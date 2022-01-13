U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Indio Management Announces Tasha Krawiec as Senior Vice President of Operations

·3 min read

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indio Management, a leading DFW provider of multifamily property management services, is pleased to announce that Tasha Krawiec has been named as Senior Vice President of Operations. In this role, she will oversee all operational aspects of the firm and partner with the executive leadership team to expand Indio's platform.

Tasha Krawiec
Tasha Krawiec

Indio Founder and President, Seth Bame, comments on the hire, "Tasha's expertise in talent management, leadership, and mentorship of associates will allow her to be a strong captain on our team, and we're excited to see the direction she helps us push towards in 2022 and beyond."

Krawiec, who attended Texas Tech University and is a member of the Institute of Real Estate Management, has over 20 years in the multifamily industry and a proven record in operational execution and performance management. Her experience spans across over 20 states and multiple product types, including conventional multifamily, value add, new construction, student, and affordable properties.

Ms. Krawiec brings deep industry knowledge and strong business acumen in strategic business planning, comprehensive financial management, performance analytics and reporting, technology adaption, and building both engaged and high performing teams. Krawiec's skills enable her to lead professional development and command strategic initiatives throughout all levels of the organization.

Prior to joining Indio, Ms. Krawiec spent two years as an independent consultant acting as Chief Operating Officer for privately owned organizations in both the multifamily and single-family rental space focusing on operational execution and efficiencies, technology implementation, infrastructure, renovations, transactions and covid protocols.

In her last position before becoming a consultant, Krawiec served as Vice President of Property Operations at BH Management Services for six years. She was responsible for daily operations in a high-growth period with a portfolio that grew from 45,000 to over 90,000 apartment homes across the nation. Krawiec was integral in the development of the firm's base management platform to position the company for growth, scalability, and sustainability to increase new third-party business, conveying the firm's consistent vision while enhancing its capabilities.

Serving as Vice President of Operations with Landmark Apartment Trust of America from 2008-2013, Krawiec was responsible for overall property management, revenue and expense management, and asset preservation for up to 29,000 units in several markets throughout the Southern U.S. She was also recognized for generating the highest portfolio net operating income and revenue growth. Moreover, Krawiec made a significant impact on three large mergers and acquisitions which bolstered the company's growth.

Additionally, Ms. Krawiec held senior leadership roles with Bernard Allison Management and Colonial Properties Trust, where she was responsible for day-to-day operations and asset management for up to 13,000 units in Arizona and Texas.

As an employee with Indio for the last few months, Krawiec has already begun to positively impact the firm through building brand standards, overhauling the budget process, establishing efficient systems and workflows, and scaling growth by transitioning and onboarding over 25 properties with the assistance of her robust team.

In response to her draw to the firm, Krawiec notes, "I was attracted to Indio because of its high-quality people, culture, and innovative approach to significantly transform neighborhoods. I am truly excited and honored to be a part of such a dynamic, results-oriented organization."

About Indio Management

Indio Management has been a leading provider of professional property management services throughout Texas since 2011. Indio is inspired and driven to offer quality apartments, superior customer service, and memorable living experiences. Entrepreneurial and responsive, Indio manages assets as they are their own and treats residents like family– their approach is the kind not taken by traditional property management groups. Indio brings a special brand of full service, institutional-like property management capability that prioritizes relationship building.

Media Contact:

Marc Reviere

marc@indiomgmt.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/indio-management-announces-tasha-krawiec-as-senior-vice-president-of-operations-301460582.html

SOURCE Indio Management

