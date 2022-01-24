An Indigenous community-led, not-for-profit looks to acquire ownership of Trans Mountain Pipeline

Nesika Services acts on behalf of unrepresented Indigenous groups

CALGARY, AB and VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - Nesika Services, a grassroots, community-led not-for-profit, has been formed to support Indigenous communities to maximize economic opportunity through ownership of the Trans Mountain Pipeline (TMX). Nesika was conceived from a desire to enable communities to make informed decisions on how Indigenous ownership can govern the environmental and economic impact from the TMX.

"As TMX moves forward, we are preparing our communities to be the beneficiaries of the largest infrastructure asset of this generation. This is the first time in history that Indigenous People would have an opportunity of this magnitude," said Chief Tony Alexis, Chair of Nesika Services. "We will seek an outcome that equally values the environment and governance alongside economic benefits for our people."

Nesika Services is not backed by industry or affiliated with financial institutions or operating parties. The organization serves from a consensus-based model that values equally the voices of all communities. Nesika Services' approach is to bring as many of the identified 129 communities together as possible to explore both equity and revenue sharing opportunities in the TMX with no up-front capital requirements from participating groups.

"Part of the reconciliation process is to close the socioeconomic gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples. By determining the outcome of TMX, we can deliver a project through our ways of knowing and doing and a return to economic independence for our communities," said Chief Alice McKay of Matsqui First Nation. "We are a not-for-profit without predetermined financial or operating partners. We seek only an outcome that empowers our own communities to make their own informed decisions."

Nesika Services was formed from a coalition of Indigenous communities and groups to empower and enable Indigenous Peoples to make informed decisions on the economic benefit and environmental impact of acquiring ownership of TMX. Community leaders and founding directors of Nesika Services include Chief Tony Alexis of Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation and Chief Alice Mckay of Matsqui First Nation, Councillor David Walkem of Cook's Ferry Indian Band, and Mark Peters from Peters First Nation

Nesika (Chinook) means 'our', 'us', 'we'. Chinook (Chinuk wawa) allowed Indigenous travellers and traders from very diverse cultures with completely different languages the ability to communicate with each other thereby promoting the exchange of goods, services, and ideas over vast areas of the country. For more information, visit,

nesikaservices.ca .

