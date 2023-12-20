Individual investors account for 38% of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.'s (CVE:ELE) ownership, while private equity firms account for 32%

Key Insights

Significant control over Elemental Altus Royalties by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 51% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (CVE:ELE) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 38% to be precise, is individual investors. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Private equity firms, on the other hand, account for 32% of the company's stockholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Elemental Altus Royalties.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Elemental Altus Royalties?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Elemental Altus Royalties already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Elemental Altus Royalties' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Elemental Altus Royalties. The company's largest shareholder is La Mancha Holding S.à R.L., with ownership of 32%. With 3.7% and 3.2% of the shares outstanding respectively, G10 Capital Limited and Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC are the second and third largest shareholders. In addition, we found that Frederick Augustus Ronald Peter Bell, the CEO has 2.0% of the shares allocated to their name.

We also observed that the top 9 shareholders account for more than half of the share register, with a few smaller shareholders to balance the interests of the larger ones to a certain extent.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Elemental Altus Royalties

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Elemental Altus Royalties Corp.. It has a market capitalization of just CA$214m, and insiders have CA$22m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 32%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Elemental Altus Royalties (1 doesn't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

