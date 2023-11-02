Individual investors account for 49% of Varia US Properties AG's (VTX:VARN) ownership, while private companies account for 40%

Key Insights

Significant control over Varia US Properties by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 8 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Using data from company's past performance alongside ownership research, one can better assess the future performance of a company

A look at the shareholders of Varia US Properties AG (VTX:VARN) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And private companies on the other hand have a 40% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Varia US Properties.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Varia US Properties?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Varia US Properties already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Varia US Properties, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Varia US Properties is not owned by hedge funds. Dryades is currently the company's largest shareholder with 40% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 7.1% and 0.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 8 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of Varia US Properties

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Varia US Properties AG. As individuals, the insiders collectively own CHF7.4m worth of the CHF405m company. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 49% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 40%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Varia US Properties better, we need to consider many other factors. Take risks for example - Varia US Properties has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

