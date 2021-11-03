U.S. markets close in 2 hours 47 minutes

Indiegogo will review crowdfunding campaigns before they launch

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Indiegogo has announced some big changes for its crowdfunding platform. The biggest move is that it's transitioning from an open platform to a closed one, with the goal of eventually vetting every campaign before it goes live. In a blog post, Indiegogo's vice president of product and customer trust Will Haines noted that when the company started in 2008, the idea was to let anyone raise money for just about any purpose with few restrictions.

"However, I’ve learned that 'open' is not what our community wants," Haines wrote. "Crowdfunding is not shopping — people generally understand that now — but it also shouldn’t be a leap in the dark. And it certainly can’t be scamming. Our community of backers is the reason that anything happens on Indiegogo, and they are counting on the platform to be a safe, trusted space to engage with innovation."

As such, Indiegogo will scrutinize projects more closely before those seeking funding can push their campaigns live. Under what the company is calling The Guidepost Program, Indiegogo will do more to ensure that projects have a viable plan to follow through and fulfill their rewards.

Haines stressed that Indiegogo can't guarantee every campaign will deliver on its promises, but it "can protect backers from unfeasible projects and outright scams. We now have the resources and expertise to apply this level of scrutiny to all of our largest campaigns and will expand it to every campaign moving forward."

Indiegogo has expanded its trust and safety team to help it screen campaigns, and it formed a review board to oversee the riskiest campaigns and the "most impactful" decisions made by the trust team. In addition, the company has teamed up with GoFundMe to create the Crowdfunding Trust Alliance. The group's goal is to share best practices and discuss industry trends, and it aims to enlist other reputable crowdfunding platforms.

One feature that's on the way to Indiegogo is the Trust Loyalty Program. This will highlight campaigns from creators who have run successful projects in the past. Haines wrote that Indiegogo will "tailor our vetting to match the historical risk level of these entrepreneurs."

There have been many crowdfunding-related scams and allegations of fraud over the years, as well as campaigns for products that don't seem to pass the smell test. It's likely a net positive that Indiegogo is getting more serious about screening campaigns, even if some legitimate projects might fall through the cracks. In any case, it's still wise to exercise caution whenever you consider contributing to a campaign, since there's always going to be at least a little risk.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla issues recall of 11,704 EVs over braking software glitch

    Tesla has issued a recall over a glitch that led to phantom braking, hinting it might routinely issue recalls over software bugs.

  • Analysis: Wide array of opponents prepare to fight Biden vaccine mandate

    The country's first national COVID-19 vaccine mandate, expected to be unveiled by the Biden administration this week, is likely to unleash a frenzied legal battle that will hinge on a rarely used law and questions over federal power and authority over healthcare. States, companies, trade groups, civil liberty advocates and religious organizations are expected to rush to court with demands to stop the mandate in its tracks. Two dozen Republican state attorneys general have already vowed to use "every legal option" to fight the mandate and 40 Republican lawmakers said on Wednesday they were preparing their own challenge.

  • Microsoft's Edge browser is now 'stable' on Linux

    Microsoft has released its first stable version of the modern Edge browser for Linux, two years after the Mac and Windows versions.

  • ASUS' Vivobook Slate is a 2-in-1 laptop with an OLED display for $600

    The detachable, which ships in December, also has a quad-speaker Dolby Atmos audio system.

  • Adidas made Xbox 360 sneakers you can actually buy

    Microsoft describes the Xbox 360 Forum Mid as a "love letter to one of the most iconic gaming consoles in gaming history."

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Sohu, Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Its Bitcoin Mining Power Grows? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Gold futures finish higher, but stay below the $1,800 mark

    Gold futures settled higher on Monday, but remained below the key $1,800 mark as the market awaited Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy. "The bear camp in gold and silver should be licking their chops as the markets widely expect the Fed to announce the beginning of tapering of asset purchases on Wednesday," analysts at Zaner wrote in Monday's report. "With the added pressure of a surge in the dollar form last week's lows and the recent rise in U.S. short-term interest rates,

  • The New Chesapeake Energy Is Scoring With High Gas Prices. A Bigger Dividend Is on the Horizon.

    The company beat Wall Street's profit estimates for the third quarter. Management also raised their financial forecasts for 2021 and 2022.

  • Vestas slides on margin cut, dragging renewables south, while Lufthansa lifted by busier skies

    European stocks are hovering at record levels as investors absorb a fresh batch of earnings and look to a Fed outcome later.

  • Zillow’s Drop Brings Market Value Loss to $30 Billion From Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- Zillow Group Inc. shares plunged as much as 19% on Wednesday after the online real estate company moved to shut its home-flipping business, bringing the stock’s market value losses to $30.5 billion from a February peak.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘

  • Lazard Is in Talks to Buy Hedge Fund Brigade in Credit Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Investment bank Lazard Ltd. is in advanced talks to acquire hedge fund firm Brigade Capital Management, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Can a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?In Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe $30 billion cre

  • Arista Networks rises on earnings, outlook beat, share buyback, stock split

    Arista Networks Inc. shares rose in the extended session Monday after the cloud-software company not only posted an earnings and outlook beat but announced a big share buyback and a stock split. Arista shares rose 4% after hours, following a 0.3% decline in the regular session to close at $408.57. “We are experiencing strong demand for our pioneering client to cloud networking portfolio across all of our customer sectors,” said Jayshree Ullal, Arista chief executive, in a statement.

  • Some Humility Can Really Help an Entrepreneur Win Over Investors

    Entrepreneurs are supposed to be brash and aggressive. But staying humble goes a long way, research shows.

  • ASX200 RBA Monetary Policy and Corporate Earnings in Focus

    Following a bullish start to the week, the RBA will be in action later this morning. Expect plenty of influence alongside commodity prices, corporate earnings, and COVID-19 restriction updates.

  • Activision Plunges Most Since 2008 on Game Delays, Soft Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc., the video game publisher facing lawsuits for sexual discrimination and harassment, delayed two of its most anticipated games and gave a fourth-quarter forecast that fell short of expectations. The shares plunged.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Fo

  • Lyft Surges After Strong Quarterly Results Show Demand for Rides

    (Bloomberg) -- Lyft Inc. reported third-quarter revenue 73% higher than last year, boosted by demand for ride-hailing services amid improving Covid-19 conditions. The company also projected that it would turn a profit before tax, depreciation and other expenses for the full year. Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideAtlant

  • Avis shares soar in meme-like rally, hedge fund makes possibly billions

    (Reuters) -Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc surged on Tuesday as retail investors rushed to get a piece of the heavily-shorted U.S. car rental company, giving a possible $5 billion boost to activist hedge fund SRS Investment Management, which has been the company's biggest investor for around a decade. Avis gained after quarterly results beat Wall Street estimates. Avis executives also said the company has been in talks with manufacturers about its plans to add more electric vehicles to its fleet.

  • Dow Holds Near Record Highs, Tesla Slides—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    With corporate earnings season still under way, companies reporting results Tuesday include ConocoPhillips, Pfizer, Lyft, T-Mobile US, Zillow, and others.

  • DuPont Stock Takes Off Because Strategy Outweighs Short-Term Profits

    The stock initially fell as investors weighed the company's latest earnings and financial guidance, as well as an acquisition and an asset sale meant to boost growth.