include Rotterdam selection “Jonaki” (2018) and Venice selection “Once Upon a Time in Calcutta” (2021), both directed by Sengupta. For Films is now […]

  • Ukrainian lawmaker: Rape ‘happening systematically’ in areas occupied by Russia

    A Ukrainian lawmaker on Thursday said that rape is “happening systematically” in areas occupied by Russia, as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine continues. Kira Rudyk, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, told CBS News that rape is being used by Russia as a way to break the spirits of Ukrainians. She said sexual violence is “systematic…

  • After mother's death, Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns having fun on the court again

    Karl-Anthony Towns' mother and six other family members died from COVID-19 in 2020. After dealing with the grief, basketball has become fun again.

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Through any Recession

    Some economists are forecasting a recession in the near term, but that shouldn't stop you from investing.

  • Why Zoom Stock Zoomed Nearly 8% Higher on Wednesday

    Who says Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) is a pandemic-era stock with its best times behind it? In a presentation during an annual gathering of large employers, Zoom unveiled a new service and several additions to its existing platforms it will start offering users. One is Zoom IQ for Sales, an add-on for the company's base online video conferencing service that in its words "turns customer interactions into meaningful and actionable insights, helping teams across marketing, sales, and competitive intelligence improve crucial interactions with customers."

  • Facebook parent Meta set to take nearly 50% cut from virtual sales — and Apple is calling it out

    Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc.'s intent to take a nearly 50% cut of digital asset sales within its emerging metaverse is drawing widespread criticism from developers and longtime nemesis Apple Inc.

  • Synopsys Probed on Allegations It Gave Tech to Huawei, SMIC

    (Bloomberg) -- Synopsys Inc., the biggest supplier of software used to design semiconductors, is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Commerce for possibly passing key technology to banned Chinese companies, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask t

  • ‘Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet’ NFT Went on Sale for $48M. It Ended With a Top Bid of Just $280

    Crypto entrepreneur Sina Estavi bought Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet as an NFT for $2.9 million last year. He listed the NFT for sale again at $48 million last week.

  • Keep an Eye Out for Ampere Computing After It Files for IPO

    Startup chip designer Ampere Computing recently filed for an initial public offering (IPO). The company was founded in 2017 but is experiencing rapid growth as data center operators adopt its cloud-native processors. Founded and led by Silicon Valley native Renée James, this is an exciting computing technologist to follow closely ahead of its public debut.

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • Intel's Smart Move Could Give Rivals a Run for Their Money

    The chip giant has started making a play in a lucrative market currently dominated by Nvidia and AMD.

  • This Is the Simplest Reason to Buy Apple Stock Right Now

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) have beaten the broader stock market handsomely over the past decade, gaining 653% thanks to the stupendous success of the company's various product lines and the growth of its services business. The iPhone, however, has been the cornerstone of Apple's terrific growth. The company sold nearly $192 billion worth of iPhones in fiscal 2021, which was 53% of its total sales.

  • The auction for an NFT of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet—listed at $48 million—closed with a high bid of just $280

    Sina Estavi bought the NFT of Dorsey's tweet last year for $2.9 million.

  • Google's 'Switch to Android' app helps iOS users do just that

    Google has finally countered Apple's "Move to iOS" app by releasing "Switch to Android" for iOS on the App Store, confirming earlier rumors.

  • 3 Lesser-Known Cryptocurrencies That Could Be Hidden Gems

    There are now 18,000 cryptocurrencies in existence, which means there could be a lot of good opportunities going largely unnoticed.

  • Please Enjoy This Satisfying Video Showing How Heatsinks Are Made

    Heatsinks are great. Not only do they serve an important purpose in keeping our electronics cool and safe, but they’ve got that neat thing going on where they’re all spiky and springy. Have you ever stopped and wondered, though, how a heatsink is actually made? I never had, until today, but am now very glad I know.

  • 3 Top Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Investing in thematic trends can be a good idea because it usually means putting money into companies that can benefit throughout the economic cycle. In this context, the fourth industrial revolution makes industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) attractive. Likewise, the need to reduce carbon emissions in buildings makes Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) a growth stock worth buying.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • NFT of Jack Dorsey's first tweet struggles to sell

    Malaysia-based Sina Estavi has been offered just a small fraction of the $2.9m he paid for the tweet.

  • Novation's first keyboard for FL Studio offers a lot of utility for $200

    The FLKey 37 and FLKey Mini put FL Studio's most important features at your fingertips.