Indigo Reports FY22 Third Quarter Results - Indigo delivers double-digit sales growth, exceeding pre-pandemic levels and driving a 47% increase in year-over-year net earnings
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX: IDG), Canada's largest book and lifestyle retailer reported financial results for the 13-week period ended January 1, 2022 compared to the 13-week period ended December 26, 2020.
Revenue for the quarter increased $65.3 million or 17.9% to $430.7 million compared to the same period last year, and $47.0 million or 12.2% to pre-pandemic levels (13-week period ended December 28, 2019.) The Company delivered on sales growth despite disruption from the Omicron variant and the reintroduction of severe pandemic restrictions in several key jurisdictions during the three most critical December selling weeks. Prior to these impacts, third-quarter results demonstrated exceptionally strong momentum in both the retail and online channels.
While retail traffic was challenged by the Omicron environment, customers shopped the Company's store network with intent and its print and general merchandise assortment strongly resonated, driving revenues above the same period last year. The combined efforts of its strong assortment and scaled-back promotional strategy lifted the penetration of full-priced sales by double-digits, delivering profitable top-line growth. The Company's lifestyle and toy businesses performed remarkably well, driven by the respective success of its proprietary brand program and strategic inventory buys, while its print business benefited from renewed interest in reading, lifting book sales across all categories.
The Company's omnichannel growth to pre-pandemic levels was driven by its online channel, which surged over the past two years and delivered growth of 86.3% compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2020 (13-week period ended December 28, 2019.)
Commenting on the results, CEO Heather Reisman said: "These results demonstrate the success of our efforts to provide a meaningfully curated offering to our customers, the power of our position as the Country's leading bookseller, and the strength of the Indigo brand. We built incredibly strong momentum early in the holiday season and were pleased we could still deliver growth despite being challenged by an unrelenting set of pandemic conditions. We look forward to seeing through this global pandemic to a place where we can fire on all cylinders."
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $52.0 million compared to $37.8 million for the same period last year, an increase of $14.2 million. This improvement was driven by robust sales and merchandise margin performance. It is worth noting, that these results were achieved against significantly elevated freight and last-mile logistics costs associated with a challenged global supply chain, and against last year's meaningful COVID-19 labour support for home office and field leadership.
Indigo reported net earnings of $45.1 million ($1.62 net earnings per basic common share) compared to net earnings of $30.7 million ($1.11 net earnings per basic common share) last year, an improvement of $14.4 million or 46.9%, for the reasons discussed.
With no outstanding debt and a cash balance of $189.9 million, the Company continues to be well positioned to manage through any further uncertainty stemming from COVID-19.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information constitutes "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, such information is being provided as preliminary financial and operational results. Financial outlooks, as with forward-looking information generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied in this news release. Among the key factors that could cause such differences are: general economic, market or business conditions; the future impacts and government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including any impact to online and/or retail operations of the Company; competitive actions by other companies; changes in laws or regulations; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, as set out in the Company's annual information form dated June 1, 2021 and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The Company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). In order to provide additional insight into the business, the Company has also provided non-IFRS data, specifically adjusted EBITDA, in this press release. These measures do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and are therefore specific to Indigo and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
For additional context see "Results of Operations" and "Non-IFRS Financial Measures" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis (which can be found at www.indigo.ca/investor-relations or www.sedar.com).
About Indigo Books & Music Inc.
Indigo is a publicly traded Canadian company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (IDG). Indigo is Canada's leading book and lifestyle retailer, offering a curated assortment of books, gifts, baby, kids, wellness and lifestyle products, that support their customers every day and at key life stages by simplifying their journey to live with intention. Indigo believes in real books, in living life fully and generously, in being kind to each other and that stories – big and little – connect us.
Indigo founded the Indigo Love of Reading Foundation in 2004 to address the underfunding of public elementary school libraries and the literacy challenges faced by children in high-needs communities across Canada. The Foundation provides grants to high-needs elementary schools so they can transform their libraries with the purchase of new books and educational resources. Most recently, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and unprecedented nation-wide school closures, the Foundation committed $1.0 million to provide books to families in need. With the support of the Company, its customers, employees, and suppliers, the Foundation has committed over $33 million to more than 3,000 high-needs elementary schools across Canada since 2004.
To learn more about Indigo, please visit the "Our Company" section at indigo.ca.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
As at
As at
As at
January 1,
December 26,
April 3,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2022
2020
2021
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
189,872
229,424
84,935
Accounts receivable
18,223
26,395
22,976
Inventories
274,682
218,163
215,114
Prepaid expenses
6,579
7,937
12,278
Income taxes receivable
-
138
-
Derivative assets
197
-
-
Other assets
3,520
3,202
2,120
Total current assets
493,073
485,259
337,423
Loan receivable
-
446
-
Property, plant, and equipment, net
66,520
80,982
77,131
Right-of-use assets, net
335,378
366,104
361,864
Intangible assets, net
19,353
21,475
20,916
Equity investment, net
2,156
2,350
2,156
Total assets
916,480
956,616
799,490
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
244,424
249,992
145,193
Unredeemed gift card liability
75,269
68,626
58,053
Provisions
1,481
2,185
2,365
Deferred revenue
22,197
16,880
16,486
Short-term lease liabilities
66,298
63,022
67,603
Derivative liabilities
27
1,716
1,622
Total current liabilities
409,696
402,421
291,322
Long-term accrued liabilities
1,048
1,371
2,090
Long-term provisions
649
696
827
Long-term lease liabilities
453,088
491,378
482,671
Total liabilities
864,481
895,866
776,910
Equity
Share capital
227,069
226,986
226,986
Contributed surplus
14,338
14,075
13,782
Retained deficit
(189,954)
(177,202)
(216,668)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
546
(3,109)
(1,520)
Total equity
51,999
60,750
22,580
Total liabilities and equity
916,480
956,616
799,490
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) and Comprehensive Earnings (Loss)
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
39-week
39-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
January 1,
December 26,
January 1,
December 26,
(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share data)
2022
2020
2022
2020
Revenue
430,666
365,426
841,560
705,786
Cost of sales
(252,427)
(217,940)
(482,883)
(440,773)
Gross profit
178,239
147,486
358,677
265,013
Operating, selling, and other expenses
(127,079)
(110,843)
(313,940)
(264,948)
Operating profit
51,160
36,643
44,737
65
Net interest expense
(5,991)
(5,921)
(18,068)
(18,466)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
45,169
30,722
26,669
(18,401)
Income tax recovery (expense)
(49)
-
45
-
Net earnings (loss)
45,120
30,722
26,714
(18,401)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net
Change in fair value of cash flow hedges
(110)
(3,151)
116
(4,654)
Reclassification of realized loss (gain)
(22)
(861)
1,632
(856)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
245
(597)
318
(597)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
113
(4,609)
2,066
(6,107)
Total comprehensive earnings (loss)
45,233
26,113
28,780
(24,508)
Net earnings (loss) per common share
Basic
$
1.62
$
1.11
$
0.96
$
(0.67)
Diluted
$
1.60
$
1.09
$
0.94
$
(0.67)
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
13-week
13-week
39-week
39-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
January 1,
December 26,
January 1,
December 26,
(thousands of Canadian dollars)
2022
2020
2022
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net earnings (loss)
45,120
30,722
26,714
(18,401)
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to cash flows
Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
3,992
4,129
12,043
13,020
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
7,549
10,183
26,697
31,728
Amortization of intangible assets
2,785
3,187
9,269
9,718
Loss on disposal of capital assets
6
-
36
247
Share-based compensation
(23)
425
578
1,031
Directors' compensation recognized in contributed surplus
-
74
-
222
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
49
-
(45)
-
Rent concessions
-
(462)
-
(4,141)
Other
942
(787)
338
(899)
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to
71,310
54,853
69,538
111,540
Interest expense
6,123
6,154
18,617
19,107
Interest income
(132)
(233)
(549)
(641)
Cash flows from operating activities
137,721
108,245
163,236
162,531
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(523)
(1,543)
(1,546)
(3,528)
Addition of intangible assets
(2,059)
(2,385)
(7,707)
(6,635)
Proceeds from disposal of equity investment
-
-
516
-
Interest received
132
233
549
641
Cash flows used for investing activities
(2,450)
(3,695)
(8,188)
(9,522)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of principal on lease liabilities
(10,273)
(7,052)
(31,316)
(25,890)
Interest paid
(6,123)
(6,154)
(18,617)
(19,107)
Proceeds from share issuances
32
-
61
-
Cash flows used for financing activities
(16,364)
(13,206)
(49,872)
(44,997)
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and
(940)
559
(239)
939
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents during the period
117,967
91,903
104,937
108,951
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
71,905
137,521
84,935
120,473
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
189,872
229,424
189,872
229,424
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The following table reconciles adjusted EBITDA to net earnings (loss) before income taxes, the most comparable IFRS measure:
13-week
13-week
39-week
39-week
period ended
period ended
period ended
period ended
January 1,
December 26,
January 1,
December 26,
(millions of Canadian dollars)
2022
2020
2022
2020
Revenue
430.7
365.4
841.6
705.8
Cost of sales
(252.4)
(217.9)
(482.9)
(440.8)
Cost of operations
(80.0)
(69.4)
(186.6)
(154.2)
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(32.7)
(23.9)
(79.3)
(57.2)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(7.5)
(10.2)
(26.7)
(31.7)
Finance charges related to leases
(6.1)
(6.2)
(18.6)
(19.1)
Adjusted EBITDA1
52.0
37.8
47.5
2.8
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(4.0)
(4.1)
(12.0)
(13.0)
Amortization of intangible assets
(2.8)
(3.2)
(9.3)
(9.7)
Gain on disposal of capital assets
-
-
-
0.9
Net interest income
0.1
0.2
0.5
0.6
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
45.2
30.7
26.7
(18.4)
1Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, asset disposals, and share of loss from equity investments, and includes IFRS 16
