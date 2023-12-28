Individual investors account for 50% of Filo Corp.'s (TSE:FIL) ownership, while private companies account for 30%

Key Insights

Significant control over Filo by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 49% of the company

Insiders have been selling lately

A look at the shareholders of Filo Corp. (TSE:FIL) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 50% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, private companies make up 30% of the company’s shareholders.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Filo.

TSX:FIL Ownership Breakdown December 28th 2023

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Filo?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Filo already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Filo's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

TSX:FIL Earnings and Revenue Growth December 28th 2023

Filo is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Zebra Holdings And Investments S.à R.L. is the largest shareholder with 21% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.3% and 3.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Filo

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Filo Corp.. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth CA$68m. Most would see this as a real positive. If you would like to explore the question of insider alignment, you can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 50% of Filo. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 30%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

