RAMSAY SANTE

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 20th 2022

INDICATIVE OFFER TO ACQUIRE 100% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED (RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE'S AUSTRALIAN REFERENCE SHAREHOLDER)

Ramsay Générale de Santé has taken note of the press release issued today by Ramsay Health Care Limited, its Australian reference shareholder listed on the Sydney Stock Exchange, confirming following market rumours that it has received a non-binding and conditional indicative offer from a consortium of financial investors led by KKR to acquire 100% of the share capital of Ramsay Health Care Limited. This announcement can be viewed in full on the Ramsay Health Care Limited website (www.ramsayhealth.com).

Should this transaction be confirmed and have consequences for the shareholders of Ramsay Générale de Santé, of which Ramsay Health Care Limited indirectly holds 52.79% of the capital, the shareholders of Ramsay Générale de Santé will be informed in due course.

About Ramsay Santé

After the acquisition of Capio AB Group in 2018, Ramsay Santé has become the leader of the private hospitalization and primary care in Europe with 36 000 employees and 8 600 practitioners serving 9 million patients in our 350 facilities in five countries: France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Italy.

Ramsay Santé offers almost all medical and surgical specialties in three business areas: general hospitals (medicine – surgery – obstetric), follow-up care and rehabilitation clinics, mental health. In all its territories, the group contributes to missions of public service and to the territorial sanitary disposal, as for example in Sweden with more than 100 proximity care units.

The quality and security of care is the group’s priority. As such our group is today a reference in terms of modern medicine, especially in outpatient care and enhanced recovery.

Every year, the group invests more than €200 million in innovation whether it is in new surgical or imaging technologies, in building or modernizing its facilities… The group also innovates in its organization and digitalization in order to deliver care in a more efficient way to the benefit of the patient.

Story continues

Website: https://www.ramsaysante.eu/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ramsaysante

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RamsaySante

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ramsaysante

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RamsaySante

Contact

Ramsay Santé

Brigitte Cachon

+33 1 87 86 22 11

brigitte.cachon@ramsaysante.fr

Attachment



