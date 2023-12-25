Individual investors account for 38% of The Reject Shop Limited's (ASX:TRS) ownership, while institutions account for 34%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by individual investors in Reject Shop indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 4 shareholders own 52% of the company

34% of Reject Shop is held by Institutions

Every investor in The Reject Shop Limited (ASX:TRS) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 38% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And institutions on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Reject Shop, beginning with the chart below.

ASX:TRS Ownership Breakdown December 25th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Reject Shop?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that Reject Shop does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Reject Shop's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:TRS Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Reject Shop. Kin Group Pty Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 20% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 17% and 9.5% of the stock.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Reject Shop

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in The Reject Shop Limited. It has a market capitalization of just AU$206m, and insiders have AU$12m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 38% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 23%, of the Reject Shop stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

