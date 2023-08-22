Individual investors account for 38% of Kolibri Global Energy Inc.'s (TSE:KEI) ownership, while hedge funds account for 34%

Key Insights

Significant control over Kolibri Global Energy by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 4 shareholders own 60% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

A look at the shareholders of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 38% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And hedge funds on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Kolibri Global Energy, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for Kolibri Global Energy

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Kolibri Global Energy?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Kolibri Global Energy, for yourself, below.

It would appear that 34% of Kolibri Global Energy shares are controlled by hedge funds. That worth noting, since hedge funds are often quite active investors, who may try to influence management. Many want to see value creation (and a higher share price) in the short term or medium term. Our data shows that Polygon Global Partners LLP is the largest shareholder with 20% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are David Neuhauser and Livermore Partners LLC, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 15%. Furthermore, CEO Wolf Regener is the owner of 0.8% of the company's shares.

Story continues

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 4 shareholders control more than half of the company which implies that this group has considerable sway over the company's decision-making.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Kolibri Global Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Kolibri Global Energy Inc.. Insiders own CA$30m worth of shares in the CA$194m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 11% stake in Kolibri Global Energy. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Kolibri Global Energy (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) .

If you would prefer discover what analysts are predicting in terms of future growth, do not miss this free report on analyst forecasts.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.