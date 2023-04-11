Indigenous Tourism Ontario enters into a Memorandum of Understanding with Camping in Ontario, formalizing a mutual partnership and commitment to the education of land stewardship

AUNDECK OMNI KANING FIRST NATION, ON, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) and Camping In Ontario (CIO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding on March 27th, 2023 in Alliston, Ontario. The Memorandum of Understanding solidifies the partnership and joint commitment to the joint principles of education, land stewardship, and collaboration, all in alignment with our shared values.

This momentous occasion marks a significant step towards a brighter future, one where we work collaboratively to protect and celebrate the natural beauty of the land. Our partnership represents a dedication to sustainability and inclusivity, as we strive to create opportunities that honor Indigenous cultures and showcase the wonders of camping in Ontario.

Together, we are committed to working toward a more sustainable future, where the preservation of the land and collaboration is intertwined.

"We want to continue to carve partnerships such as this in Ontario, supporting the connections to the First Nations communities. Encouraging this work in areas such as Campgrounds, not only strengthens the opportunities for diversity in the sector but also recognizes the importance of Indigenous prosperity. ITO welcomes the opportunity to work alongside Camping in Ontario, as a conduit for this work." shared Sherry Mayer, Vice-President of Operations, Indigenous Tourism Ontario

"Camping In Ontario is thrilled to formalize this partnership with Indigenous Tourism Ontario and to work together to strengthen our respective associations. This Memorandum of Understanding represents a commitment to collaboration and a recognition of the important role that Indigenous Tourism Ontario can play in enhancing the camping experience for visitors and the business practices of our members. We look forward to working together to fulfill our respective business goals while also promoting responsible and sustainable tourism" shared Ellie Abucay-Giammattolo, Chair of Camping In Ontario/OPCA

ABOUT CIO

Camping In Ontario, also known as Ontario Private Campground Association (OPCA), is a member-based Association, composed of small businesses located throughout the Province of Ontario. Our Association was started in 1969 by a group of campground owners that wanted to improve their businesses. While the way we do things has changed over the years, our mandate remains the same:

"As a vital and active stakeholder in tourism, Camping In Ontario supports member campgrounds in the Province of Ontario by educating campground owners, marketing camping in Ontario to the general public and advocating to the government." For more information, visit https://www.campinginontario.ca/

ABOUT ITO

Indigenous Tourism Ontario (ITO) is a provincial non-profit and membership association which focuses on creating aligning and forming partnerships between businesses, associations, organizations, government departments, and industry leaders from across Ontario and Canada to support the growth of Indigenous tourism in Ontario and Canada while addressing the demand for development and marketing of authentic Indigenous experiences. ITO has an established membership process that enables Indigenous tourism industry partners to engage with and show support for Indigenous tourism. For more information, visit www.IndigenousTourismOntario.ca .

