U.S. markets close in 4 hours 33 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,679.27
    +8.98 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,019.22
    -49.65 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,057.13
    +114.31 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,166.49
    -4.66 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.87
    +2.64 (+3.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    +15.00 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.21 (+0.93%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    +0.0036 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7680
    -0.0120 (-0.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0044 (+0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4010
    +0.1930 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,316.30
    +651.96 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,002.63
    +8.21 (+0.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,487.71
    +42.46 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,222.48
    -256.08 (-0.90%)
     

INDIEV's Flagship Electric Vehicle, INDI One, Will Soon Be Available for Pre-Ordering

INDI EV
·3 min read

Experience an immersive driving experience with INDI One's gaming, content creation and blockchain capabilities

INDIEV

INDIEV
INDIEV
INDIEV

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDIEV, a company specializing in the design of the next generation of electric vehicles, announces it will begin pre-ordering for its flagship vehicle, INDI One, in Q1 of this year. So much more than just a mode of transportation, the INDI One is a smart electric car with the sector's first Vehicle Integrated Computer (VIC), a supercomputer capable of gaming, content creation, and blockchain capabilities — inevitably expanding the horizons of how an electric vehicle can enhance the driving experience.

"At INDIEV, we saw a disconnect in the software experience when consumers transition from using their computers and phones to getting into their cars," says Andre Hudson, INDIEV Head of Design. "We saw an opportunity to bridge this gap and elevate what your vehicle can enable you to do with INDI One. We see cars as more than just a mode of transportation, but as a device that can support and enhance your life."

INDIEV received an overwhelmingly positive response at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas last week, where the company showcased the INDI One's range of capabilities, including surfing the web, video conferencing, streaming, and triple-A gaming via VR headsets for the backseats. A HALO driver assistant system also concentrates all directional warnings in one place, helping to prevent accidents. At CES, the company also announced it will enable each INDI One vehicle to act as a node for a blockchain, enabling every user, driver, and owner to benefit from all transactions on the blockchain.

The INDI One retails affordably at $45,000 and is equipped with a modularized 95KW battery capable of a 300-mile range and 410 horsepower, coupled with sleek design features like a sloping roof, flush-mounted door handles, and aerodynamically optimized 22-inch wheels. The first round of INDI One deliveries is expected to be fulfilled in early 2023.

INDIEV is founded by CEO Shi Hai, a mobile gaming entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in software technology and 3D gaming. Having guided his previous companies from young startups to IPO status, Hai has leveraged his connections in various Asian regions to keep INDIEV's company structure lean, while also securing batteries and chips from main Asian producers.

To find out more about INDIEV, please visit www.indiev.com and/or check out the following social platforms: Discord, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook.

Contact: alexis@tylerbarnettpr.com

About INDIEV

Created in Los Angeles, California, INDIEV specializes in the design of the next generation of electric vehicles. The company's first model, INDI One, is a smart electric car with the sector's first Vehicle Integrated Computer (VIC), a supercomputer capable of AAA gaming, content creation, blockchain technology, and more. The INDIEV ecosystem contains a portfolio of game engine technology, content development, global publishing, mobile platforms, SIM cards, hardware, and VR products to support creative endeavors.

Related Images






Image 1: INDIEV



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Boeing wins annual jet order race on adjusted basis

    Boeing Co won the annual jet order race against European rival Airbus SE on an underlying basis but lagged on deliveries as it continues to haul itself slowly out of a succession of crises, new data showed on Tuesday. Excluding the upward accounting adjustments, which reflect a more positive view from Boeing on airlines' ability to take delivery, Boeing fell behind its rival with 479 orders. Airbus sold 771 airplanes in 2021, giving a net total of 507 after cancellations, almost twice its 2020 level.

  • Prediction: These Will Be 3 of the Biggest Stocks by 2032

    The new year is a great time for a fresh start, but don't lose sight of the long-term potential of these technology stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) just became the first company to reach a market cap of $3 trillion. The stock recently hit new highs on the back of strong iPhone 13 sales, but there's more to come. Analysts expect the tech giant to launch two new products in the next few years, including a foldable phone.

  • Apple’s Loss in Cloud Gaming Could Benefit Nvidia, Amazon, and Microsoft

    Microsoft and others expanding into cloud gaming may try to target iPhone users via the web, and not the App Store, according to GlobalData.

  • Google starts public fight with Apple over ‘blue bubbles’ on iMessage

    Google has started a public fight with Apple over the “green bubbles” that appear when their users message each other. The system is intended at least in part to distinguish between iMessages, which are sent over the internet, and traditional texts. After that report was published, Google seized on its to criticise Apple for not playing its part in making messages easier to send between different operating systems.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO talks Spectre electric vehicle, chip supply, new clients

    Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös joins Yahoo Finance Live’s Pras Subramanian to discuss the car brand's highest-ever annual sales results despite a chip shortage, the average age of a Rolls-Royce owner, and production of its new EV model, the Spectre.

  • Tesla Stock: China Sales Topped 70,000 In December

    Tesla December sales in China surged, as a Jan. 1 subsidy cut spurred demand from several EV makers.

  • Ford names Dallas among finalists for autonomous-vehicle facility

    Note: This story has been updated to include a statement from Ford. The Dallas area could be getting a new autonomous vehicle facility. Ford, or its affiliates — planning to partner with Argo Al, a self-driving technology company — has narrowed its final site locations to one in Dallas and two in California, according to information provided in a Dallas City Council agenda for a Wednesday meeting.

  • Rivian produced a skosh more than 1,000 electric vehicles in 2021

    U.S. electric automaker Rivian reported Monday it produced 1,015 vehicles in 2021 — a figure that is in line with expectations that the company lowered last month. Rivian delivered 920 vehicles by the end of 2021, according to a release issued Monday. The production and delivery numbers combined with a WSJ report that Rivian's COO left the company last month sent shares down.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Apple will not get involved with the ‘metaverse’ despite its VR headset plans, report claims

    Apple is not planning to get involved in the “metaverse”, despite its widely reported plans to launch augmented and virtual reality headsets, according to a new report. The metaverse has become a key point of focus for many technology companies looking to promote their future plans in recent months. Facebook renamed itself to Meta to try and associate itself with the idea, as well as revealing its plans to move social interaction into virtual reality worlds, and has been joined by many others.

  • Top Tech Stocks for January 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • UK banks' security loopholes exposing customers to risk of online fraud, says Which?

    Cases of internet banking fraud rose by 97% in the first half of 2021, according to Which?

  • Tencent Nears Deal for Smartphone Maker in Major Metaverse Push

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. is nearing a deal to acquire Chinese gaming handset maker Black Shark, a move that could help the tech behemoth further its ambitions for the metaverse, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Sell

  • Electric Vehicles Drive Growth for China Car Sales

    China’s car market snapped a three-year decline last year, helped by strong sales of electric vehicles, though the global chip shortage and Covid-19 outbreaks in the country disrupted some production.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Rivian’s Chief Operating Officer Departed Amid Production Ramp-Up

    Rod Copes retired in December, while the electric-truck maker ultimately produced more than 1,000 vehicles in 2021, in line with its lowered expectations.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • What is 5G? An electrical engineer explains

    Telecommunications companies around the world are expanding their next-generation, or 5G, networks. Guo Shining/VCG via Getty Images5G stands for fifth-generation cellular network technology. It’s the technology that enables wireless communication – for example, from your cellular phone to a cell tower, which channels it to the internet. 5G is a network service provided by telecommunications carriers and is not the same thing as the 5 GHz band on your Wi-Fi router. 5G offers an order of magnitud