Individual investors account for 34% of Gurit Holding AG's (VTX:GURN) ownership, while institutions account for 30%

Significant control over Gurit Holding by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 5 shareholders

Insiders own 30% of Gurit Holding

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Gurit Holding AG (VTX:GURN), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 34% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Institutions, on the other hand, account for 30% of the company's stockholders. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Gurit Holding, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Gurit Holding?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Gurit Holding already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Gurit Holding's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Gurit Holding. The company's largest shareholder is Martin Bisang, with ownership of 25%. With 10% and 5.1% of the shares outstanding respectively, Huwa Finanz- und Beteiligungs AG, Asset Management Arm and Grapal Holding AG are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 5 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Gurit Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Gurit Holding AG. Insiders have a CHF91m stake in this CHF300m business. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 34% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.1%, of the Gurit Holding stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Gurit Holding better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Gurit Holding you should know about.

