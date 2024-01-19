India's Tata Consumer Products to raise up to $782 million

A bus is reflected in a Tata sign outside their offices in London

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Tata Consumer Products said on Friday it will raise up to 65 billion rupees (about $782 million) through issue of commercial papers and rights issue of shares.

The fund raise comes a week after the salt maker said it would buy Capital Foods for an enterprise value of 51 billion rupees. It also said it would buy Organic India in a deal worth 19 billion rupees. ($1 = 83.1320 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Ashna Teresa Britto; Editing by Savio D'Souza)