Indirect Calorimeter Market to Top USD 1.01 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in obesity rate across the world and increasing need for monitoring metabolic rate in individuals drive the growth of the global indirect calorimeter market. Based on end user, the hospitals segment garnered the major share in 2021. By region, however, the market across Asia-Pacific would cite the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Indirect Calorimeter Market size was estimated at $641.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.01 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Market Size in 2031 $1.01 Billion CAGR 4.7% No. of Pages in Report 315 Segments Covered Application, Type, end-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in obesity rate across the world and increasing need for monitoring metabolic rate in individuals Opportunities Several government initiatives for wellness programs



Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of the pandemic gave way to rising demand for indirect calorimeters, due to their convenience factor and growing use in critical care units at hospitals.

Research institutes across the world also started showing interest in developing the product, due to the advancements associated with indirect calorimeters.

The global indirect calorimeter market is analyzed across application, type, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on application, the medical segment accounted for more than three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period. The sports & fitness segment is also analyzed through the market.

Based on type, the standalone segment held nearly three-fourths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The portable segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end user, the hospitals segment garnered more than three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 5.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global indirect calorimeter market across North America generated nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global indirect calorimeter market report include Cosmed, Columbus Instruments, General Electric, Maastricht Instruments BV, Breezing, Korr Medical Technologies, MGC Diagnostics, Summit Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Lumen, Parvo Medics, TSE systems and Vyaire Medical Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.



