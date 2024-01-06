Indie Semiconductor Inc CFO and EVP of Strategy Thomas Schiller Sells 60,000 Shares

Thomas Schiller, the CFO and EVP of Strategy at Indie Semiconductor Inc, executed a sale of 60,000 shares in the company on January 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of sales by the insider over the past year, with a cumulative total of 420,000 shares sold and no shares purchased.

Indie Semiconductor Inc is a technology company focused on providing semiconductor and software solutions for the automotive industry. The company specializes in creating components for advanced driver assistance systems, connectivity, electrification, and user experience. As vehicles become more connected and autonomous, Indie Semiconductor's products play a crucial role in the evolution of automotive technology.

The insider transaction history at Indie Semiconductor Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales with no insider buys over the past year. There have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys during this period. This trend is visualized in the following insider trend image:

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc were trading at $7.05 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $1.147 billion, reflecting the aggregate value of its outstanding shares.

For more detailed information on insider transactions at Indie Semiconductor Inc, including the individual trades made by Thomas Schiller, interested parties can refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

