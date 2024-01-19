Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 8 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,814.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    37,622.00
    -37.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,164.00
    +54.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,935.50
    -0.70 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.14
    +0.06 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.00
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.82
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0884
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1440
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.13
    -0.66 (-4.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2702
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6500
    +0.5360 (+0.36%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,150.75
    -1,555.21 (-3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.09
    +12.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,909.42
    +443.25 (+1.25%)
     

India's Tata Consumer Products to raise up to $782 million

Reuters
A bus is reflected in a Tata sign outside their offices in London

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Tata Consumer Products said on Friday it will raise up to 65 billion rupees (about $782 million) through issue of commercial papers and rights issue of shares.

The fund raise comes a week after the salt maker said it would buy Capital Foods for an enterprise value of 51 billion rupees. It also said it would buy Organic India in a deal worth 19 billion rupees. ($1 = 83.1320 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

Advertisement