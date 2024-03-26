Individual investors account for 37% of Kontron AG's (ETR:SANT) ownership, while public companies account for 29%

Key Insights

Significant control over Kontron by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 10 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Institutions own 28% of Kontron

If you want to know who really controls Kontron AG (ETR:SANT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 37% stake, individual investors possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, public companies make up 29% of the company’s shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Kontron.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kontron?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Kontron already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Kontron's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Kontron. The company's largest shareholder is Ennoconn Corporation, with ownership of 29%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 4.1% and 4.0% of the stock. In addition, we found that Hannes Niederhauser, the CEO has 2.2% of the shares allocated to their name.

We did some more digging and found that 10 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Kontron

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Kontron AG. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own €30m worth of shares (at current prices). If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 37% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Kontron. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 3.4%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 29% of Kontron stock. We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Kontron better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Kontron , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

